WATERLOO -- Several football games have been moved up due to the probability of thunderstorms Friday evening.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms were possible late Friday afternoon and overnight into Saturday, with a strong storm or two possible, according to the National Weather Service.

"Marginally severe" hail or wind gusts were the main threats, according to the NWS, and locally-heavy rain was possible. There were no active severe weather watches or warnings as of Friday morning besides a flash flood watch.

Here are the rescheduled games so far:

-- Cedar Falls at Waterloo West has been moved up to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, and the sophomore game will now be played at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Memorial Stadium, according to the district.

-- Waterloo East at Waverly has been moved to a 6 p.m. start time, and there will not be a ninth-grade game prior to varsity, according to Waterloo Schools.

-- Waterloo Columbus at Waukon has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.

-- Hudson at Wapsie Valley has been moved up to 6 p.m.

-- Benton Community at Roland-Story has been moved up to 5:30 p.m.

-- Union Community at Vinton-Shellsburg has been moved up to 5:30 p.m., the junior varsity game has been canceled and the freshman game will now be played at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

-- Mason City Newman at Grundy Center has been moved up to 6 p.m.

-- Don Bosco at Dunkerton has been moved up to 5 p.m.

-- Independence at Charles City has been moved up to 5 p.m.

-- Crestwood at New Hampton has been moved up to 5 p.m.

-- Jesup at Dike-New Hartford has been moved up to 6 p.m.

-- Oelwein at NFV has been moved up to 6 p.m.

-- West Delaware at Decorah has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.

This schedule will be updated.

