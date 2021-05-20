Wapsie Valley's Trevor Sauerbrei wins state 400; Jesup's Carson Lienau takes his best shot

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lienau said. “I just wanted to come out here today and compete for a top three finish. Hopefully, get one out there and PR.”

A favorite in Friday’s Class 2A discus competition, Lienau reevaluated his shot put goals at the midway point of the season and still would have been happy with a top three performance on Thursday.

Once he his first shot put attempt at state sailed 53 feet, Lienau said he felt this competition was going to be special. He recorded his winning mark on the second attempt.

“Fifty-five was the best technical throw I’ve ever felt in my entire life, practice or meet,” Lienau said. “It just all came together, all the adrenaline, and I was just ready to go.

“I didn’t think it was going to hold up. Then the throws kept going. When the last one hit the grass, I couldn’t believe it. It was the surrealist moment I’ve ever felt in any sport. That was absolutely awesome. I loved it.”

Sullivan was the first to greet the champion Lienau with a big bear hug. He knows how much time his junior invested to make this moment beyond his dreams a reality.