Wapsie Valley completes memorable state track meet

DES MOINES – From working on handoffs in the hallways of Wapsie Valley High School to passing the baton the Jim Duncan Track inside Drake Stadium, the Warriors’ track and field team competed a memorable weekend of state competition Saturday night in Des Moines.
Wapsie Valley secured three event wins at a state meet for the first time in program history and finished with a strong fourth-place score of 50 points, seven back of runner-up Lisbon and two behind Earlham. Madrid won the 1A championship with 65.5 points.
The Warriors’ highlight of the day came after the lunch hour when Dawson Schmit, Ethan Oltrogge, Holton Robinson and Trevor Sauerbrei set a Class 1A state meet record time of 1:33.57 in the sprint medley.
Robinson backed up strong opening legs from Schmit and Oltrogge and handed Sauerbrei the baton in the lead. Thursday’s 400-meter state champion knew how to finish.
“It’s never over until he crosses the finish line, but after I saw him come around the corner I was feeling really confident,” Robinson said, reflecting on Sauerbrei’s anchor leg. “It means a lot. We knew coming in we had the top time so we had to perform and we did that. It’s a great feeling.”
The Warriors’ 4x100 relay of Schmit, Oltrogge, Hunter Kane and Robinson finished a close third in 44.95. Sauerbrei added a fourth-place time of 22.83 in the 200 and Friday’s high jump champion Gunner Meyer was sixth with a time of 15.49 in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sauerbrei finished the weekend as a four-event placewinner and graduates after placing a school-record 10 times at state in just three seasons of competition. He’s enjoyed the recent growth this team has made.
“It’s really come along these last few years,” Sauerbrei said. “We used to send some events down (to state) and they’d be pretty good, but not 11. It’s been really awesome.
“Everything is so fun. We’re just a family at Wapsie and it’s not like we distinguish each relay. We’re all just one. I’m definitely proud.”
TRIPOLI EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS: Tripoli entered state with the 11th-best time this season among Class 1A schools in the 4x100. The Panthers put it all together on the biggest stage.
After qualifying for the finals, Tripoli raced to a stunning second-place finish in 44.27 seconds. Lisbon won the race in 44.6. Liam Carlson, Connor Piehl, Rowan Carlson and Austin Bremner carried the baton on Tripoli’s relay.
The Panthers progressed throughout the season and set a school record a few weeks ago.
“We weren’t supposed to be here so it was just cool that we made it,” Bremner said. “We all worked together. We worked on our handoffs real hard, went to weights a lot and it took a lot of work to get down here.
“We’re real close and it’s just nice to run with your friends.”
GRUNDY CENTER ADDS SECONDS: The Grundy Center boys finished 12 points back of Wapsie Valley in the team standings and placed fifth.
Dayne Zinkula, Zach Opheim, Logan Knaack and Matt Jansen opened the final session with a runner-up time of 1:35.05 to Wapsie Valley in the sprint medley. That quartet also placed seventh in the 4x100 in 45.5.
In the 1,600, Grundy Center’s Kenny Day placed eighth in 4:38.97.
SPORE COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL DEBUT: Union freshman Sam Spore’s first trip to state was a success.
Spore won the wheelchair shot put at 17 feet, 1 ½ inches. He was third in three events, the 100 (21.74) and 200 (40.63) and 400 (1:23.95).
In other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa athletes:
- Class 2A 800: Trey Jochumsen (Hudson) fifth, 2:00.19. Aiden Dolan (Denver) seventh, 2:00.66.
- Class 2A sprint medley: Dike-New Hartford (Devon Kollasch, Jerek Hall, Jace Hall, Nathan Moore), sixth, 1:36.02.
- Class 1A 200: Liam Carlson (Tripoli) sixth, 23.25.
- Class 3A 800: Nick Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock) eighth, 1:59.45.