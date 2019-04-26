WATERLOO -- Call it a comeback.
Waterloo East’s Kerris Roberts watched last year’s Drake Relays from the crowd, nursing a hamstring injury and knowing she would have been capable of sprinting to a 100-meter championship if healthy.
Looking to build on a freshman season that ended with a Class 4A state 800-meter title, a blister prevented Cedar Falls’ Mackenzie Michael from finding another gear at her sophomore Drake Relays. Once the adrenaline wore off from her 800 race, Michael scratched out of her final three events.
Months of training combined with confidence and a desire to do everything possible to be the best allowed these metro standouts to regain their place atop the state’s elite Friday at the Drake Relays.
Roberts captured her third 100-meter Drake Relays title in as many attempts by matching Drake's wind-allowable, all-time record of 11.82 that she first set as a sophomore. Nebraska recruit Darby Thomas of Council Bluffs Lewis Central finished second in 12.16.
Roberts' 11.74 prelim time Friday morning came with the boost of a wind that was 0.3 meters per second above the allowable Drake standard, yet bested her wind-aided 11.77 clocked as a freshman for the fastest-ever time recorded by a high school girl in a Drake 100-meter dash.
“Obviously I had a rocky year last year, so to come back after injury and win another title is great,” Roberts said. “Last year I wasn’t sure what I could be doing this year, but it feels great to come out and run a record-setting time. It’s all I can ask. … It felt great to be back and I love this meet.”
Roberts now shifts her focus towards breaking her personal record of 11.69 that ranks third among Iowa’s all-time greats. Eventual Olympic medalist Natasha Kaiser went 11.5 in 1985 and Sydney Milani clocked 11.49 in last year’s Class 4A state meet.
“I think anything is possible,” Roberts said, when asked if Milani’s time is within her reach. “I think I’ll just get back to practice on Monday, get back in the blocks, get back on the track and just keep doing what I can -- trusting the process, trusting the coaches, anything can happen.”
Michael had to travel the long road during Friday’s 800-meter race to secure her first career Drake Relays title. She sat fifth after the first lap and surged past three runners on the final curve before holding off Iowa City Liberty freshman phenom Ashlyn Keeney 2:09.88 to 2:09.99.
“The start wasn’t great,” Michael said, still catching her breath minutes after an exhausting come-from-behind fight to the title. “I got trapped towards the back in that first 200, so that made me really nervous. I wasn’t sure if I’d get out of that. I was able to, and the rest of it just felt like a blur. Running along that last straightaway kind of felt like a dream.”
Michael opened the day with a 56.8 anchor leg on Cedar Falls’ runner-up sprint medley. Emerson Green, Morgan Sterrett and Auriona Kimbrough ran the first three legs for the Tigers' medley relay that finished in 1:48.31. Duke recruit Carly King of Davenport Assumption clocked a 56.1 anchor, leading the Knights to victory in 1:46.9.
“We gave it everything we’ve got and we were definitely fighting,” Kimbrough said. “We had Mac’s 56 anchor leg and we definitely needed it, so that was good. … It’s definitely amazing to be able to run against the best of the best.”
ZEISNEISS EXPERIENCES HEARTBREAK: South Hardin’s Brylie Zeisneiss maintained a part-time job at Theisen’s in Iowa Falls, while continuing to build herself into one of the state’s top throwers over this past year.
Zeisneiss led the Drake Relays shot put with a mark of 45-feet, 1 3/4-inches before being overtaken by defending champion Jamie Kofron of Tipton by a half-inch (45-2 1/4) in the final round. Disappointed a nagging hip injury prevented her from shooting across the circle stronger, Zeisneiss felt she had to get closer to her personal record of 48-10 to win.
“It’s going to drive me to do better in practice and out of practice,” Zeisneiss said. “I can’t wait to come back down here in two and a half weeks and go against her again (in the 2A state meet). Obviously, she had a little pressure on her to get something out there last throw. She just got it.”
