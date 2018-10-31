OELWEIN — Tripoli has unfinished business at the Class 1A state volleyball tournament.
Tuesday night, the Panthers earned a chance to address that as they nailed down a return trip to the state meet with a 25-11, 30-32, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg in the regional finals.
“We knew exactly what we wanted to do this year and we’re almost there,” junior middle Zoe Semelroth said. “We all remember that feeling from last year and we didn’t like it at all.
“We knew we had our hands full tonight and this win will give us a lot of confidence at state.”
Tripoli dominated Tuesday’s opening set, but Ed-Co tested the Panthers’ confidence in their 32-30 set two win.
“We scouted these guys really hard and the first set was a little surprising,” Tripoli coach Courtney Anderson said. “What we got in the last three sets is more of what we expected. We knew we would be in a fight and it definitely was not easy.”
Tripoli jumped to an 11-4 advantage in set three, but Haley Fitzpatrick and Kelsi Askeland found their groove to help the Vikings close the gap to 12-8.
Ed-Co grabbed a 14-13 lead until the Panthers began to serve Semelroth on a consistent basis and pulled away for a 25-17 win.
“There for a while we couldn’t find a point,” said Semelroth. “But I think our depth came through tonight and we started to click again.”
The fourth set was another battle.
Tripoli’s Sadie Bobst followed two nice sets with a quick tap to the middle to put the Panthers up 23-22. Back-to-back feeds to Semelroth then ended the game.
“We expected a game just like this and it was really exciting,” Bobst said. “They were ranked ninth and it was not going to be easy. They kept coming back and made it really close at the end.”
Semelroth tapped the ball just over the tape near the line and it kissed the inside for the game-winner.
“When that ball finally hit the ground it was like such a big relief,” said Bobst. “I was so glad it was over yet so very excited at the same time.”
The Panthers will soak in their achievement briefly, then turn their attention to settling a score at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“Once these girls saw that banner come out they knew that state was in sight,” said Anderson. “They want to improve on what happened last year and this team is capable of doing just that.”
