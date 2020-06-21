Sports briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Track and field

The Track Guy Foundation is hosting a meet on July 7 in Brooklyn for athletes who just completed their seventh grade through senior year.

Events include shot put, long jump, 100-110 hurdles, 400-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 200-400-meter hurdles and a 1,600-meter high school boys run.

Basketball

University of Iowa women’s basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen is one of five 2020 LGBTQ Legacy Leader Award honorees, dsm magazine and One Iowa Leadership Institute announced on Thursday.

The award is given to Iowans that make an impact in their communities and have persevered despite prejudice.

Jensen earned the honor due to her involvement with the United Way of Johnson County, the Shelter House of Iowa City and leadership and team-building speeches across the state.

Auto racing

Thunderstorms Sunday forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway that was to mark the return of more fans to the track.