Cedar Falls' Brown named Gatorade Player of the Year

Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown, left, and Emerson Green celebrate a point against Ankeny Centennial during the 2018 Class 5A state tournament.
CHICAGO -- Cedar Falls senior Akacia Brown has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year, the organization announced Monday.
The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Tigers to a 44-1 record and the Class 5A state championship. Cedar Falls finished the season ranked sixth in the nation by
PrepVolleyball.com.
Brown recorded 517 kills, 308 digs, 65 blocks and 50 service aces during the season.
She was also named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Player of the Year, a MaxPreps first-team All-American and a 2019-20 Under Armour third-team All-American.
Brown carries a 3.84 grade-point average and signed a national letter of intent to play at Mississippi State next fall.
As part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform, “Play it Forward,” Brown has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of her choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program was started in 1985.
Photos: State volleyball tournament 2019.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's McKenna Miller (2) and Kaylee Heinze lunge to bump the ball during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Katie Sauerbrei hits towards Sidney's Maddy Duncan during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Members of the Wapsie Valley squad hold up their runner-up trophy after the team lost to Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wapsie Valley lost to Sidney in four sets.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno hits towards Sidney's Maddy Duncan, left, and Kelsey Hobbie during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Paige Burgart, left, and Kaci Beesecker wipe away tears after the team lost to Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wapsie Valley lost to Sidney in four sets.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kaylee Heinze puts up a block against Sidney's Maddy Duncan Friday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kaci Beesecker hits into the net as Sidney's Maddy Duncan defends during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno gets into position to bump the ball during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Katie Sauerbrei hits past Sidney's Paige Smith (28) and Hobbie during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wapsie Valley lost to Sidney in four sets.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kalvyn Rosengarten hits the ball as Sidney's Harley Spurlock defends during Wapsie Valley vs Sidney Class 1A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno hits toward Sidney's Presley Brumbaugh during Friday's state championship matchup in Cedar Rapids.
Wapsie Valley vs Sidney state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kaylee Heinze hugs teammates Lydia Imbrogno (12) and Becca Platte after Friday's loss to Sidney in the Class 1A state volleyball championship match in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith goes up for a kill over Valley's Anna Bernhard (14) and Hayden Kubik during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates hits as Valley's Payton Lombardi (12) and Jacey Spann try to defend during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates tries to defend against Valley's Jacey Spann during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits towards Valley's Hayden Kubik during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown powers a shot toward West Des Moines Valley's Anna Bernhard during Friday's Class 5A state volleyball championship match in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates defends against Valley's Jacey Spann during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Kirsten Graves dives for the ball during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates tries to block a shot from Valley's Jacey Spann during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Kirsten Graves dives for the ball during the Tigers' victory over West Des Moines Valley Friday in the Class 5A state championship match.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown bumps the ball during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith goes up for a kill over Valley's Anna Bernhard (14) and Hayden Kubik in Friday's state championship match.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls fans cheer in the third set of Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Members of the Cedar Falls team run onto the court at the start of Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith (5) and Akacia Brown try to defend against Valley's Grace Hinkle during Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley state volleyball
Members of the Cedar Falls team run onto the court at the start of Cedar Falls vs West Des Moines Valley Class 5A championship state volleyball action played Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-4
Union’s Allie Driscol sets against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-9
Union’s Allie Driscol sets against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-23
Union’s Sophie Winkelpleck celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-12
Union’s Jasmyn Bush celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-2
Union’s Jasmyn Bush bumps against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-1
Union’s Jasmyn Bush goes up to the net for a kill against Mount Vernon's Madi Cranston during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-3
Union’s Jasmyn Bush bumps against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-5
Union’s student section watches the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-7
Union players react after losing to Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-16
Union’s Jasmyn Bush, right, reacts after losing to Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-22
Union players react to a point scored by Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-20
Mount Vernon's Madi Cranston goes up to the net for a kill against Union’s Jasmyn Bush during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-19
Union’s Jasmyn Bush celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-10
Union’s Lexi Nolan celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-15
Union’s student section reacts after a point was scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-17
Union’s Allie Driscol blocks against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-21
Union’s Belle Weber bumps against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-6
Union’s Jasmyn Bush, right, reacts after losing to Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-8
Union’s Jasmyn Bush dives to make a save against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinals Thursday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
111419-union-mt-vernon-11
Union’s Jasmyn Bush bumps against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-13
Union’s Lexi Nolan celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-14
Union’s Belle Weber goes up for the kill during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419-union-mt-vernon-18
Mount Vernon's Summer Brand has the phrase “FINISH” written on her hands during the Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Abby Deboef hits towards Sidney's Olivia Larsen during North Tama vs Sidney Class 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Alexis Hansen hits past Sidney's Kelsey Hobbie during North Tama vs Sidney Class 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and North Tama's Isabel Sierra console each other after the tem lost to Sidney in Class 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sidney won the game in four sets to advance to the championships on Friday.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder hits towards Sidney's Maddy Duncan during a Class 1A state volleyball semifinal Thursday.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder wipes her eyes after her team lost to Sidney in Class 1A state semifinals Thursday at the U.S. Cellular Center.
