Cedar Falls prevails over self-doubt, gets rematch with PV in 5A state title

CEDAR RAPIDS – No one saw this coming.

Not Katie Remmert, not Alivia Bronner and certainly not Matthew Johnson.

There was plenty of doubt that Cedar Falls' volleyball program could return to the championship match, the final hurdle in the way of another state title.

"I didn't know if getting to a state tournament was possible with this group," Johnson, the Tigers head coach said. "You talk July, August, we had more kids that felt like were far away from where they need to be."

All that self-doubt was starting to disappear during a 12-match winning streak that spanned a couple of weeks. It was slowly fading away during the regional tournament.

Now, it is evaporated.

Fourth-ranked Cedar Falls was dominant at the front of the net, its back row all over the court, and put together a string of aces to triumph over 10th-ranked Johnston 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 in a 5A semifinal match on Wednesday morning at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

"As we kept working, I saw it our eyes we were hungry," Remmert said. "We're just playing our best volleyball."

The Tigers' championship opponent is a familiar one.

They'll face second-ranked Pleasant Valley, the team that knocked Cedar Falls out of the state tournament a season ago in four sets. The Tigers will be going for their third title in five years.

"Losing last year hurt, it really did," Bronner said. "Revenge, that's what we want."

They have not dropped a set all postseason. They swept Linn-Mar and Dubuque Senior in the regional tournament, then dispatched fifth-ranked Dowling Catholic and the Dragons in Cedar Rapids.

It is a different mindset for Cedar Falls. When it won in 2017 and 19, it was the prohibitive favorite. In 2021, everything that has transpired as been a bonus.

"More than any other group we've had, the growth this group has made from the start of the year to this point is pretty impressive," Johnson said.

It took Johnston's best effort to beat top-ranked Iowa City Liberty in Monday's quarterfinals. The Dragons got close to taking multiple leads in each set.

Cedar Falls had other plans.

It used a 6-2 spurt to go from trailing 17-16 to leading 22-19 in the opener. It jumped out in front 8-3 in the second, but the Dragons closed to be within one point at 9-8 and two points at 15-13.

The Tigers went on separate runs of 5-0 and 6-0 to cruise and take a 2-0 lead. They went on a 5-0 flurry in the third to put the match out of reach.

"You see a lot more runs," Remmert said. "When we had our runs, we had to keep pushing."

Remmert had a hitting error that tied the opening set up at 24 apiece. She more than made up for it with back-to-back kills to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Oh, and she was running into her own bench to save rallies a couple of times. To go along with her match-high 16 kills, the junior also had five digs from the back.

"A lot of people and see hitter," Johnson said. "She's not a hitter, she's a volleyball player. She's a kid that the more she does, the stronger she gets. That speaks to her development as a player."

Bronner finished with five aces, over half of them in the final set, that sparked the Tigers to finish off a sweep. She also had a team-high 20 digs and 22-of-23 from the service line.

The type of player that Cedar Falls wants at the line to close out a set and a match.

"She's awesome," Remmert said. "She's a big-time player."

"She gives such a good ball at such a high percentage," Johnson said.

Bronner was repeating in her head what her assistant coaches were telling her.

"Just go out there and serve your serve," the Northern Iowa commit said. "I got them out of system."

Olivia Smothers and Grace Hannam combined for 13 kills in the middle. Setter Nohea Mahi finished with 33 assists. Cedar Falls served 91.1 percent compared to 89.4 from Johnston.

All Dragons head coach Rick Brooks could do afterwards is give credit where credit is due.

"They play such really good defense," Brooks said. "We struggled in serve reception. They're not a powerful team, but they do things well."

Pleasant Valley, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, triumphed in four sets over third-ranked Ankeny in the other semifinal. The Spartans have at their disposal one of the best setters in the state in Evansville recruit Kora Ruff.

Chloe Cline, Halle Vice and Arra Cottrell are all listed at 6-foot-1.

"We're excited to play them," Remmert said.

Johnson is confident in his team defensively to be able to slow down PV's attack. Yet he knows the task at hand is going to be the tallest Cedar Falls will have all season along.

"They're so good," Johnson said. "They pass well, they defend well, they can hit from any location. Try and take away those three dimensions with our serves and force them out of what they want to do."

