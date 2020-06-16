Update: COVID-19 delays A-P baseball competition two weeks

PARKERSBURG -- Aplington-Parkersburg’s baseball season has been delayed until the final week of June after several players came in close contact with a few students who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Brett Kleespies confirmed in a statement on social media that as of Tuesday morning no players or coaches have tested positive for the virus. Those players that have come in direct contact with the positive cases have been directed by Butler County Public Health to quarantine for 14 days from the initial contact date.
The Falcons' first scheduled game following the delay is set for June 30 at rival Dike-New Hartford. The two-week delay, which included Monday’s season opener, will cost the team half of its regular season schedule.
“We will be full strength on June 28 and plan to resume competition (that week) with the remainder of the games we have on the schedule,” Kleespies noted.
Players and all the coaching staff who have not had any direct contact with positive cases are still being allowed to practice over the next two weeks. Kleespies noted that his available players will practice in smaller groups.
“As the head coach at A-P, and with great conversation with our assistants, I have decided that it would be best as a program to not play our scheduled games for the next two weeks and return to competition at full strength,” Kleespies said. “I feel that this is what is best for our guys as well as the safety of our opponents, coaching staffs and umpires. This truly has been one of the hardest choices to make as a coach, but know that the safety of our guys is the utmost importance.
“My heart hurts for our guys and we will continue to stand by their side and help them along in this crazy time in their lives.”
