DES MOINES — Perhaps the toughest race of Kerris Roberts’ prep track and field career came in the months of preparation leading up to her Saturday senior state finale.
Waterloo East’s sprinter revealed the physical and mental strength she acquired since missing nearly her entire junior season with injuries to each hamstring. Running into a headwind that eliminated any realistic chance at improving on her 100- and 200-meter times that rank third in state history, Roberts added state titles No. 6 and 7 to her career count over a three-year span.
“I definitely had to put in a lot more work in those past couple months than I had in the first two years,” said Roberts, who won five championships as an underclassman. “Just a lot of offseason stuff, a lot of little things that I had to pay attention to. I worked harder. I worked my butt off.”
Roberts drove out of the blocks strong and separated from Nebraska track recruit Darby Thomas of Council Bluffs Lincoln to win the 100, 11.88-12.04 seconds. That race was into a three-meter per second headwind.
Roberts then conquered a 6.1 mps headwind to run away with the 200-meter title over Thomas, 24.74-25.46.
“I was definitely not expecting that coming off the curve,” Roberts said, addressing the strongest wind she’s encountered inside Drake Stadium. “I know it’s bad in the 1, but if you add another 100 to it, it’s like, man, it was brutal.”
Roberts later helped East cross the line second to Ankeny in the 4x100, but the Trojans were disqualified for a violation on an earlier exchange. Still, after winning her last individual title inside Drake Stadium as a prep athlete, the Purdue recruit was content.
“I did what I could,” Roberts said. “I gave it my all and left it all out on the track.
“It’s bittersweet. I don’t know if it’s quite hit me yet that I’m done, that’s it, but as of now I’m on cloud nine. I’m tired, but I’m on cloud nine.”
CEDAR FALLS CAPS HISTORIC MEET: Similar to Roberts, Cedar Falls senior Auriona Kimbrough walked out of Drake Stadium for the final time as a high school athlete content.
The UNI track and field recruit anchored a sprint medley relay of Leah Longnecker, Morgan Sterrett and Emerson Green to a championship time of 1:47.42. Kimbrough then opened a 4x400 relay followed by Sydney Stokes, Madison Lenaerts and Mackenzie Michael that clocked 3:51.51 for fourth on the state’s all-time chart.
Michael added a third-place finish in the open 800, the Tigers’ 4x100 relay of Longnecker, Green, Anisia Smith and Sterrett finished fifth, and Cedar Falls added a seventh-place effort in the shuttle hurdle event.
Cedar Falls’ second-place team total of 64 marks the most points accumulated at a state meet in program history. Waukee secured its fourth consecutive 4A championship with 81.3 points.
This is Cedar Falls’ best finish since placing second in the 1995 team race.
“There’s no better way I could end my high school career than this,” Kimbrough said. “We’ll always be a family. We’re always going to be Tigers. I love this team so much and they’ll always have a special place in my heart.”
Kimbrough credited opening legs from her sprint medley teammates as a factor that allowed her to win the dash to the 200-meter cut line and separate herself from the field.
“She’s an amazing 400 runner,” said Green, who handed her the baton. “We knew that giving her that extra boost will help her out a lot.”
Coming off a tough 800-meter race, Michael’s 56-second 4x400 anchor leg capped Cedar Falls’ memorable meet.
“Our team this year is one of the best in CF history,” said Michael, who was part of three state titles this weekend. “I know I’ve grown a lot as an athlete. Sophomore year was a step back for me, but it also enlightened me and taught me what I need to do to make myself successful and my team successful.”
LOVE FIGHTS BACK: Despite missing nearly two months of training with a hamstring injury, Waterloo West’s Deyton Love finished his junior state meet with a strong dive across the finish line for a runner-up effort in the Class 4A 110 hurdles in 14.96. Conference rival Trent Davis of Linn-Mar prevailed into the headwind in 14.52.
“Trent’s an amazing competitor,” Love said. “It’s always great to be next to him, getting advice. ... I know I’m going to push myself and run to the best of my capabilities.
“I’m happy with it. It’s a big confidence booster. I know next year I’m going to work extra hard, rest this leg, make sure it’s strong and healthy and come back even stronger.”
FRAHM WINS TITLE: Cedar Falls junior Halie Frahm clocked a first-place time of 51.74 against a field of four in the 200-meter wheelchair race. She added a second-place time of 29.53 in the 100-meter contest.
In other top eight metro finishes Saturday:
Koda Beland, Cedar Falls, fifth (23.16), 100 wheelchair, sixth (45.54) 200 wheelchair.
Cedar Falls boys, fifth, (3:21.34), 4A 4x400.
Cedar Falls girls, seventh (1:06.63), 4A shuttle hurdle relay.
Quinlan O’Hair, Cedar Falls, eighth (1:57.91), 4A 800.
