Wapsie Valley completes memorable state track meet

Sauerbrei finished the weekend as a four-event placewinner and graduates after placing a school-record 10 times at state in just three seasons of competition. He’s enjoyed the recent growth this team has made.

“It’s really come along these last few years,” Sauerbrei said. “We used to send some events down (to state) and they’d be pretty good, but not 11. It’s been really awesome.

“Everything is so fun. We’re just a family at Wapsie and it’s not like we distinguish each relay. We’re all just one. I’m definitely proud.”

TRIPOLI EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS: Tripoli entered state with the 11th-best time this season among Class 1A schools in the 4x100. The Panthers put it all together on the biggest stage.

After qualifying for the finals, Tripoli raced to a stunning second-place finish in 44.27 seconds. Lisbon won the race in 44.6. Liam Carlson, Connor Piehl, Rowan Carlson and Austin Bremner carried the baton on Tripoli’s relay.

The Panthers progressed throughout the season and set a school record a few weeks ago.