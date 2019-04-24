WATERLOO — Kerris Roberts entered the starting blocks inside Drake Stadium last year knowing physically that her chances of winning another state title were slim to none.
The five-time state and two-time Drake Relays champion sprinter from Waterloo East was a footnote to one of three all-time record-setting sprints by Southeast Polk senior Sydney Milani that weekend. Yet Roberts still became one of four girls to break 12 seconds within the fastest 100-meter race in Iowa prep history.
Summarizing a season derailed by injury to each hamstring as a bust, Roberts salvaged something to build upon.
“She knew running the open 1 that she wasn’t going to win it,” said East head coach Wilmont Wellington. “She loves to win, but for her to sacrifice that aspect and say, ‘I’m going to line up against you and I’m going to race you,’ I think it was one of the main things that helped her grow.”
Added Roberts, “It was really helpful to me that I ran a sub-12. It was like, ‘OK if I can do this on two bad legs, I’m just really excited to see what I could do the coming year.’ I have 11 months to get healthy.”
This week Roberts will return to the stage where she announced her presence as one of Iowa’s all-time greats. The Purdue track and field recruit holds the Drake Relays’ two fastest 100-meter prep girls’ times — following a wind-aided 11.77 her freshman year with an 11.87 through cool rain as a sophomore.
Roberts doesn’t want to just capture another Drake championship flag, she feels strong enough to chase down her record.
“I want to beat the record,” Roberts said. “As a senior, it would hurt me if I come out there and run slower than I did two years ago, so that’s my goal.”
It has taken a team of support for Roberts to be back in this position. She’s visited athletic trainer Abbey Johnston’s office on a near daily basis for treatment, while also working with East strength coach Justin Decker and reconnecting with middle school track coach Brittany Jungck for offseason distance runs.
“Everyone bought in and it meant the world to me that they were willing to come in on their time off and just try to help get me prepared for next year and the next level,” Roberts said. “They’re dedicated to the kids and the program.”
Missing nearly an entire season of track has made Roberts a more cautious competitor. She pays close attention to everything from what she eats to how she warms up and stretches.
“I was definitely hard on my body,” Roberts said. “I’d never run into injury before. Now I’m just more aware of what I’m doing and how I’m doing things so I can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
While she feels strong physically, Roberts admits it may take more time to get where she needs to be mentally.
“It’s kind of scary thinking every time you race you might do something again,” Roberts said. “It’s always in the back of my mind. Sometimes it kind of hinders you, but you try to ignore it and just run. I’m more aware of things now.”
While Roberts’ 11.93 is the fastest time by an Iowa girl this season, she’ll likely be challenged by Council Bluffs Lincoln senior Darby Thomas, who finished runner up to Milani in 11.86 at last year’s state meet and has run 12.03 this spring.
Only two girls in the history of Iowa high school track have ever run faster than the 11.69 Roberts clocked at state her sophomore year, and Wellington says her training has been geared toward a memorable senior state meet.
“We’re building towards the state meet for her top time, but it’s Kerris Roberts,” Wellington laughed. “You can show up for one thing and she’ll give you something different. I’m hoping she can go for it (a record) but as a coach and training-wise, I’m saying hopefully we’ll get there by state.”
SPEEDY RELAYS: East senior Amanee Clark and Roberts run the first two legs of a 4x100 that shows promise, passing the baton to the future of the Trojans’ program. Freshman Valeighja Wright and Ellasa Horton joined them to clock a 49.66 4x100 time that ranks seventh in the state. Horton will miss Drake with an injury, but Roberts is confident East has enough depth to still clock a fast time.
“We’ve gotten to the point now where we can draw out of a hat and pick a girl and she can run a decent time,” Roberts said. “There are a lot of girls who are capable and they’re hard-working girls, too. If they’re running like this as freshmen, the sky is the limit for what they can do as a junior and senior.”
TIGER TRACKS: The Drake Relays will be a valuable introduction to the championship portion of the season for a Cedar Falls girls’ team that appears to have plenty of point-scoring options.
Junior Mackenzie Michael will go head-to-head with Duke recruit Carly King of Davenport Assumption in the 400 and sprint medley, where they enter Drake with the top two times. Michael is also looking forward to tests in the 800 and 1,500.
Cedar Falls enters Drake with top five times in the 4x100 and 4x400 and eighth in the 4x200. Tiger freshman Sarah Albaugh sits tied for fourth in the long jump.
THROWING DOUBLE: South Hardin’s Brylie Zeisneiss holds the top marks in the discus and shot put this season. She’ll be challenged by Tipton’s Jamie Kofron, the defending Drake champion in each event.
BOYS’ CONTENDERS: Dike-New Hartford’s Parker Kiewiet barely qualified for Drake a year ago. Now Kiewiet is among the favorites with the second-best leap of 22-9 3/4 in the long jump.
Waterloo West’s Deyton Love could also factor into the long jump mix, while he sits second only to Trent Davis in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.53.
New Hampton senior and Iowa football recruit Noah Fenske holds the top shot put mark this season of 60-7.
Cedar Falls’ boys enter Drake with the third-best time in the 4x800 and distance medley.
Area qualifiers
BOYS
100 — Brenden Stigler (Waterloo East).
110 hurdles — Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), Deyton Love (Waterloo West).
400 hurdles — Grant Bixby (Dike-New Hartford).
4x100 relay — Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo West, Waterloo Columbus, Don Bosco, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford.
4x200 relay — Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Cedar Falls.
4x400 relay — Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford
4x800 relay — Cedar Falls.
Shuttle hurdley relay — Dike-New Hartford
Distance medley relay — Cedar Falls
Shot put — Noah Fenske (New Hampton), Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls), Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock).
Discus — Fenske (New Hampton), Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock).
High jump — Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), Junior Bodden (Aplington-Parkersburg).
Long jump — Brady Stone (Dunkerton), Morgan Knock (Aplington-Parkersburg), Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford), Love (Waterloo West).
GIRLS
100 — Ashley Grapp (Don Bosco), Leah Longnecker (Cedar Falls), Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East), Anisia Smith (Cedar Falls).
400 — Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls), Allison Waterman (Denver), Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg).
800 — Michael (Cedar Falls), Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg).
1,500 — Michael (Cedar Falls).
100 hurdles — Paige Kisley (Osage)
400 hurdles — Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford)
4x100 relay — Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Decorah, Cedar Falls, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Denver, Tripoli.
4x200 relay — Cedar Falls
4x400 relay — Independence, Cedar Falls
4x800 relay — Jesup, Iowa Falls-Alden
Shuttle hurdley relay — Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock
Sprint medley relay — Decorah, Denver, Cedar Falls
High jump — Kylee Sallee (Hudson), Libby Schwamman (Osage), Reagan Dahlquist (Waverly-Shell Rock), Saari Kuehl (Gladbrook-Reinbeck).
Long jump — Rachel Rinken (New Hampton), Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), Sallee (Hudson).
Discus — Jenna Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Cassidy Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Kaitlyn Wilder (Dunkerton), Megan Niewoehner (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Sharon Goodman (Crestwood), Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin)
Shot put — Wilder (Dunkerton), Abby Marr (Riceville), Zeisneiss (South Hardin).
