PARKERSBURG — Leaders within a Dike-New Hartford volleyball program that has been there, done that, revealed poise under pressure during Tuesday night’s Class 2A regional final against North Iowa Cedar League rival Hudson.
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford won key points late in the final two sets to secure a 12th consecutive trip to state and keep alive a bid for a third consecutive championship with a sweep over No. 13 Hudson, 25-11, 25-23, 25-22, inside Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
Revealing a relaxed look with players wearing various Halloween-themed socks, coach Diane Harms urged her D-NH team (35-12) to lighten up when she called a second timeout during a nine-point run in which Hudson closed its set two gap to 23-22.
“When she called her timeout, she just kind of had us chill out, relax a little bit,” said junior Morgan Weber, who led the Wolverines with 14 kills and three aces. “Everyone was kind of tense and we just had to get our confidence back up, get a good pass and try to get a kill out of it.”
Building momentum throughout Kylee Sallee’s strong service run, Hudson (31-7) had two quality swings at drawing even late in the second set — the first was tentative and the second sailed long. After the Pirates pulled back within a point on one of Ashlynn Kuhn’s team-high 10 kills, D-NH sophomore Jenna Joslin terminated the Wolverines’ 24-23 set point.
In set three, D-NH rallied from down 13-8 to take an 18-16 lead on a Weber ace. Leading 21-20, Joslin’s kill sparked a 4-2 run capped by her ace on the Wolverines’ first match point.
“We were getting a little excited, not quite sticking to our game plan and our hitters were swinging a little too aggressively and just not playing within ourselves,” Harms said. “But they did a good job of staying together and finding a way to win.”
A mix of four senior starters and freshmen Lexie Fager and Taylor Hoehns at key libero and setter positions has brought teachable moments throughout this season. Fager’s digs extended multiple rallies throughout the night, and Hoehns and Audrey Rickert ran multiple attackers within the team’s two-setter system.
Full-rotation contributor Amber Rickert complemented Weber with 11 kills, and middle Carlee Dove delivered eight kills and four block assists. Both seniors have played in the main rotation on the Wolverines’ past two championship teams.
“We have a lot of younger girls that we have to encourage and always tell them it’s OK to make a mistakes,” Amber Rickert said. “They have stepped up a lot. It’s a big job, especially libero and setter.”
While D-NH slipped in the state rankings as Weber missed three weeks with an ankle injury and took two more weeks on the court before she truly felt comfortable, other attackers have grown by taking on bigger roles in her absence.
“I just tried to cheer on my team to keep the confidence going,” Weber said, addressing her injury. “It still kind of hurts, but I just have to push through pain and get over it.”
For Hudson, with one senior and a large sophomore class in its main rotation, this match served as a valuable learning experience. The youthful Pirates accomplished plenty through a season of progress.
“They’ve been there done that, we’ve still got to figure out how to do it,” Hudson coach Steve Baird said. “We didn’t make the plays that we needed to.
“In set two we go on a nine-point run to close the gap and then we just made two mental mistakes. You can’t fall behind good teams like that. In set three, we were right there and kind of crumbled at the end again.”
Dike-New Hartford enters the state tournament as the No. 5 seed with an opening-round contest against Unity Christian (30-6) at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Through a key injury and inexperienced players learning crucial positions, the Wolverines have persevered with a perfect conference record and a ticket back to state.
“I think we still have things we can work on, putting some pieces together, but we’re heading in the right direction,” Harms said.
This team still believes it’s capable of winning on championship Friday.
“The goal is always the same,” Amber Rickert said with a broad smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.