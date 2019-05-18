DES MOINES — Champions aren’t built overnight.
Yet, Dike-New Hartford’s boys’ track and field team demonstrated this weekend that championships can be constructed within a year.
One season removed from scoring 9 1/2 points with limited state qualifiers, the Wolverines secured the first boys’ state track and field title in school history with a Class 2A-best score of 60 points. New Hartford tied for a state title in 1982, and Dike had never been part of a boys’ track championship until Saturday inside Drake Stadium.
Williamsburg finished runner-up with 51 points, followed by South Central Calhoun at 47 and Bellevue’s 45 points.
“It’s crazy,” said Dike-New Hartford senior Ryan Moore. “You wouldn’t think of anything like that coming into this year. We had no seniors last year, we built and did what we can.”
Throughout the summer, D-NH head coach Will Reingardt knew his team of multi-sport athletes was getting into the weight room as early as 5 a.m. This state track title followed the school’s runner-up effort in the state football playoffs and a trip to the state basketball tournament.
“These kids bought in and they stuck together,” Reingardt said. “It’s about the team and that’s been our focus all year.”
Indeed, the Wolverines exemplified team as they assembled Saturday’s championship total with wins in the shuttle hurdle relay and 4x400 to go with a runner-up effort in the sprint medley and senior Seth Eden’s second-place showing in the 110-hurdles in 15.13.
“It makes you want to push a little bit harder, get a little bit faster,” Eden said, addressing the motivation of competing for more than personal achievement.
Eden anchored a shuttle hurdle that included fellow seniors Cade Fuller, Grant Bixby and Ely Sohn. They found growth under the guidance of D-NH alum and hurdles coach Ben Freese.
“We take tremendous pride in our hurdles,” Eden said. “We’re usually always the last ones off the track. We always want to try and get better every single day.”
Added Sohn “It’s insane. We knew coming into the season we’d have a good year. I don’t think we knew this good.”
Needing just a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 to secure sole possession of a state championship, Moore, Derek Kinney, Bixby and Parker Kiewiet closed the meet in style. Kiewiet held off Mount Ayr’s Hunter Haveman for the win in 3:22.7.
“I was just thinking about how we came down here last year with only a couple of events,” Kiewiet said. “To place down here in so many events just feels good.
“This year, rather than years before, we had so much fun at practice. We were loose. When you’re having fun, it’s easier to work.”
TIGERHAWK GOLD: North Fayette Valley seniors Gunner Rodgers, Mac Whelan, Adrian Wurtz and Zach Massman secured an elusive state title Saturday morning with a time of 1:35.23 in the 2A sprint medley.
Massman, who ran the 100 leg on a sprint medley that finished second by a step two years ago, was converted into a 400 runner midway through this season. He held off Kiewiet and three other runners in a five-wide sprint to the finish line.
“There’s so much adrenaline going through you,” Massman said. “That’s the best part of the race. We knew we could pull it off. We were all pumped up, ready to go.”
WARRIOR YOUTH PREVAILS: Brothers Trevor and Tanner Sauerbrei joined Blayde Bellis and Ethan Oltrogge for a Wapsie Valley 4x100 relay that placed second in 44.14. Fort Dodge St. Edmond won in 43.71.
Three of Wapsie Valley’s four relay participants are sophomores.
In other top eight Saturday finishes involving area boys:
- Hudson, third (3:26.16), Saint Ansgar, seventh (3:32.63), 1A 4x400.
- Sam Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock, third (4:28.65), 3A 1,600.
- Lake LeBahn, Union, third (4:26.76), Chandler Douglas, North Fayette Valley, fifth (4:27.85), 2A 1,600.
- North Tama, third (1:01.18), 1A shuttle hurdle relay.
- Oelwein, fourth (1:02.06), 2A shuttle hurdle relay.
- Will Grames, Grundy Center, fourth (22.31), 1A 200, fifth (11.5), 1A 100.
- Alex Gebel, Denver, fifth (1:58.18), 2A 800.
- Trevor Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley, sixth (22.67), 1A 200.
- Derek Weitzenkap, Jesup, sixth (22.84), 2A 200.
- Jesup, sixth (1:35.95), 2A sprint medley.
- Hudson, sixth (1:37.0), Saint Ansgar seventh (1:37.6), 1A sprint medley.
- Don Bosco, sixth (44.75), Dunkerton, eighth (45.01), 1A 4x100.
- Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock, seventh (1:58.87), 3A 800.
- Charles City, seventh (3:29.36), 3A 4x400.
- Brady Happel, Dunkerton, eighth (2:01.89), 1A 800.
- Derek Ciddio, Grundy Center, eighth (4:38.74), 1A 1,600.
