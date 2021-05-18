State track and field attendance limits have been removed

Attendance limitations have been removed for this week’s Iowa high school state track and field championships.

Tickets for all six sessions will go on sale at noon today. Tickets already purchased through qualifying participants are still good for their assigned sessions.

The attendance adjustments will allow for participating teams to view the meet from seating areas inside Drake Stadium. Coaches and student-athletes will be permitted in the stadium during all events of their assigned sessions.

The decision has been made in coordination with Drake University and the Polk County Health Department following updated public health guidance.

The three-day IHSAA and IGHSAU meet at Drake Stadium will be open to all interested spectators, cancelling capacity and seating restrictions announced May 4.

“Throughout the pandemic, our number one priority for hosting athletic events has been the safety of our athletes, staff, spectators, and our community,” Drake University athletic director Brian Hardin said. “In doing so, we have followed guidance from the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Polk County Health Department, the NCAA, and our own administration.