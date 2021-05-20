T.J. Tomlyanovich joins Iowa's all-time greats as Cedar Falls takes the opening-day lead

DES MOINES – The Cedar Falls boys’ track and field team is prepared to fight for a Class 4A team championship.
The Tigers landed a barrage of haymakers during Thursday’s opening night of competition inside Drake Stadium.
Senior standout T.J. Tomlyanovich capped the evening by joining Iowa’s all-time greats with a championships run of 47.54 in the 400 that ranks ninth in state history. Sophomore Jacob Kieler excelled in the high jump with a valuable second-place finish and the Tigers’ restructured 4x800-meter relay performed above its seed for an additional six points following a third-place finish.
Cedar Falls' new 400-meter record holder enters his senior Drake Relays as the top qualifier in multiple events.
For Tomlyanovich, Thursday was a night he’s been dreaming about since watching a 2019 state event final that became perhaps the Iowa’s best 400-meter race of all-time. Bettendorf’s Darien Porter set the state record in 46.99 that year, edging a blazing 47.38 by Iowa City West’s Gabe Caruthers.
Tomlyanovich was a sophomore with a PR of 53.1 in 2019. Flash forward two years and he seized the moment, quickly breaking out of the blocks and making up the stagger from lane four by the 200-meter mark.
“It was a great year and a lot of people sat there amazed and astounded,” Tomlyanovich said, recalling the 2019 400 final. “I saw them and I thought there’s absolutely no reason that this couldn’t be me. I made that my goal and I’ve been training about two years consecutively for this race. I was just pumped to cross the finish line in a new PR and to be able to take home that crown.”
Joel Burris added team points for Cedar Falls with a 49.98 for sixth in the 400 to cap a day in which the Tigers finished atop the Class 4A team standings with 28 points. Ames is second at 23.5 and West Des Moines Dowling third with 21 points through five events.
In the high jump, Kieler and Dubuque Senior’s Logan Flanagan each cleared 6-feet, 5-inches before bowing out at 6-6. Flanagan won the title after elevating over the bar on his first attempt. Kieler made it on his third and final try.
Relays have become a foundation for success this season during Cedar Falls' hunt for a Class 4A team title.
“I was hoping to come out with the win, but second is alright,” Kieler said, following a competition that included heavy rain. “I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
As a freshman last spring, Kieler was looking forward to the opportunity to learn from 2019 state high jump runner-up Bryce Albaugh. When COVID-19 canceled that season, he was heartbroken for his older teammate and mentor.
“He gave me a lot of advice and I just carried that through this season,” Kieler said, addressing Albaugh’s influence. “He didn’t have a senior season so I felt like I kind of wanted to just do it for him.”
Tomlyanovich was saved for a relay other than the 4x800 in order to run the open 400 on full rest.
Cedar Falls’ senior middle distance runners maintained their training routine through a canceled junior season. That work finally paid off Thursday in front of the state’s track and field elite.
Alex Mujica, Jack Jorgensen, Hunter Jacobson and Will Eastman improved from their seed of six and placed third in the 4x800 with a time of 7:53.98. Jorgensen maneuvered from the back of the pack to third on the second leg and Jacobson finished with a strong kick to second before Eastman held his own on the anchor against a collection of 4A’s top 800 runners.
“I kind of knew Hunter was going to do that. He always does,” Eastman said, addressing Jacobson’s strong finish into their relay exchange. “We’re all pretty close and we know what to do based on what our teammates do. We’ve got a lot more races left.”
Eastman can still recall being excited about a fifth place finish in the 4x400 as an underclassman at state. The bar has been raised this weekend.
“It’s pretty interesting,” said Eastman, one of several seniors playing key roles in the relays. “I’ve never had that (competing for team hardware) in my four years here.”
Elsewhere among metro boys’ athletes, Waterloo West’s Adam Teare finished 13th in the discus in 141-9.