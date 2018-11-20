Try 1 month for $3
110818-State-VB-Janesville-Tripoli-002

Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Tripoli's Ellie Steere during the Class 1A state tournament semifinals.

 JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES

A valuable six-rotation outside hitter, Janesville’s Bree Thompson has been among the leaders within a dynasty that has won the last four Class 1A state volleyball championships.

The Lipscomb volleyball recruit has been named a repeat Class 1A Player of the Year on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State volleyball team released today.

In addition to Thompson landing on the first all-state team for a fourth consecutive year, Janesville setter Alisa Bengen and libero Lily Liekweg earned first-team honors. Wildcats coach Shelly Sorensen is the 1A Coach of the Year.

Starmont senior Hayley Goedken, Tripoli junior Zoe Semelroth and Gladbrook-Reinbeck sophomore Saari Kuehl were area athletes named to the 1A first team.

Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson received Class 5A’s Coach of Year honor after guiding the Tigers to a 46-1 season with a runner-up finish in the state tournament. Mississippi State volleyball recruit Akacia Brown and UNI basketball recruit Emerson Green of Cedar Falls each secured first-team honors in Class 5A. Waterloo West’s Kaylissa Arndorfer and Alayna Yates of Cedar Falls earned spots on the second team.

In Class 4A, Madison Larson of Independence was a first-team selection after averaging 4.45 kills per set on .396 hitting for the state-qualifying Mustangs.

Osage’s tandem of seniors Sydney Midlang and Rylie Olson were first-team selections in Class 3A. Waterloo Columbus libero Kate Shannon, an Iowa State volleyball recruit, joined them on the first team.

Local honorees on the Class 2A first team were outside hitters Amber Rickert and Morgan Weber of Dike-New Hartford.

IGCA All-State

Class 5A

PLAYER OF YEAR — Madi Kubik, West Des Moines Valley

COACH OF YEAR — Matt Johnson, Cedar Falls

FIRST TEAM — Maddy Baxter, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Akacia Brown, jr. (Cedar Falls), Kaylee Donner, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Emerson Green, jr. (Cedar Falls), Madi Kubik, sr. (W.D.M Valley), Megan Renner, sr. (Linn-Mar), Devyn Robinson, jr. (Ankeny Centennial), Kenna Sauer, sr. (Ankeny Centennial).

Area only

SECOND TEAM — Kaylissa Arndorfer, sr. (Waterloo West), Alayna Yates, jr. (Cedar Falls).

HONORABLE MENTION — Kirsten Graves, jr. (Cedar Falls), Dara Hulstein, sr. (Cedar Falls).

Class 4A

PLAYER OF YEAR — Aliyah Carter, Dubuque Wahlert

COACH OF YEAR — Lindsey Beaves, Dubuque Wahlert

FIRST TEAM — Aliyah Carter, jr. (Wahlert), Emily Holterhaus, sr. (Pella), Kenzie Foley, jr. (S.B.-Luton), Madison Larson, sr. (Independence), Akeela Jefferson, sr. (Xavier), Carolyn Conlon, sr. (Wahlert), Macey Kleitsch, jr. (West Delaware), Maidson Harms, jr. (S.B.-Luton).

Area only

SECOND TEAM — Holly Cooksley, sr. (Independence).

HONORABLE MENTION — Jessica Jacobs, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Sydney Hearn, sr. (Independence).

Class 3A

PLAYER OF YEAR — Sommer Daniel, Tipton

COACH OF YEAR — Keith Stickford, Carroll Kuemper

FIRST TEAM — Aimee Adams, sr. (Kuemper), Sommer Daniel, jr. (Tipton), Rory Light, sr. (Mount Vernon), Sydney Midlang, sr. (Osage), Rylie Olson, sr. (Osage), Kara Peter, jr. (Kuemper), Kate Shannon, sr. (Columbus.

Area only

SECOND TEAM — Danielle Johnson, so. (Osage).

THIRD TEAM — Rachel Rinken, jr. (New Hampton), Belle Weber, so. (Union).

HONORABLE MENTION — Lauren Frerichs, sr. (New Hampton)

Class 2A

PLAYER OF YEAR — Corrina Timmermans, Unity Christian

COACH OF YEAR — Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian

FIRST TEAM — Corrina Timmermans, sr. (Unity Christian), Sydney Steffen, sr. (Dyersville), Aubrey Putman, sr. (Wilton), Madison Hofman, sr. (Western Christian), Amber Rickert, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Morgan Weber, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Jori Bronner, sr. (Unity Christian), Camryn McClintock, sr. (Sidney).

Area only

SECOND TEAM — Hailey Wallis, sr. (Grundy Center), Kylie Willis, sr. (Grundy Center).

HONORABLE MENTION — Ashlynn Kuhn, so. (Hudson).

Class 1A

PLAYER OF YEAR — Bree Thompson, Janesville

COACH OF YEAR — Shelly Sorensen, Janesville

FIRST TEAM — Bree Thompson, sr. (Janesville), Emily Box, sr. (Holy Trinity), Zoe Semeroth, jr. (Tripoli), Alisa Bengen, sr. (Janesville), Saari Kuehl, so. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Katie Peters, sr. (Gehlen), Lily Liekweg, sr. (Janesville), Hayley Goedken, sr. (Starmont).

Area only

SECOND TEAM — Regan Janssen, sr. (Starmont), Gabby Gergen, so. (Janesville), Katie Kopriva, jr. (North Tama).

THIRD TEAM — Madilyn Vaske, sr. (Starmont), Julia Meister, jr. (Janesville), Takoa Kopriva, jr. (North Tama).

HONORABLE MENTION — Sadie Bobst, sr. (Tripoli), Samara Harms, sr. (Tripoli), Madison Denny-Weber, sr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Macy Mommer, sr. (Starmont).

