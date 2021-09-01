Tuesday replay: West pulls out five-set thriller over East

In front a raucous and energetic crowd the Waterloo West and Waterloo East volleyball teams put on thrilling show Tuesday at the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
The Wahawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-9 victory over the Trojans.
CeCe Moore and Sahara Williams led the way for West with 13 and 22 kills, respectively. Moore added two block assists and a solo block.
Junior Mylee Lagow in her first varsity match was 21 of 23 from the service line with five aces. Natalie Schmadeke recorded 24 assists and five aces, and Savannah Ringheden had 14 assists and four aces.
East got strong performances across the board. Faith Benhoff had many huge digs, saves, and Nyla Norman ran the offense efficiently.
It was the Trojans first match without Ashley Sterger who is no longer with the program. Dan Huff from Waterloo Schools confirmed Sterger is no longer the head coach but could not provide any further details.
SAILORS FALL TO APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG: Columbus Catholic was swept by the Falcons in a North Iowa Cedar League match 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.
Eva Christensen had 8 kills on the night, along with 5 digs. Faith Freshwater had 12 kills, hitting .450 and 3 blocks and 1 ace.
Morgan Bradley had 9 digs on the night. Steph Boyer had 8 digs and was 8/8 on the service line.
Megan Fangman had 15 assists.
CEDAR FALLS 3, PRAIRIE 0: Nohea Mahi had 36 assists as the fifth-ranked Tigers pushed aside the Hawks in Mississippi Valley Conference action, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
Katie Remmert smacked down 21 kills and Summer Halsor had 14. Alivia Bronner and Mahi had 15 and 13 digs, respectively.
In area matches to watch, second-ranked Denver (2A) topped eighth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in four, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24, 25-20.
Iowa State recruit Morgan Brandt had 15 assists and 12 digs for Sumner-Fredericksburg.
UNION 3, JESUP 0: The Knights improved to 3-1 with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-15 victory.
Jaidyn Bush had 28 assists for Union. Aubrey Gates had 17 kills.
WAPSIE VALLEY 3, OELWEIN 0: The Warriors rolled to a 25-7, 25-0, 25-9 win over the Huskies.
Lydia Imbrogno led Wapsie with 11 kills.
Girls swimming
At Cedar Falls, the Tigers won 11 of 12 events in a triangular with Decorah and Dubuque Senior.
Cedar Falls had a three of double individual winners in Sutton Paulsen (100 back and 200 individual medley), Kendall Mallaro claimed the 200 free and 100 breaststroke and Grace Bobeldyk in 100 fly and 200 free.
Other individual winners were Sophia Mason in the 50 free and Grace Frericks in the 500 free.
The Tigers also swept the 200 medley relay and 200 and 400 free relays.
At Waterloo, Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan posted the top-six dive score in the state with a total of 288.5 in a dual against Dubuque Senior.
Waterloo also got a victory from Anna Gieser in the 100 beaststroke in 1:18.46.