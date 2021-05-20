Wapsie Valley's Trevor Sauerbrei wins state 400; Jesup's Carson Lienau takes his best shot

DES MOINES – Carson Lienau felt the pressure increase with each attempt off the hand of Austin Busch during Thursday’s Class 2A state shot put competition outside Drake Stadium.
As Southeast Hamilton’s Busch — who qualified with a state-best mark of 58 feet — closed within five inches of Lienau’s event-leading 55-feet, 0 1/2 inch mark, Jesup coach Jason Sullivan tried to clear his junior’s mind.
Sullivan sent Lienau over to the nearby discus ring and instructed him to watch the footwork of Class 3A’s best. By the time Lienau returned, a state championship was his.
Jesup fans started a slow clap and Lienau’s braces shined through a big smile as he entered the shot put ring for his final attempt with a championship already secured in his state debut.
“I’ll never forget that in my life,” Lienau said, addressing the first slow clap serenade he’s ever received. “My friends have supported me all year. I knew they were going to be excited when that happened. My family has always supported me. It was just awesome.”
Lienau’s championship marked the first field event state title by a J-Hawk athlete in program history. Carson’s older brother and current University of Iowa thrower, Tyler Lienau, placed as high as third against a strong field during his high school years.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Lienau said. “I just wanted to come out here today and compete for a top three finish. Hopefully, get one out there and PR.”
A favorite in Friday’s Class 2A discus competition, Lienau reevaluated his shot put goals at the midway point of the season and still would have been happy with a top three performance on Thursday.
Once he his first shot put attempt at state sailed 53 feet, Lienau said he felt this competition was going to be special. He recorded his winning mark on the second attempt.
“Fifty-five was the best technical throw I’ve ever felt in my entire life, practice or meet,” Lienau said. “It just all came together, all the adrenaline, and I was just ready to go.
“I didn’t think it was going to hold up. Then the throws kept going. When the last one hit the grass, I couldn’t believe it. It was the surrealist moment I’ve ever felt in any sport. That was absolutely awesome. I loved it.”
Sullivan was the first to greet the champion Lienau with a big bear hug. He knows how much time his junior invested to make this moment beyond his dreams a reality.
“Carson does a fantastic job of setting goals and working for them,” Sullivan said. “He is very disciplined. I think he has thrown every single day since COVID hit last year, either shot or disc.”
SAUERBREI GUTS OUT 400 WIN: As Trevor Sauerbrei sprinted towards the finish line in lane seven, he knew that a couple lanes over Wapello’s Caden Thomas was closing strong.
Saubrei refused to be denied, improving from a runner-up finish in the 400 two years ago by capturing a Class 1A state title in 50.10.
“I couldn’t feel my legs in the last 50 (meters) and I just tried my best,” Sauerbrei said. “I was not going to get runner-up again.”
The Wapsie Valley sprinter become his program’s first individual state event champion since Jake Goeller in 2014. Sauerbrei is hopeful his team will be able to put together a strong score as the state meet continues Friday and Saturday.
“At Wapsie Valley we don’t have track, we run in the halls and it takes a lot of hard work,” Sauerbrei said. “We work with what we have and I’d say our team is pretty successful for not having much.”
COMET COLLINS SOARS TO HIGH JUMP TITLE: Ian Collins felt a sense of alarm and fear.
As warm-ups began for the Class 3A state high jump, a steady drizzle added to the degree of difficulty.
An event worker squeegeed puddles off in front of the mat. But that effort didn’t help C.J. Rickels of Vinton-Shellsburg who slipped on the wet surface and saw his dream of participating at state cut short before his first attempt.
“It’s really scary out there,” Collins said. “I jumped with him (Rickels) at the district meet and he was a really cool, great guy. ... I feel bad for the guy.”
Competition with North Polk’s Jack Noble – another one of the state’s top all-class competitors – ultimately allowed Collins to elevate to a new height and secure a long-awaited first state championship.
Collins cleared 6-feet, 9-inches on his first attempt to prevail in a dual with Noble who went 6-8.
No athlete in the state, regardless of class, has soared above 6-9 all season.
“It means a lot,” Collins said, reflecting on his first state title. “I couldn’t compete here last year. I got second my freshman year. I’ve waited for a gold medal for a long time.”
This championship didn’t come without some nervous moments. Collins, who won the Drake Relays at 6-7 last month, was down to his third attempt at 6-5 before clearing that height.
After he just clipped the bar on his first try at 6-7, Noble told him, “You’re right there, you’ve got this.”
In the midst of a thrilling battle for a championship, these two title contenders continued to support each other.
“It brings everybody together,” Collins said of track and field. “It’s not like any other sport and everybody wants to see each other succeed. It’s a lot of fun.
“I’ve never competed against anybody that has jumped over 6-7 so competitive spirit brought me to this.”
In other top eight Northeast Iowa finishes Thursday:
- Grundy Center (Brennen Seger, Tyler Venega, Soren Cleveland, Kenny Day) fifth (8:22.82) in the 1A 4x800.
- Independence’s Marcus Beatty, sixth, in the 400 in 50.51.
- Brady Hogan, Decorah, was sixth in the 3A 3,000 in 9:42.56.
- Dike-New Hartford’s Nathan Moore was seventh (20-9 ¾) and teammate Jerek Hall eighth (20-9 ½) in the 2A long jump.
- Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford, seventh (49-1) in the 2A shot put.
- Nick Johnson of Aplington-Parkersburg placed eighth in the 2A 400 in 51.21.