SUMNER — McKoy Nuss and Isabel Bernard only know one way to spend their summers—on the diamond.

However, the Tripoli duo have one problem.

The school does not field a softball or baseball team. At least, not since 2019 when the Panthers softball and baseball teams combined for a 6-41 record.

Enter Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Since Tripoli shuttered the baseball and softball programs the Cougars provided students at the school a chance to get on the diamond.

Bernard, a sophomore in 2023, said she does not remember much from when the Panthers decided to end their softball and baseball programs. In sixth grade at the time, the decision came down while Bernard sat two years away from advancing to the high school team.

“I just remember knowing that most of my friends probably will not play on the Sumner team,” Bernard said. “But it ended up being fine because I made friends with them.”

“It is a lot of games so you really get to be a family with everyone.”

Getting to be a part of that family atmosphere makes softball Bernard’s favorite sport. But it also made the transition to playing for the Cougars a unique experience when starting her high school softball career during the 2020 season.

“When I first started, I was really nervous about meeting them,” Bernard said. “But they were super nice, and they treated me like family.”

Bernard got the chance to share the field with a couple of Panthers including Keyra Kreuger and Lauren Funk, who played for the final Tripoli team, in her first season with Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Last season, Tripoli junior Emilee Blasberg joined Bernard on the softball team.

However, this season, Bernard finds herself with another unique experience.

“Now, it is only me,” Bernard said. “So, it is not really so much pressure, but it is just a cool thing to represent my school.”

“I have done it for two years, so I have kind of gotten used to it, but I enjoy it.”

For Bernard, playing softball means leaving 30 minutes early for practice, which starts at 7-7:30 each morning, to make the 15-minute drive up highway 93 from Tripoli to Sumner.

“It is not horrible,” Bernard said. “But I am not really a morning person. So, waking up is kind of hard…I have gotten used to it.”

For Nuss, a freshman in 2023, playing baseball for Sumner-Fredericksburg comes a little easier.

In fact, it might be the perfect solution for Nuss to play for the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli baseball team.

“It is not that hard [to play for Sumner-Fredericksburg],” Nuss said. “I open enrolled at Tripoli from Sumner. So, I am used to being in Sumner all day, every day…It is nice when I get to join all my buddies from the hometown and get to be there with them.”

Nuss continued and explained that if Tripoli had not joined forces with Sumner-Fredericksburg in 2020, he would not have enrolled in the school.

Baseball is, after all, his favorite sport.

“I just like being out there in the summer,” Nuss said. “It is my best sport. I am probably the best at it…I would not have the best sport to go out there and have fun.”

Both the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli softball and baseball teams find themselves in the midst of highly successful seasons.

The baseball team sits in third in the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) East standings with a 16-5 overall record and received a bye to the second round of the Class 2A substate 3 tournament.

“It is the best year we have had so far,” Nuss said. “So, hopefully we will make it far.”

The softball team sits in first place in the NICL East softball standings with a 23-6 overall record and an 11-1 conference mark.

Bernard described it as exciting to be a part of the Cougars strong season as they look to end their season on a winning streak with wins in their previous five games and only two games remaining before the start of the Class 3A region 6 tournament.

She also added that she also looks forward to her junior season with the Cougars.

“I am excited for next [year],” Bernard said. “We are a young team. We only lose one senior. So, I am excited to see where we can go.”