North Tama vs Sidney state volleyball
North Tama's Isabel Sierra cries after the team lost to Sidney in Class 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sidney won the game in four sets to advance to the championships on Friday.
111419ho-Wapsie-Holy-Trinity-1
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno goes up to the net for a kill against Holy Trinity Class during the 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419ho-Wapsie-Holy-Trinity-2
Wapsie Valley's McKenna Miller, center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Holy Trinity Class during the 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419ho-Wapsie-Holy-Trinity-3
Wapsie Valley's McKenna Miller, center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Holy Trinity Class during the 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419ho-Wapsie-Holy-Trinity-4
Wapsie Valley's McKenna Miller, center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Holy Trinity Class during the 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111419ho-Wapsie-Holy-Trinity-5
Wapsie Valley's Becca Platte goes up to the net for the kill against Holy Trinity Class during the 1A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage Vs. Western Christian 5
Osage’s Kaebre Sullivan goes up to the net for a kill against Western Christian during the Class 2A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage Vs. Western Christian 4
Osage’s Paige Kisley goes up to the net for a kill against Western Christian during the Class 2A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage Vs. Western Christian 3
Osage’s Ellie Bobinet sets against Western Christian during the Class 2A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage Vs. Western Christian 2
Osage’s Ellie Bobinet sets against Western Christian during the Class 2A semifinal action Thursday.
Osage Vs. Western Christian
Osage’s Claudia Aschenbrenner goes up to the net for a kill against Western Christian during the Class 2A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown gets a kill past Ankeny's Reilly Johnson during Class 5A semifinal state volleyball action.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith (5) and Katie Remmert defend against Ankeny's Macy Wiederin during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith hits between Ankeny's Malea Daugherty, left, and Macy Wiederin during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury bumps the ball in front of teammate Alivia Bronner during the Tigers' semifinal win over Ankeny Thursday.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith (5) and Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown celebrate their team's win over Ankeny in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Falls won the game in four sets to advance to the championship game tomorrow against West Des Moines Valley..
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits past Ankeny's McKenna Scheib during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Members of the Cedar Falls bench celebrate a point during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates hit over Ankeny's Macy Wiederin during Thursday's semifinal match at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith (5), Akacia Brown, and Kirsten Graves celebrate the team's win over Ankeny in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Falls won the game in four sets to advance to the championship game tomorrow against West Des Moines Valley..
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert hits towards Ankeny's Phyona Schrader during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury hits as Ankeny's Macy Wiederin defends during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls vs Ankeny state volleyball
Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson reacts to a call during Cedar Falls vs Ankeny Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Paige Kisley of Osage goes up for a kill attempt as Grundy Center's Emy Kracht blocks Wednesday in the Class 2A state tournament.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Meredith Street (6), Ellie Bobinet (3) and Jaden Francis celebrate Wednesday's win over Grundy Center at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht jumps to defend a hit from Osage's Danielle Johnson during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets. At left is Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht hits over Osage's Kaebre Sullivan during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Lainy Thoren hits past Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Paige Kisley finds a gap between Grundy Center's Abby Hamann, left top, and Leslie Homeister during state tournament action Wednesday.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Paige Kisley hits towards Grundy Center's Abby Hamann during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Members of the Osage bench celebrate a point during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Danielle Johnson hits as Grundy Center's Clarie Verly, top right, and Lainy Thoren defend during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister hits over Osage's Paige Kisley during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht, top, and Kyah Luhring dive for the ball during Wednesday's state tournament matchup against Osage.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Members of the Janesville squad celebrate a point during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno hits as Janesville's Cloey McCarville (top right) and Pyper McCarville defend during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Janesville's Cloey McCarville, right, jousts at the net with Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno during Wednesday's Class 1A state tournament match in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Emma Jones (1) and Lydia Imbrogno (12) celebrate a point during the Warriors' state tournament win over defending champion Janesville Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits the ball over North Tama's Carlie Gorder during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Alexis Hansen (13) and Grace Thorsen block against LeMars Gehlen's Rachel Langel during Wednesday's state volleyball match in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kalvyn Rosengarten hits past Janesville's Pyper McCarville during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Janesville's Cloey McCarville hits the ball towards Wapsie Valley's Katie Sauerbrei (12) and Lydia Imbrogno during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Katie Kopriva hits as Gehlen's Rachel Langel defends during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Abby Ruhland bumps the ball during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Tiffany Woerdehoff bumps the ball in front of teammate Chloe Bunkers during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder goes up for a shot as LeMars Gehlen's Kate Hill defends Wednesday in state volleyball action.