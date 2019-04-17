WATERLOO — Cedar Falls head coach Dirk Homewood gave credit where it was due — Mother Nature.
Nearly 70-degree temperatures greeted 12 teams Tuesday at the Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays at Memorial Stadium as numerous athletes looked to improve their marks in one last attempt to qualify for next week’s Drake Relays.
The Tigers won six events, including personal-best efforts by Bryce Albaugh in the high jump and Jackson Leistikow in the shot put to claim the team title with 145 1/2 points, 15 1/2 more than Linn-Mar.
“I’m just so glad the weather finally cooperated for us,” Homewood said. “We were able to get a lot of our guys into varsity events, a lot of young kids competing tonight, and the weather brought out the best in our guys.”
Albaugh repeated as the Yuska high jump champion and was the only jumper to go beyond 6 feet.
“It is a season best, a personal best,” Homewood said of Albaugh’s performance. “We have been working hard on some of the technical parts of his jump and he has a lot more left in the tank. Super proud of him. He hadn’t cleared 6-4 since our first meet, so this puts him in a good position heading to Drake.”
Leistikow went 54 2 1/2 in the shot put, nearly a foot longer than he had thrown all season. It was a throw that ranks just outside of the top 10 in the state.
“Jackson looked great. Another personal best,” Homewood said. “He’s being battling an illness and probably wasn’t even at full strength tonight.”
Other highlight performances for Cedar Falls included the distance medley team of Michael Kremer, Jacob Paulson, Will Eastman and Quinlan O’Hair. That group ran 3 minutes, 33.81 seconds, which is the second-fastest time in the state.
The Tigers also got 1-2 finishes from Eli Smith and Brayden Burnett in the 3,200, while TJ Tomlyanovich and Joel Burris went 1-2 in the 400.
Waterloo East and Waterloo West each had individual winners.
Brenden Stigler ran a 10.83 (hand-timed) 100 to win and his adjusted time should still land him a spot at Drake. He also helped the Trojans’ 4x100 and 4x200 post times that should put them in Des Moines next week.
“I didn’t feel too good at the start, but I knew I had to pull through for myself and my teammates,” Stigler said. “I just stayed focused and zoned everything else out.”
West’s Jeron Shaw was third in the 100 in 10.91 and also will qualify for Drake.
Wahawk senior Zeph Toe won the long jump with a best of 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches, and West also saw junior Deyton Love return to the track for the first time after a hamstring injury kept him out for nearly a month.
In a race that may preview not only the Drake Relays but the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet and Class 4A state championships in May, Love took second to Linn-Mar’s Trent Davis in the 110 hurdles.
Davis crossed in a state-best time of 14.34, followed by Love (14.53) and Cedar Falls’ Kyle Tunnell (14.79).
“I’m back. That was my first outdoor race so just to run what I did it gives me a lot of confidence,” Love said. “Trent is a fantastic competitor and to know I’m with him and potentially could out-run him ... it puts me in a great place and it is only up from here.”
Yuska Relays
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 145.5, 2. Linn-Mar 130, 3. Western Dubuque 121.5, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 68, 6. Dubuque Senior 41.5, 7. Waterloo West 38, 8. Waterloo East 37, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 31, 10. Columbus 27.5, 11. Mason City 24, 12. Oelwein 5.
Shot put — 1. Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls), 54-2 1/2, 2. Jason Simon-Ressler (Western Dubuque), 53-9 1/2, 3. Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock), 53-7.
High jump — 1. Bryce Albaugh (CF), 6-5, 2. Jaxon Thompson (Linn-Mar), 6-0, 3. Gabriel Rummel (CR Prairie), 6-0.
Discus — 1. Mosai Newsom (WSR), 162-04, 2. Leistikow (CF), 136-10, 3. Justin Kluesner (W. Dubuque), 129-01.
Long jump — 1. Zeph Toe (West), 20-11 1/2, 2. Zach Butcher (W. Dubuque), 20-9 1/2, 3. Miguel Vega (Linn-Mar), 20-6 1/2.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Mitch Young, Jacob Paulson, Kyle Trunnell, Quinlan O’Hair), 1:35.71, 2. Waterloo Columbus (Tristan Wright, Donald Patnode, Canon Butler, Kaden Ludwig), 1:37.60, 3. Linn-Mar, 1:38.27.
3,200 — 1. Eli Smith (CF), 10:16.0, 2. Brayden Burnett (CF), 10:21.90, 3. McKade Adams (CR Prairie), 10:29.00.
4x800 relay — 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Jacob Westermeyer, Owen Maloney, Matt Schatz, Brandon Doser), 8:22.50, 2. Western Dubuque, 8:23.76, 3. Cedar Falls (Jack Jorgensen, Michael Goodenbour, Hunter Jacobson, Alex Mujica ), 8:34.06.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Carson Reilly, Abass Kemokai, Thompson, Trent Davis), 1:00.08, 2. Western Dubuque, 1:00.16, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:01.59.
100 — 1. Brenden Stigler (Waterloo East), 10.83, 2. Ryan Kilpatrick (CR Prairie), 10.84, 3. Jeron Shaw (Waterloo West), 10.91.
Distance medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Michael Kremer, Jacob Paulson, Will Eastman, Quinlan O’Hair), 3:33.81, 2. Western Dubuque, 3:37.00, 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 3:40.91.
400 — 1. TJ Tomlyanovich (CF), 53.10, 2. Joel Burris (CF), 53.50, 3, Connor Lafrenz (Mason City), 53.98.
4x200 relay — 1. Western Dubuque (Zach Butcher, Drake George, Daniel Fagerlind, Damon Jaeger), 1:30.96, 2. Waterloo East (Ray Talbert, Tavious Jenkins, Kendall Robinson, Brenden Stigler), 1:31.37, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:31.86.
110 hurdles — 1. Trent Davis (Linn-Mar), 14.34, 2. Deyton Love (West), 14.53, 3. Kyle Trunnel (CF), 14.79.
800 — 1. Sam Goodman (W. Dubuque), 2:02.97, 2. Trent Long (Linn-Mar), 2:03.02, 3. Brandon Doser (Dub. Hempstead), 2:05.79.
200 — 1. Will Burds (W. Dubuque), 22.69, 2. Eastman (CF), 22.95, 3. Kaden Ludwig (Columbus), 23.23.
400 hurdles — 1. Davis (Linn-Mar), 55.36, 2. Ted Kruse (Dub. Senior), 58.15, 3. Cagriel Rummel (CR Prairie), 59.89.
1,600 — 1. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), 4:24.59, 2. Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie), 4:25.58, 3. David Holesinger (Dub. Hempstead), 4:26.02.
4x100 relay — 1. Western Dubuque (George, Butcher, BUrds, Jaeger), 43.30, 2. Linn-Mar, 44.28, 3. Cedar Falls (Trunnell, Albaugh, Bailey, Campbell), 44.42.
4x400 relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Martin, Shelby, Davis, Aucutt), 3:28.57, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:28.78, 3. Cedar Falls (Young, Ostrich, Kremer. Paulson), 3:31.08.
