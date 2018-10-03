INDEPENDENCE — The state Auditor’s Office has released a report on a special investigation into fundraisers with the girls’ tennis and boys’ cross country programs at the Independence Community School District.
The review was conducted following concerns over certain fundraising transactions under then-coach Sarah Crawford between July 2013 and May 2018.
State Auditor Mary Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $3,541 of undeposited collections related to clothing fundraisers for the girls’ tennis and boys’ cross country programs.
The audit documented $1,707 in undeposited collections from the sale of girls’ tennis clothing and another $360 from the team’s headband sales. There was an additional $1,473 in undesposited collections from the sale of boys’ cross country clothing, according to the audit.
The audit wasn’t able to review concession sales — donated baked goods, water and Gatorade — for the cross country teams because of insufficient record keeping.
Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter said in an email the district “immediately commenced an internal investigation” upon discovering the discrepancies. Officials also contacted the state auditor’s office and cooperated fully with the audit. “The District appreciates the assistance of the State Auditor,” he said.
Crawford began working for the school district as a teacher in August 1988. She became the head coach for the boys cross county team in 1991 and started as the girls tennis coach in 2003. She also had been coach for the girls track team and co-coach for boys track. She wasn’t offered coaching contracts for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the audit report.
“I am not at liberty to discuss any personnel issues relating to this investigation,” said Reiter, when asked if Crawford is still working for Independence Schools. The district’s website identifies her as a Spanish teacher at Independence Junior Senior High School.
Athletics employees became suspicious of a clothing fundraising for the girls tennis team in March after noticing the $1,560 invoice matched the amount collected despite a $1.50 to $2 per item upcharge to cover printing costs, resulting in a $212 difference. The audit further stated the invoices didn’t include any printing charges.
Crawford told school officials some of the girls hadn’t paid yet and she had ordered extras, and she later turned over $161 in cash, according to the audit.
In the review that followed, school officials found only one instance where the district’s account system was used to deposit collections from cross country concessions into the teams account, according to the audit. Crawford told officials concessions proceeds were sometimes turned in with proceeds from other fundraisers, according to the audit.
The report alleges Crawford and the school district didn’t consistently maintain supporting documentation for fundraising events for the programs.
The school district’s financial manual requires the coach or sponsor to complete a “fundraising request” form, which must be approved in order to hold the fundraiser. In addition, district policy requires all revenue raised by students or from student activities be deposited and accounted for in the student activities fund.
This includes revenues collected from student contributions, special activities, admissions to special events and other fundraising activities. Disbursements from these accounts are to be supported by appropriate documentation and directly benefit the student clubs or activities.
“The District has already taken measures to ensure no further concerns arise in these programs and other measures to bolster the controls over fundraisers and other financial transactions,” said Reiter. “The School Board will review the State Auditor’s report and determine what further action is necessary.”
The report includes recommendations to strengthen the school district’s internal controls, comply with district policies and improve overall operations, such as ensuring all fundraising events are properly approved, receipts are issued for all donations and other collections received, and sufficient supporting documentation is maintained for all fundraising activities.
The report was filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.
Staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
