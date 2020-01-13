Cedar Falls' Brown named Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO -- Cedar Falls senior Akacia Brown has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year, the organization announced Monday.

The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Tigers to a 44-1 record and the Class 5A state championship. Cedar Falls finished the season ranked sixth in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

Brown recorded 517 kills, 308 digs, 65 blocks and 50 service aces during the season.

She was also named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Player of the Year, a MaxPreps first-team All-American and a 2019-20 Under Armour third-team All-American.

Brown carries a 3.84 grade-point average and signed a national letter of intent to play at Mississippi State next fall.

As part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform, “Play it Forward,” Brown has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of her choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program was started in 1985.

