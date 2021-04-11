Record-setting Charles City siblings leap to new heights (and lengths)

For Ian and Keely Collins, athleticism is just in their blood.

Ian, a junior at Charles City, works at a pub in town, where older generations of residents have come in and told tales about how his and Keely’s grandfather used to leap over high fences in a single bound.

To add to the gene pool, their mother was a professional softball player.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that both Ian and Keely are setting records at Charles City in the long jump and high jump events. But there’s a certain feeling of uniqueness about their story.

“It’s kind of weird, because it must just run in the family then,” Keely said. “Because we’re both just naturally pretty good at it. And we both have pretty good mindsets, too.”

In the first season since his freshman year, Ian has already cleared 6-feet, 6-inches in the high jump – which is good for fourth in the state in all classes. But coming into the season, a leap that high was expected. He cleared the same number in his freshman season.

What wasn’t expected was just how good Ian has been in the long jump event. At the Waverly-Shell Rock meet last week, he jumped 23-feet, 1/2 inch – which broke a four decades-long school record and put him second in the state in all classes.