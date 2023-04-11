In a battle of defending state champions, a sweep of the singles matches gave the Columbus Catholic Sailors a convincing win over the Dowling Catholic Maroons, Monday.

Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness ceded just seven games total in their wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Avery Hogan, Isabella Nelson, Kate Nolton and Rachel Hollen rounded out the singles wins for the Sailors.

Dowling took the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles spots, but Fain and Nolton earned a win in the No. 2 matchup.

West 7, Linn-Marr 2; Xavier 7, West 2: The Waterloo West girls' tennis team hosted a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference foes on Monday which the Wahawks split.

West opened its day with a 7-2 win over Linn-Mar.

The Wahawks won each doubles match with Anna Christensen and Sedina Begic winning in the top spot, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8, Hannah Connor and Sasha Hyacinth taking the No. 2 spot, 6-1, 6-1, and Jessica Hageman and Avaya Burnside finishing the sweep with a win, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5, at No. 3.

In singles, Hyacinth, Christensen, Begic and Hageman each won their matches 2-0 while Burnside came up just short in the third set, 11-9, to fall in the No. 5 spot.

West dropped its second contest of the night, 7-2, to the Xavier Saints.

The Wahawks two wins came from Hyacinth who won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-1, over Xavier junior Avery Link. Hageman picked up West's second win with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Saints senior Isabel Barnes.

Xavier won in all three doubles spots.

Cedar Falls 7, Prairie 2; Cedar Falls 5, Linn-Mar 4: The Tigers managed an undefeated Monday to improve to 2-1 as a team on the season.

Cedar Falls opened with a dominate win over the Prairie Hawks. Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Sirya Kalala, Madison Jeanes and Nadia Patel each picked up singles wins.

In doubles, Mallavarapu and Sagers teamed up for a win in the No. 1 doubles match while Kalala and Franziska Schleicher toppped Taryn Hosek and Olivai Kremer in the No. 2 doubles spot.

Against Linn-Mar, the Tigers managed to hold off the Lions with a slim win.

Mallavarapu, Sagers and Kalala again managed singles wins as the Tigers and Lions split the singles matches, 3-3.

In doubles, it was the Tigers' top two pairings that rolled again to seal the team win. Mallavarapu and Sagers took the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0 while Schleicher and Kalala managed a win at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3.

BOYS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls 6, Prairie 3; Linn-Mar 6, Cedar Falls 3: The Tigers emerged from a pair of road Mississippi Valley Conference contests with one win and a loss.

The Tigers kicked off their day with a decisive win over the Hawks.

Sai Pranav Kota, Ben Smalley, Shawn Wegmann Jr. and Miko Patterson nabbed wins at the Nos. 2-5 spots. None of the quartet dropped a set against Prairie.

Param Sampat and Pranav Kota won the No. 1 doubles match, 6-3, 6-4, and Smalley and Wegmann took the No. 2 doubles match, 6-1, 6-4.

Against the Lions, Smalley and Wegmann earned singles victories as the Tigers fell 6-3.

Liberty 5, West 4; Xavier 9, West 0: West came up just shy of splitting a pair of road matches on Monday.

Against the Lightning, West got wins from Nick Kacer-Reynolds, Benjamin Young and Mason Reints to head to doubles with the match tied at 3-3.

Connor Heuthorst and Kacer-Reynolds managed the lone doubles win at the No. 1 spot as the Lightning edged the Wahawks with a pair of doubles victories.

West did not manage a win in its second match of the day against Xavier.

Grundy Center 7, Columbus 2: Drew Schultz managed a strong day as the Sailors fell to the Spartans, Monday.

The Columbus freshman won in the No. 4 singles spot while only ceding a single game in set 1. Schultz teamed up with Aiden Nibblelink to earn a win at the No. 2 doubles spot.

BOYS' TRACK & FIELD

West, East at Boy's Metro Track & Field: Presley Berns made some noise at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo, Monday.

The Waterloo West sophomore took home a pair of gold medals with wins in the 800-meter and 3200-meter races. Berns ran a 2:05.80 to win the 800 by 2 seconds. He clocked a 10:26.70 in the 3200-meter race.

Nate Kline, another West sophomore, managed a gold medal finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.76. He took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.02.

East senior and UNI football commit Shakur Wright edged Kline in the 200 with a time of 23.69.

East also picked up wins in the 400-meter and 1600-meter races as well as the 110-meter hurdles. Georvon Tyler won the 400 with a time of 55.67. Eric Yu took the 1600-meter crown with a time of 5:10.22. Jameel Montgomery managed a 18.03 finish in the 110 hurdles to take first.

West junior Treyvon Higham won the discus going away with a toss of 146-01.00. His best toss beat out the next best competitor by just under 28-feet.