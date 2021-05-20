T.J. Tomlyanovich joins Iowa's all-time greats as Cedar Falls takes the opening-day lead

Joel Burris added team points for Cedar Falls with a 49.98 for sixth in the 400 to cap a day in which the Tigers finished atop the Class 4A team standings with 28 points. Ames is second at 23.5 and West Des Moines Dowling third with 21 points through five events.

In the high jump, Kieler and Dubuque Senior’s Logan Flanagan each cleared 6-feet, 5-inches before bowing out at 6-6. Flanagan won the title after elevating over the bar on his first attempt. Kieler made it on his third and final try.

“I was hoping to come out with the win, but second is alright,” Kieler said, following a competition that included heavy rain. “I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”

As a freshman last spring, Kieler was looking forward to the opportunity to learn from 2019 state high jump runner-up Bryce Albaugh. When COVID-19 canceled that season, he was heartbroken for his older teammate and mentor.

“He gave me a lot of advice and I just carried that through this season,” Kieler said, addressing Albaugh’s influence. “He didn’t have a senior season so I felt like I kind of wanted to just do it for him.”

Tomlyanovich was saved for a relay other than the 4x800 in order to run the open 400 on full rest.

