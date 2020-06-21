Sports briefs

Track and field
- The Track Guy Foundation is hosting a meet on July 7 in Brooklyn for athletes who just completed their seventh grade through senior year.
Events include shot put, long jump, 100-110 hurdles, 400-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 200-400-meter hurdles and a 1,600-meter high school boys run.
Basketball
- University of Iowa women’s basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen is one of five 2020 LGBTQ Legacy Leader Award honorees, dsm magazine and One Iowa Leadership Institute announced on Thursday.
The award is given to Iowans that make an impact in their communities and have persevered despite prejudice.
Jensen earned the honor due to her involvement with the United Way of Johnson County, the Shelter House of Iowa City and leadership and team-building speeches across the state.
Auto racing
- Thunderstorms Sunday forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway that was to mark the return of more fans to the track.
The race, which was pushed back to 2 p.m. today, is the first amid the coronavirus pandemic in which NASCAR opened the gates for up to 5,000 fans. Those in the grandstands were urged to seek shelter roughly 30 minutes before the scheduled start, leading to a two-plus hour wait.
The addition of fans and the ban of Confederate flags weren't the only changes set to be on display in the race.
NASCAR implemented new rules in response to Ryan Newman's harrowing accident when racing for the win on the final lap at Daytona in February.
The changes include the elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks, a reduction in size of throttle body and requiring slip tape to be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover.
