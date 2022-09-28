Ace Jesup setter gets 1,000th assist, Hudson wins match

JESUP – Hudson volleyball won the night, 3-1, in a knock-down, drag-out battle against Jesup in a North Iowa Cedar League match Tuesday.

Yet, Jesup still had cause to celebrate.

During the first set of the match J-Hawk senior Laney Pilcher achieved her 1,000th assist after just two years in the role of setter. According to head coach Eryca Bass, it's a testament to her hard work, which has made her one of the most valuable assets in the J-Hawks' arsenal.

“She hustles after every ball, she’s always diving on the floor making big plays for our team, which gives us momentum, that’s the type of player she is,” Bass said. “She’s a go-getter and that’s something I’ve always appreciated about her.”

A hitter in her first two years, Pilcher stepped into the role as a junior, where she racked up 624 assists in the first season. According to her, she was trying to emulate friend and teammate Alexis Harris, who also reached the 1,000-assist milestone two years earlier.

“Definitely happy," Pilcher said. "I was scared I wasn’t going to reach it, but it’s pretty special to get it on my senior night.”

The game itself started off with Jesup winning the first set 29-27, after the Pirates came back from the brink to force the match into extra points. They made up another deficit in the second set when down 20-14, coming back to win game two, 25-21, and tying the match.

“It definitely is very hard to counter once somebody is building momentum and it just takes a special team to be able to counter that," Bass said. "I think we had some seniors on the floor that were really, really pushing for it, I just didn’t think it was coming from everybody, so we didn’t get that pushback when they were really gaining that momentum.”

Led by sophomore hitter Addie Rhoades, Hudson built on its momentum won the third set and staving off another round of extra points at 25-23. In the fourth set, the J-Hawks ran out of steam, falling 25-13. However, Pirates coach Amy Kaus praised Jesup's tenacity throughout.

“They have a good team. They were able to put the ball and tool it off our block quite a bit, which in a sense doesn’t help us when we’re going,” Kaus said. “So I credit them for pushing us for what they did and it was a good matchup.”