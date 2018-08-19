JANESVILLE — Iowa’s most recent small-school volleyball dynasty can dream big this season.
Three-time defending Class 1A state volleyball champion Janesville enters its 2018 campaign with a cast of veteran leaders more than capable of holding their own against competition from much larger schools.
The dynamic trio of outside hitter Bree Thompson (4.98 kills per set in 2017), setter Alisa Bengen (9.06 assists per set) and libero Lily Liekweg (3.81 digs per set) is gunning for a fourth consecutive championship. Defensive specialists Kennedy Rieken and Grace Hovenga join that senior class, while juniors Bailey Hoff at outside hitter and middle Julia Meister return as starters.
“Especially in a small school, it’s not very often that you get to coach a group that has several athletes all in the same grade,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “This has been one of those groups. ... Having a chance to go for four in a row here is pretty remarkable.”
Following the graduation of Kennedy Meister, Janesville will add Gabby Gergen as a setter within a 6-2 system that will free up Bengen to take swings. With Thompson the only returning starter taller than 5-foot-8, height may be the only weapon these Wildcats don’t possess.
Elsewhere in Class 1A, returning state qualifiers Starmont (No. 3), North Tama (No. 5) and Tripoli (No. 6) enter the season ranked among the state’s top 10. North Tama junior Katie Kopriva was third behind Thompson on 1A’s kills chart last season with 464 terminations at a .314 efficiency.
In Class 2A, Grundy Center is the IGHSAU preseason No. 1. The Spartans have a tradition-rich program that has qualified for 10 state tournaments, but are still seeking their first title.
Plenty of competition can be found in 2A as either Dike-New Hartford (No. 3) or Western Christian (No. 5) has won a state championship every year since 2009.
“What I’ve seen out of both those programs is really amazing ball control and defense,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis said. “That is an area we are striving for because we know we have the offensive power and we know we have an extremely great libero (Kyah Luhring). For us to step into that level, we need to take care of the ball on serve receive.”
Luhring joins junior outside hitter/setter Emerson Kracht and seniors Kylie Willis (middle/outside), Hailey Wallis (outside), Sydney Mathews (setter) and Brooke Flater (middle) as returning starters from last year’s run to the state semifinals. Many of those same athletes helped Grundy Center reach the state basketball finals.
These Spartans have been friends going back to grade school.
“They have special connections which a lot of teams never get to experience,” Lori Willis said. “They know how to encourage each other and motivate each other. They can get on the same page fast.”
Dike-New Hartford will attempt to win a seventh state title in the last eight years following the graduation of four senior starters, including setter Madison Hedges, outside hitter Baylee Petersen and libero Sydney Petersen.
Junior Morgan Weber (3.6 kills per set, .342 hitting) returns as one of the state’s top attackers and will be a full-rotation weapon along with senior Amber Rickert. Seniors Carlee Dove (middle) and Sydney Lage (outside) are also back as starters.
D-NH coach Diane Harms anticipates freshman Taylor Hoehns taking over setting duties, while up to six players are competing for libero.
“We’ve got four returners with a lot of experience, but then whoever else we put on the floor really doesn’t have experience, regardless of age,” Harms said. “It’s just a matter of how quickly they solidify into their roles. By the end of the season we’re going to look like a different team than we did at the beginning of the season.”
Returning state qualifier Wapsie Valley is another area 2A school to keep an eye on. The No. 9-ranked Warriors are led by senior Mikenna Joerger (3.42 kills per set) and junior Kaci Beesecker (5.17 digs per set).
In Class 3A, No. 3 Iowa Falls-Alden and No. 4 Osage return plenty of firepower from state tournament teams. Senior returning starters Rylie Olson, Sydney Midlang and Kourtney Chambers are among Osage’s leaders. The Green Devils look to improve on last year’s run that ended with a heartbreaking, five-set semifinal loss.
No. 15 Union Community is on the rise with sophomore all-stater Belle Weber joining Jasmyn Bush, Megan Carty and Hannah Gates as returning starters.
In Class 4A, Independence graduated just two starters from its state-qualifying team and opens the year ranked No. 4. Middle Jess Jacobs, libero Britney Young and outside hitter Jazlyn Westmoreland are back for an eighth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock program that went 12-0 in the Northeast Iowa Conference and is pursuing an eighth state appearance in the last 10 years.
