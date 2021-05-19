State track preview: Cedar Falls searches for winning combination

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls head coach Dirk Homewood and his staff have plenty of potential relay combinations at their disposal entering this week’s co-ed state track and field meet in Des Moines.
Perhaps there’s multiple ways to unlock a Class 4A boys’ state title for a program that won its only team championship a decade ago. There’s also a chance that it will take the right lineup to accomplish the feat, along with a possibility that it won’t be in the cards.
“Anybody that has coached knows that it’s hard to be at the top and win,” said Homewood, who was on Jeff Hartman’s staff when the Tigers won a title in 2011. “It’s hard to win a team championship.”
Cedar Falls posted qualifying times in all seven relay events at last week’s district meet that would have been fast enough to score state meet points if everything stayed the same.
That’s not going to happen.
Plenty of cards will get shuffled around before batons are handed off inside Drake Stadium this week, beginning with Thursday’s 4x800 meter relay event final. Teams have the ability to swap out multiple runners from their qualifying quartets.
“One of the strong suits of our team this year is our depth,” Homewood said. “You look at our district lineup and we were able to utilize some of our younger athletes in different areas, move guys around and keep them fresh heading into the state meet. That’s kind of the game that we’re playing right now.
“We’ve got our poker hand and we’re not going to tip our hand and give anybody any ideas of what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep them guessing, but we have the opportunity to use a lot of athletes and we’re very confident if we sub an athlete in here or there, that those athletes are going to perform at a high level and maximize our ability to score as many points as we can at state.”
One key athlete that will be inserted into two Cedar Falls relay events is T.J. Tomlyanovich. The Drake Relays most outstanding performer competed in just the open 400 and 800 at the qualifying meet due to the fact that those two events took place within a 30-minute interval.
Tomlyanovich posted 4A’s fastest qualifying time in the 400 (48.26) and then did enough to secure the final automatic qualifying spot in the 800 with a time that ranks 24th out of 24 competitors. As a result, Tomlyanovich – who has recorded the state’s top 800 time this season – will be competing in the slower of two heats. His teammate and training partner Jack Jorgensen will also be running in that 800-meter heat that will likely feature less early traffic than the faster heat that follows.
Tomlyanovich is no stranger to running well ahead of a pack for time. He wasn’t pushed by another runner when he anchored Cedar Falls’ 4x400 to a Drake Relays record time last month. Tomlyanovich also anchored a championship 4x800 and won the open 400 at Drake.
“There are not very many athletes in the state that can do the double (of open 400, 800) that he performed at districts,” Homewood said. “Looking at our district, we knew that we definitely had a chance based on the 800 performances that we just needed him to get around the track. We’re going to use this as motivation. He’s going to run the 800 out of heat two. We’ve seen it before, there’s been guys that have run in heat two that have performed very well.
“Him and Jack in the same heat, they’re used to training and running together. One of the positives coming out of it is he won’t have to have all the top runners that are trying to go through the 400 at the same pace in his heat. He has an opportunity to go out there and make a case that he is among the best in the state in the 800.”
On the other end of the spectrum for Cedar Falls, Mississippi Division athlete of the year Will Eastman – a sprinter receiving NCAA Division I interest with the ability to score points in open events – will only be running relay races at state.
“It adds to the complexity of what we’re able to do with our lineup,” Homewood said. “He trusts the process and is going to be a very valuable member in four of our relays.”
Beyond the relays and two open events where Tomlyanovich is a favorite, Joel Burris has been among the 4A leaders in the 400 hurdles this season and Jacob Kieler is in the mix with the leaders in what figures to be a very competitive high jump competition. Capri Wilson and Drew Hoth are capable of scoring in the shot put for Cedar Falls if everything clicks.
“There are never any guaranteed points in the field events,” Homewood said. “It would definitely be an added bonus for those areas to perform well. I do feel like in order for us to win a team title or even to finish in the top three and get a spot on the podium that our field event athletes have to perform at a high level and add to the team total.”
Cedar Falls’ top recent finish was a second-place effort with 70 points in 2016. It took just 60 points to win 4A’s title in 2018 and the most recently contested 2019 state meet was won by West Des Moines Valley with 89 points in 2019.
“When we go down to the state meet this week we’re trying to showcase our athletes,” Homewood said. “They’ve put in a ton of hard work over the course of a very challenging season, and at the end of the day when we look at the results we’re going to hug it out because everyone has fully committed to this process and it’s just a lot of fun to be a part of this team.”