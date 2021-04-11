Record-setting Charles City siblings leap to new heights (and lengths)

For Ian and Keely Collins, athleticism is just in their blood.
Ian, a junior at Charles City, works at a pub in town, where older generations of residents have come in and told tales about how his and Keely’s grandfather used to leap over high fences in a single bound.
To add to the gene pool, their mother was a professional softball player.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise that both Ian and Keely are setting records at Charles City in the long jump and high jump events. But there’s a certain feeling of uniqueness about their story.
“It’s kind of weird, because it must just run in the family then,” Keely said. “Because we’re both just naturally pretty good at it. And we both have pretty good mindsets, too.”
In the first season since his freshman year, Ian has already cleared 6-feet, 6-inches in the high jump – which is good for fourth in the state in all classes. But coming into the season, a leap that high was expected. He cleared the same number in his freshman season.
What wasn’t expected was just how good Ian has been in the long jump event. At the Waverly-Shell Rock meet last week, he jumped 23-feet, 1/2 inch – which broke a four decades-long school record and put him second in the state in all classes.
“I think it speaks to just him being a gifted athlete who can do multiple things,” Charles City boys’ track and field coach Ryan Rahmiller said. “He’s a gifted athlete and an incredible human being too.”
What’s amazing about Ian’s success in the long jump is the fact that he’s still learning about it. He’s only been participating in long jump for just over a month.
Rahmiller thinks the sky is the limit for Ian. The Charles City junior has set goals to medal at the Drake Relays and the state meet in both events this year.
“The challenge is just to figure everything out,” Ian said. “Figure out what I’m doing wrong and what I can do better.”
On top of his field event success, Ian is also an outstanding runner. He won the open 200-meter dash at Osage on Monday and anchored the 4x400 team in a time of 51 seconds.
As if Ian’s success in both the long jump and high jump events isn’t enough, his sister is equally impressive in the same events. Keely, a freshman, tied the school record on Monday in the high jump at 5-04. She also placed third in the long jump in her first time ever competing in the event.
To tie a school record after weeks of practice is unheard of, and was a shock to girls coach Amanda Rahmiller.
“I was like, ‘Can I hug you?’ We just haven’t had a high jumper. This is so exciting,” Rahmiller said. “She’s just so even-keel about everything.”
Even Keely herself was surprised at how well she’s done to start the year. The 5-04 jump is tied for third in all classes.
When she was in seventh grade, Keely watched Ian jump as a freshman at many meets. She says his success inspired her to follow in his footsteps and do the same thing.
“I’ve always wanted to do high jump and just have fun and see if I was good at it, because my brother was so good at it,” Keely said. “It’s just been fun to see that I can do that too, and it’s not just him.”
Keely’s goals for the season are similar to her brother’s. But after the season is over, she still has three more years to improve, which is to the delight of her head coach.
In May, it shouldn’t come as a shock to see the two earn statewide recognition for high finishes at the blue oval. The duo have already made some noise around north Iowa.
It won’t be long until the state sees what this area has already seen.
The siblings will be in action at the Drake Relays in Des Moines in two weeks.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.