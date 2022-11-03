Class 1A State Championship: Ankeny Christian reverse sweeps G-R, pulls of stunner

CORALVILLE – Ava Wyatt kept her composure. So too did Emma McClintock and Megan Cooley.

No one would blame the trifecta of Gladbrook-Reinbeck's seniors if they didn't.

"I don't think anyone of us expected to come this far this season," Wyatt said. "I had a really good time with all my seniors."

On the brink multiple times of claiming the programs first ever state volleyball championship, the Rebels were on the wrong end of reverse sweep.

Upstart, upbeat and uprising Ankeny Christian staved off four total match points and needed just one of its own to seal the most triumphant victory in school history, stunning Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-25, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-10 in the Class 1A state title match on Thursday night in Xtream Arena.

The final match of the 2022 high school volleyball season in the Hawkeye state couldn't have been more thrilling if it tried.

"I told them how proud I was," Rebels head coach Paula Kelley said. "We had players that played out of their minds tonight. It was the little things that got to us; some nerves, some anxiety. Letting up just a little it to let them in."

For the third time as Gladbrook-Reinbeck and second time in the last three seasons, it finished runner-up. This one, however, hurts a little bit more.

"After every game, I think of every error that I had and how I could have played better," Cooley said. "We wanted that so bad."

The Eagles (39-3) were down 21-14 in the third set and 21-17 in the fourth set. Both times, they came back. Carley Craighead capped a three-point spurt in the third with a kill that put them at set point.

Macey Nehring, all 5-foot-5, put Ankeny Christian ahead 27-26 then Cooley's attack went wide and it stormed back to keep the season alive.

Nehring had three straight kills in the fourth then libero Riese Gjerde fired an ace that tied the match and sent the second straight final on Thursday to a decisive fifth set.

"Every time we lost it, we lost a little edge," Kelley said. "We just couldn't get that stop."

Wyatt admitted Gladbrook-Reinbeck was already in its own head about losing in the fashion it ended up in.

"We kind of accepted it too early, that it was over," she said. "Our energy was lacking."

For as emotional as the Rebels are, it may have gotten the best of them. They were down 10-9 in the fifth and the Eagles scored five of the final six points to cap the comeback.

And who got the final three points for Ankeny Christian?

You guessed it, Nehring.

"It is really bittersweet," McClintock said. "They started hitting on our block, we couldn't pick it up on defense and they started getting in system more."

Eagles setter Katie Quick, named the all-tournament captain, finished with 52 assists and Craighead led the Eagles with 20 kills while Nehring chipped in 18. Sophomore Anna Weathers recorded 15.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck coasted in the first two sets and seemed to have total control of the match. Its passing was crisp and the offense flowed through its hitters.

"Once the passing was there, our hits, we could do whatever we want," Kelley said. "Really felt confidence."

Wyatt had 11 of her match-high 25 kills in the opening set. Freshman middle Kennedy Brant registered 18 and Cooley notched 17.

McClintock dished out a new Class 1A state tournament record 57 assists, breaking the mark set by Burlington Notre Dame's Jenna Bentz.

"Watch for Gladbrook-Reinbeck, we're coming," Wyatt said. "Not done yet."

The later the match went on, the Rebels passing faltered. That, coupled with late arriving blocks, doomed them.

Now, Gladbrook-Reinbeck is about to go through a mini reset following the graduations of seven seniors that were a part of two-runner up finishes and a lot of winning.

"It is amazing," Cooley said. "Just proving that we still are a great team."

Brant, Jaden Hansen and Lily Dripps will be the core Kelley tries to build the 2023 version of the Rebels around.

"I know losing is tough, but we left everything out on the court," Wyatt said. "I hope that we've shown them how to be good leaders. I trust them."