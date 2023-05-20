DES MOINES – Aplington-Parkersburg senior Kaden Huttinger came into Drake Stadium intent on making the most of his last appearance at State Track and Field championships.

On Friday, he tied for third with Sheldon’s Isaac Wenthe in the 2A 400-meter hurdles with a personal best of 55.93 seconds. The next day he helped his teammates get to fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:02.82 finishing time.

A few hours later, he took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time in 15.64 seconds. It’s the best outing he’s had, but also the hardest. In January, he lost his father, Chris to cancer. and made it no secret who and what he was running for.

“I was 100% running for my dad,” Huttinger said. “I’ve got a lot of family, a lot of support here. My grandparents came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee and woke up at 3:00 a.m., so I had to put on a little bit of a show for them, I did this for my dad.”

Huttinger hasn’t been going through it alone.

Along with everyone in the stands, Huttinger knew going in he had the support of his family on the track – his teammates Nick Neuroth, Aidan Junker and Kael Stotler have had his back throughout the year.

Going into the shuttle hurdle, fellow senior Junker said there was pressure to give it his all, knowing what the race meant for his friend. Putting anything but his best foot forward was not an option and he wanted to make it count for Huttinger, as well as for Stotler and Neuroth.

“Shuttle hurdle’s a relay, so everyone’s depending on you to do your part,” Junker said. “It wouldn’t be fair if we didn’t give it our absolute best – it wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t give my best to these three guys because they worked super hard to get down here. If I did not run to my best ability, it would not be fair to them.”

But his commitment was never in doubt. Beyond the track, the four said they have an unbreakable bond across multiple sports, spanning from competitions to goofing off after practice.

“Our team chemistry isn’t just a track thing,” Neuroth said. “We’re all in football, we’re all involved in so many different things. This isn’t just a one team or one four-person thing.”

“The team chemistry is just insane. I mean, we all do most of the same sports, we all hang out and we have bond that goes deeper than track and doing sports and stuff,” Stotler added.

Their bond has been huge help and has Huttinger and Junker confident that the Falcons will still be strong after they graduate.

“I just think Aiden obviously taking Kael and Nick under our wing a little bit, teaching them the ropes a little bit… and just making sure that they’re not overly nervous with this giant crowd here,” Huttinger said. “So I’m just happy to be here and doing it with my teammates.”

In January, Huttinger announced his commitment to play football at Grand View University, but he’s never forgetting his teammates or his father and the lessons he taught him about never giving up always on his mind.

“It’s very different, just getting used to the new normal, having my teammates have my back and just keeping my mind off of it a little bit,” Huttinger said. “But I don’t want to keep my mind off of it because it is my motivation on why I’m down here, why I’m running, so I think that’s a big part of it.”

TOP FINISHERS

1A

Kaden Wilken, Aiden Lamborn, Bo Harrington and Titus Evans from Nashua-Plainfield finished seventh in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:02.13.

Aidan Shannon from Wapsie Valley finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:27.26.

2A

Cameron Decker, Gus Varney, Jace Hall and Devon Lotts from Dike-New H finished fifth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:34.92.

Tyler Venenga from Grundy Center finished seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.29.

Evan Dorn, Isaac Larson, Chase Baumgartner and Kasey Wirtjes from Denver finished fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:01.82.

Colin Gordon, Cooper Hoy, Jacob Hoy and Tiernan Vokes from Grundy Center finished eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:03.23.

Kasey Wirtjes from Denver finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.81.

Garet Kiel from Oelwein finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.09.

Conall Sauser from Oelwein finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:25.03.

Tate Jirovsky, Brody Zinkula, Venenga and Brayden Davie from Grundy Center finished fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:25.48.

Ethan Reiter, Baumgartner, Max Schwandt and Ethan Schoville from Denver finished seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:27.78.

3A

Sam Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Asa Newsom from Waverly-Shell Rock finished sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:01.83.

Newsom finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.61.

4A

William Remmert, Cy Anderson, Ben Roussell and Derek Woods from Cedar Falls finished fifth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:32.96.

Ben Frazier, DeSean Kemp, Cavelle Fay and Kyle Elliot form Waterloo West finished seventh in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:33.26.

Xavier Conlin from Cedar Falls finished fourth in wheelchair shot put with a distance of 9-05.75.

Conlin finished eighth in the 200-meter dash (wheelchair) with a time of 1:13.55.