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Alyssa Kolbeck hits the ball as North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Isabel Sierra defend during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Alyssa Kolbeck hits towards North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Isabel Sierra during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen coach Mike Meyer talks to his squad during a timeout in Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Katie Kopriva sends a shot past Rachel Langel (11) and Sydney Livermore of LeMars Gehlen Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Kate Hill hits past North Tama's Katie Kopriva during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama players celebrate a point during their win over LeMars Gehlen Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Grace Thorsen defend as Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn powers a shot at Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul, left, and Tori Wynja during Wednesday's Class 2A state tournament match.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Olivia Granstra sets the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Ally Postma hits past Hudson's Naomi Henderson during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Tori Wynja (3) and Western Macay Van't Hul defend against Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Kylee Sallee hits past Western Christian's Sienna Moss , left, and Tori Wynja during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Emma Westphal hits past Hudson's Sara Klunder (5) and Naomi Henderson during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Sara Klunder hits toward Western Christian's Ally Postma during Wednesday's state volleyball matchup in Cedar Rapids.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Faith Hoffman misses the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Makenna Kooima bumps the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Members of the Hudson volleyball team rally at the start of Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul hits past Hudson's Faith Hoffman (4) and Ashlynn Kuhn during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn (facing camera) celebrates a point with teammates during Wednesday's state volleyball loss to top-ranked Western Christian.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Belle Weber gets a shot over Assumption's Ava Schubert during state volleyball action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Jasmyn Bush hits over Assumption's Kylie Welch during Class 3A state volleyball action Wednesday.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Emma Schubert hits past Union's Allie Driscol during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Annabelle Costello sets the ball as Union's Sam Glenn, left, and Union's Lexi Nolan defend during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Ava Schubert hits as Union's Sam Glenn (2) and Belle Weber defend during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Lexi Nolan bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Belle Weber hits over Assumption's Ava Schubert during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Ava Schubert hits past Union's Belle Weber during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Jessica Stratman (18) and members of the team rally at the start of Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Lexi Nolan bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Lauren Loken hits past Union's Ellie Behrens during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch grimaces while defending a hit from Union's Aubrey Gates during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch attacks the block of Union's Laura Rempe (11) and Jasmyn Bush during Wednesday's Class 3A state tournament match at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware state volleyball
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jaz Westmoreland hits past West Delaware's Allison Collier (15) and Ava Hauser during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-07
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jaz Westmoreland hits past West Delaware's Kinley Kolbet (11) and Alivia Schulte during Tuesday's Class 4A state tournament match.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-08
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haley Eckerman hits between West Delaware's Alivia Schulte, left, and Kinley Kolbet during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-02
Waverly-Shell Rock's Maddie Rodenbeck sets the ball during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-01
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haley Eckerman hits past West Delaware's Carlee Smith during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-03
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jaz Westmoreland hits past West Delaware's Macey Kleitsch during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-06
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haley Eckerman chases the ball off court during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-04
Waverly-Shell Rock's Brylee Folkerts hits pat West Delaware's Alivia Schulte during Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-wsr-w-delaware-05
Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Beckett hits past West Delaware's Kinley Kolbet (11) and Ava Hauser during Class 4A state tournament action Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-3
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits past Waukee's Ainsley Schlicher during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-8
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits past Waukee's Layanna Green (8) and Ainsley Schlicher during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-7
Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury bumps the ball as teammate Alivia Bronner backs her up during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-6
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates hits past Waukee's Kate Nelson during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-2
Cedar Falls' Kirsten Graves bumps the ball during Tuesday's state tournament match against Waukee at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-5
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith hammers a shot between Waukee's Layanna Green (8) and Lily Becker during Tuesday's state tournament matchup in Cedar Rapids. The Tigers advanced with a five-set win.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-9
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert (15) and Akacia Brown celebrte their team's win over Waukee in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Falls won in five sets.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-4
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates drives a shot past Waukee's Ella Pedersen during Tuesday's Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal in Cedar Rapids.
111219ho-cf-waukee-vb-1
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert (15) and Akacia Brown celebrate their team's win over Waukee in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday.
