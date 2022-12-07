Tuesday's Area High School Roundup: Top-ranked West survives Prairie

Top-ranked Waterloo West grinded out a 58-50 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday.

Halli Poock had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, while Sahara Williams had 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Additionally, the Wahawks (4-0) got nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals from CeCe Moore.

“We definitely fought through and persevered in a physical game,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We led nearly the entire game and every time we stretched the lead out to 11 or 12 and looked like we’d pull away Prairie made some big shots.”

Cedar Falls 57, CR Washington 41: The Tigers (2-1) built a big first half lead, led 37-19, at halftime and cruised to victory in advance of their showdown with top-ranked Waterloo West Friday at home.

Junior Grace Knudtson led three scorers in double figures with 17 points. She also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Karis Finley added 10 points and seven steals as part of a 20-steal night for the Tigers. Aniah Burks round out the Cedar Falls’ contingent in double figures with 12.

Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42: Carlee Rochford had 14 points, while Kandice Eggerichs had eight points and eight rebounds to pace the Chickasaws against the Lions.

Dike-New Hartford 75, Denver 33: Payton Petersen had 29 points and eight rebounds to pace the top-ranked Wolverines.

Three other DNH players scored in double figures – Ellary Knock (15), Jadyn Petersen (11) and Camille Landphair (10).

Knock and Maryn Bixby each had seven assists, while Payton Petersen added six steals and three blocked shots.

Newman Catholic 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53: A late rally fell short for the Huskies against the Knights.

N-P (1-1) watched as Newman broke open a tied game at halftime (30-30) by outscoring the Huskies, 17-5, in the third.

Kadence Huck had 25 points and four steals for N-P.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Jesup 47: Isabelle Elliott had 19 points and 19 rebounds, including 11 offensive to help the Cougars improve to 3-1.

Saela Steege and Jana Meyer each added nine points.

Hudson 52, Wapsie Valley 25: Brooklyn Love had a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) as the Pirates moved to 3-2.

Addie Rhoades added 10 points and eight bboards, while four different Hudson players had three steals – Amelia Klenk, Ella Hiatt, Rhoads and Macey McKenna.

Kenzie Snyder led the Warriors with six points, three steals and two assists.

Boys’ basketball

Dike-New Hartford 55, Denver 51: Devon Lotts scored with 15 seconds left to break a 51-all tie and lift the Wolverines to victory.

Braxten Johnson had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead DNH (2-1). Benton Bixby and Colin Meester added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, South Hardin 50: William Kubris made 10 of 13 shots as he scored 25 points in the Rebels’ win.

Caleb Egesdal (16) and Drew Eilers (10) also scored in double figures. Eilers also grabbed 13 rebounds, seven offensive.

Jesup 69, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39: Jack Miller had 19 points, while Brevin Dahl (15) and Ryan Durham (13) joined him in double figures for the 3-0 J-Hawks.

Wapsie Valley 67, Hudson 65: The Warriors erased most of a 39-25 halftime deficit in the third quarter by outscoring the Pirates (25-14) in the third.

Wapsie (1-1) then found a way in the fourth to pull out the victory.

Hudson’s Culin Ugrin had 18 points, and Oliver Thompson chipped in 13.

Bowling

East picks up wins: Kadence Hyde bowled a high game of 235 as part of a 421 series to lead the Trojan girls’ Tuesday at Cadlillac XBC.

In boys’ action, Tanner Werkmeister had games of 236 and 245 on his way to a 481. Joining him with big nights were Alex Huntley a 222 on his way to a 429, and Tyler Petersen who had a 215 as part of a 402.

East topped Des Moines East in the boys’ meet, 2,991 to 2,431.

Boys’ swimming

Cedar Falls 97, Iowa City West 73: The Tigers won two relays and had five individual champions in a dual meet win over the Trojans.

John Butler, Drew Langner and Jack Considine went 1-2-3 in the 100 free as one of the highlights of the evening.

Langner and Considine were 1-3 in the 50 free, additionally.

Liam McGrane (100 backstroke), Cole Wilson (200 individual medley), Joseph Blasen (100 breaststroke) also picked up individual wins.

Butler, Wilson, Grant Redfern and Langner combined to win the 200 medley relay, while Considine, McGrane, Butler and Redfern were the winning combination in the 400 free relay.

Strong meet: Waterloo Swim picked up several wins in a dual against Dubuque Hempstead.

Nyle Vallem, Brayden Ellison, Nate Kline and Ian Sabangic opened the night with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.45.

Sabanagic also took first in the 50 free (23.83), while Kline was first in the 100 butterfly (58.62), and Mac Van Fleet was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.24.

Girls’ wrestling

Waverly-Shell Rock Scramble: Another strong tournament saw several individuals rise to the top Tuesday in Waverly.

On the area front, Gable Hemann of Osage (100), Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg (105), Ryley Hartman of Oelwein (110), Hope Chiattello of Cedar Falls (115), Apryl Halsor of Cedar Falls (125), Lilly Luft of Charles City (135), Destiny Kolheim of Charles City (170), Rachel Eddy of Independence (190) and Madison Hinrichs of Waverly-Shell Rock (235) all won titles.

Waverly-Shell Rock also saw Amber Hoth third at 100, Macy Tiedt third at 105, Eva Heise second at 125, Lily Stough second at 130, and Haidyn Snyder second at 145.

Cedar Falls’ Lauren Whitt was third at 110, Mila Ahrendsen was fourth at 120.