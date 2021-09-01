Tuesday replay: West pulls out five-set thriller over East

In front a raucous and energetic crowd the Waterloo West and Waterloo East volleyball teams put on thrilling show Tuesday at the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

The Wahawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-9 victory over the Trojans.

CeCe Moore and Sahara Williams led the way for West with 13 and 22 kills, respectively. Moore added two block assists and a solo block.

Junior Mylee Lagow in her first varsity match was 21 of 23 from the service line with five aces. Natalie Schmadeke recorded 24 assists and five aces, and Savannah Ringheden had 14 assists and four aces.

East got strong performances across the board. Faith Benhoff had many huge digs, saves, and Nyla Norman ran the offense efficiently.

It was the Trojans first match without Ashley Sterger who is no longer with the program. Dan Huff from Waterloo Schools confirmed Sterger is no longer the head coach but could not provide any further details.

SAILORS FALL TO APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG: Columbus Catholic was swept by the Falcons in a North Iowa Cedar League match 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.