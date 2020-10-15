Cross Country: Valley Lutheran boys win Iowa Star crown

WAVERLY – Valley Lutheran captured the 2020 Iowa Star Conference boys’ cross country title Thursday at the Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course.
Crusader junior Isaac Natvig was the individual winner crossing the finish line in 17 minutes 6.98 seconds.
Valley’s Adric Schmitz took fourth and Westley Determan was 10th.
The Crusaders beat Collins-Maxwell, 37-47 for the team title.
North Tama sophomore Grace Lidgett won the girls’ race in 19:51.65.
Iowa Star Conference
Boys
Team standings – 1. Valley Lutheran 37, 2. Collins-Maxwell 47, 3. Colo-Nesco 63, 4. Tripoli 115, 5. Dunkerton 118, 6. Green Mountain-Garwin 151, 7. Baxter 157.
Top-five finishers – 1. Isaac Natvig (VL), 17:06.98, 2. Kyle Vanderwal (CM), 17:19.13, 3. Sam Snyder (NT), 17:34.04, 4. Adric Schmitz (VL), 17:35.96, 5. Giles Cowell (Tripoli), 18:06.16.
Valley Lutheran – 1. Natvig, 17:06.98, 4. Schmitz, 17:35.96, 10. Westley Determan, 18:37.69, 13. Keller Wilson, 19:15.37, 20. Isaac Dawson, 19:37.31.
Girls
Team standings – 1. Collins-Maxwell 25, 2. Baxter 59, 3. Clarksville 68, 4. Colo-Nesco 96, 5. Riceville 113.
Top-five finishers – 1. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 19:51.65, 2. Elie Tuhn (Baxter), 3. Pagie Feldmann (Janesville), 21:19.32, 4. Kailee Conradi (Baxter), 21:27.81, 5. Alexis Houge (CM), 21:50.06.
Valley Lutheran – 24. Lydia Kearney), 24:46.61.
