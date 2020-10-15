 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross Country: Valley Lutheran boys win Iowa Star crown
0 comments
breaking top story
CROSS COUNTRY

Cross Country: Valley Lutheran boys win Iowa Star crown

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Natvig 2020

Natvig

 Courtesy Photo

WAVERLY – Valley Lutheran captured the 2020 Iowa Star Conference boys’  cross country title Thursday at the Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course.

Crusader junior Isaac Natvig was the individual  winner crossing the finish line in 17 minutes 6.98 seconds.

Valley’s Adric Schmitz took fourth and Westley Determan was 10th.

The Crusaders beat Collins-Maxwell, 37-47 for the team title.

North Tama sophomore Grace Lidgett won the girls’ race in 19:51.65.

Iowa Star Conference

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys

Team standings – 1. Valley Lutheran 37, 2. Collins-Maxwell 47, 3. Colo-Nesco 63, 4. Tripoli 115, 5. Dunkerton 118, 6. Green Mountain-Garwin 151, 7. Baxter 157.

Top-five finishers – 1. Isaac Natvig (VL), 17:06.98, 2. Kyle Vanderwal (CM), 17:19.13, 3. Sam Snyder (NT), 17:34.04, 4. Adric Schmitz (VL), 17:35.96, 5. Giles Cowell (Tripoli), 18:06.16.

Valley Lutheran – 1. Natvig, 17:06.98, 4. Schmitz, 17:35.96, 10. Westley Determan, 18:37.69, 13. Keller Wilson, 19:15.37, 20. Isaac Dawson, 19:37.31.

Girls

Team standings – 1. Collins-Maxwell 25, 2. Baxter 59, 3. Clarksville 68, 4.  Colo-Nesco 96, 5. Riceville 113.

Top-five finishers – 1. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 19:51.65, 2. Elie Tuhn (Baxter), 3. Pagie Feldmann (Janesville), 21:19.32, 4. Kailee Conradi (Baxter), 21:27.81, 5. Alexis Houge (CM), 21:50.06.

Valley Lutheran – 24. Lydia Kearney), 24:46.61.

+1 
Grace Lidgett 2020

Lidgett

 Courtesy Photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News