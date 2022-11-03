Class 2A State Championship: Stunned...DNH falls in epic battle

CORALVILLE – The match was over and the third-consecutive championship was in hand.

It’s best player and one of the best players in the state was moving to the front row and her team had a three-point lead, 14-11, in the fifth and deciding game of an instant classic 2A state championship match.

Then, it all went sideways for Dike-New Hartford as the unthinkable happened.

In a state tournament rally not soon to be forgotten, second-ranked Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and the two-time defending state champion Wolverines Thursday at Xtream Arena.

Trailing 13-9 and 14-11 in the fifth and deciding set, the Wolfpack scored the final five points of the match to stun the Wolverines 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14.

“Just over joyed,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Verbeek said. “So happy. To get that monkey off our back and prove we are a top tier team and not leaving her with tears

“To win match like that in that setting and coming from behind, it will something they will never forget.”

It was the 10th meeting in a 2A state championship match since 2003 between Western Christian and Dike-New Hartford. The Wolfpack had won the first three, but the Wolverines had won the last six title games, including last year, when DNH absolutely dominated the championship match.

But from the start Western Christian showed it wouldn’t be intimidated.

It won the first set. Rallied to score eight of the last night points in set three to take a 2-1 lead, and then just refused to lose in the end.

The final game was back-and-forth until DNH seized control behind back-to-back kills from Louisville recruit Payton Petersen to take an 8-6 lead. Then the Wolverines scored four of the next five points and were up 13-9.

Then a Jadyn Petersen kill made it 14-11.

But Wolfpack senior Abby VerBurg went to work as she registered three of her team-high 26 kills, the third to give Western the lead for the first time since 1-0 in the fifth, 16-15.

Then with a chance to extend the match even further, Petersen, who had a terrific championship match with 26 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two solo blocks saw her final attack sail wide.

“They made some good defensive plays, were able to transition and score those final points,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “We stayed aggressive and did what we wanted to do, but they just did it a little better down the stretch.

“They did a nice job. A very well coached team. We knew it was going to be a back-and-forth battle, and unfortunately they got the scores at the end and we were not able to finish out.”

When the final attack landed, one side went crazy, and the other side stood in stunned silence.

“I don’t think we could’ve had a better match,” Payton said. “You have that rivalry between Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian …I’m so proud of this team and we all fought through out in the match. We could’ve folded down when we were down 2-1, but had fight. I wouldn’t want to be out there with any other team.”

Western Christian took the first set as it was simply more in system. DNH lead 6-3 early, but the Wolfpack went on a 5-0 run with four kills from Winterfeld, and then scored six of the next seven to lead 14-8.

Trailing 18-11, the Wolverines behind a strong service run by Claire McCumber scored seven-straight points to tie the set.

The two teams traded blows until VerBurg registered three straight kills off DNH blocks that sailed out of bounce. Then VerBurg and Hannah Broek blocked a Wolverine attack for the set.

Winterfeld had eight kills in the opener, and VerBurg six. Payton Petersen had six for the Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford led wire-to-wire in set two as Jadyn Petersen knocked home six kills, and Ellie Knock had a pair of kills and two solo blocks to lead the Wolverines.

Western Christian regained the advantage in a back-and-forth set three. DNH looked in good position to take a 2-1 set lead leading 20-17, but Western Christian scored the last five and eight of last nine points in set three to win.

VerBurg had three kills in the final fun and had 22 through three sets. She finished with 26. Winterfeld finished with 24 kills and 15 digs and was named the captain of the all-tournament team.

However, DNH was more than up to extending the match in set four as a nine-point run midway through put them firmly in control as it cruised to an easy victory and forcing a fifth, winner take-all game.

“We had a lot of ups, but sadly we had a down today,” Jadyn Petersen said. “But that is the game of volleyball. I’ve very proud of our team.”

In the end, DNH didn’t do enough to secure its 16th state title.

“We definitely could’ve executed a lot of the little things better,” Jadyn added. “But just knowing that we stuck together and fought to the very end is what I will remember.”

Jadyn Petersen added 15 kills and nine digs, fellow junior Maryn Bixby added 11 kills and had four block assists. Senior Ellie Knock had a solo block, three block assists and six kills, while senior setter Madelyn Norton finished with 43 assists.