State track preview: Cedar Falls searches for winning combination

“There are not very many athletes in the state that can do the double (of open 400, 800) that he performed at districts,” Homewood said. “Looking at our district, we knew that we definitely had a chance based on the 800 performances that we just needed him to get around the track. We’re going to use this as motivation. He’s going to run the 800 out of heat two. We’ve seen it before, there’s been guys that have run in heat two that have performed very well.

“Him and Jack in the same heat, they’re used to training and running together. One of the positives coming out of it is he won’t have to have all the top runners that are trying to go through the 400 at the same pace in his heat. He has an opportunity to go out there and make a case that he is among the best in the state in the 800.”

On the other end of the spectrum for Cedar Falls, Mississippi Division athlete of the year Will Eastman – a sprinter receiving NCAA Division I interest with the ability to score points in open events – will only be running relay races at state.

“It adds to the complexity of what we’re able to do with our lineup,” Homewood said. “He trusts the process and is going to be a very valuable member in four of our relays.”