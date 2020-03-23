Uncertainty, hope accompany prep track delay

“We were able to get outside, start growing as a team and get stronger,” Wood said. “Then you get five or six days when it really started to turn. It’s just chaos. Nothing you could really ever imagine.”

The Tigers’ coach instructed his team to take a step back last week.

“We told our athletes to take the week and wrap your heads around things, have some reflection,” Wood said. “We asked them to reach out to others, people that have impacted them in the past that they’ve had gratitude for, and take some time to themselves.

“It’s a hard time to process anything for anybody, let alone teenagers. This is most definitely one of the most uncertain times that they’ve faced. Then we’ll communicate weekly from here on out and see how things go.”

Wood has a roster near 90 athletes this spring, 44 of them are freshmen starting to get the feel for the sport at the high school level. The camaraderie that accompanies a group that size will be desperately missed.