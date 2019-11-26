DES MOINES --- Another banner season of high school volleyball across the Cedar Valley has resulted in another impressive list of accolades.
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s 2019 All-State teams reflect the success of a region that sent nine teams to the state tournament. Cedar Falls won the Class 5A state championship, Wapsie Valley was the 1A runner-up and Union Community, Osage and North Tama reached the state semifinals.
The All-State teams feature three players from Northeast Iowa on the Elite Team, 12 total first-team all-staters, three players of the year in their respective classes and one coach of the year.
Many of those honors belong to Cedar Falls. Senior Akacia Brown is the 5A player of the year, Matt Johnson is coach of the Year and Brown, Emerson Green and Alayna Yates all earned first-team honors.
Brown led the Tigers at 4.66 kills per set, Yates hit .511 and added 2.96 kills per set and Green served 92 percent with a team-best 50 aces while averaging 10.2 assists and 1.9 digs per set. She was also part of 83 blocks, second only to Yates’ 101.
Brown and Green are joined by Dike-New Hartford senior Morgan Weber on the Elite Team. Weber, the 3A player of the year, delivered 5.5 kills and 5.0 digs per set while serving at 93 percent with a team-best 57 aces.
Cedar Falls’ Kristen Graves earned a spot on the 5A second team.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jaz Westmoreland is on the first team. She averaged 2.86 kills per set, served at 95 percent and added 3.1 digs per set.
The 3A first team features Weber and Jasmine Bush of Union. Bush averaged 2.5 digs and 3.7 kills per set. Belle Weber of Union is on the second team.
In Class 2A, Osage’s Danielle Johnson is the player of the year and a first-teamer, along with teammate Paige Kisley. Johnson averaged 4.2 kills and Kisley 3.9 while Kisley had 72 ace serves and a 94.3 serve percentage. Defensively, Kisley averaged 2.2 digs per set and Johnson 1.8.
The 2A second team includes Hudson’s Ashlyn Kuhn, Osage’s Ellie Bobinet and Grundy Center standout Emerson Kracht, while Kyah Luhring of Grundy Center earned third-team recognition.
Half of the 1A first team consists of Northeast Iowa stars — junior Gabby Gergen of Janesville, sophomore Lydia Imbrogno of Wapsie Valley and seniors Katie Kopriva of North Tama and Zoey Semelroth of Tripoli.
Gergen averaged 8.8 assist per set, hit .402, had 53 aces and a 95.3 serve percentage, along with 1.92 digs per set. Imbrogno contributed 3.5 digs per set, 3.6 kills per set and served at 94.1 percent. Kopriva provided Wapsie with 3.0 digs per set and a team-best 4.05 kills average. Semelroth’s numbers included 3.65 kills per set, 1.1 digs per set and 76 blocks.
The 1A second team features Wapsie Valley’s Kaci Beesecker, North Tama’s Takoa Kopriva, Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Saari Kuehl and Janesville’s Julie Meister. Two more Wapsie Valley standouts made the thrid team in senior McKenna Miller and freshman Kalvyn Rosengarten.
