Prep track: Dike-New Hartford girls step up at Waverly; CF boys shine in Cedar Rapids

WAVERLY – The Dike-New Hartford girls’ track and field team put together a convincing championship performance against larger schools Thursday night in Waverly.
The Wolverines captured the eight-team Waverly Invite with 131 points. Sprinter Eden Barrett led Dike-New Hartford with victories in the 100 and 200. Taylor Kvale won the 400 hurdles and DNH added wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Waterloo West’s sprint medley combination of Taneesa Martin, Keeaja Scott, Madeline Grimm and Carley Caughron raced to victory in 1:56.59. The Wahawks also received a victory from Laura Hepworth in the 100 hurdles (18.23).
East’s Ellasa Horton, Valiegha Wright, Jocelyn Nichols and Nyla Norman won the 4x100 in 51.29. Miah Norman won the 400 in 1:04.48.
In the boys’ competition, Clear Creek-Amana won with 156.5 points. East’s Max Villa won the 400-meter dash (54.84) to lead metro athletes.
Cedar Falls relays shine
At Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Cedar Falls by three points (144-141) for the team title in the Wilkinson Relays at Kingston Stadium.
The Tigers won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley relays.
Alex Mujica led Cedar Falls’ individual sprinters with a championship time of 51.58 in the 400. Cedar Falls’ Michael Goodenbour and Brayden Burnett finished 1-2 in the 3,200 (9:42.01 and 9:42.18). Joel Burris won the 400 hurdles in 56.5.
Summaries
Waverly Invite
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Dike-New Hartford 131, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 77, 3. Charles City 74, 4. New Hampton 73, 5. Mason City 61, 6. Hudson 57, 7. Waterloo West 53, 8. Waterloo East 49.
EVENT WINNERS
100 – Eden Barrett (DNH) 12.98. 200 – Barrett (DHH) 26.6. 400 – Miah Norman (East) 1:04.48. 800 – Kiki Connell (Charles City) 2:24.69. 1,500 – Emily Jackson (New Hampton) 5:22.1. 3,000 – Sydney Bochman (Waverly-SR) 11:37.03. 100 HURDLES – Laura Hepworth (West) 18.23, 400 HURDLES – Taylor Kvale (DNH) 1:07.27. 4x100 – East (Ellasa Horton, Valiegha Wright, Jocelyn Nichols, Nyla Norman) 51.29. 4x200 – Dike-New Hartford 1:45.77. 4x400 – Dike-New Hartford 4:14.59. 4x800 – New Hampton (Jackson, Ali Russler, Maddie Usher, Claire Quirk) 10:36.64. SPRINT MEDLEY – West (Taneesa Martin, Keeaja Scott, Madeline Grimm, Carley Caughron) 1:56.59. DISTANCE MEDLEY – Waverly-S.R. (Mattie Janssen, Keirsten Holmquist, Leah Cherry, Emma Hoins) 4:24.49. SHUTTLE HURDLE – Mason City (Ariel Lee, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke, Rose Monarch) 1:14.26. HIGH JUMP – Keely Collins (Charles City) 5-2. LONG JUMP – Kylee Sallee (Hudson) 17-4 ½. SHOT PUT – Carly Stevenson (Charles City) 35-9 ½. DISCUS – Stevenson (Charles City) 108-7.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Clear Creek-Amana 156.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 96.5, 3. Dike-New Hartford 94, 4. Charles City 70, 5. Independence 66, 6. Waterloo East 51, 7. Hudson 33, 8. New Hampton 19.
EVENT WINNERS
100 – Alex Figueroa (CCA) 11.59. 200 – Daniel DeBower (WSR) 23.73. 400 – Max Villa (East) 54.84. 800 – Tom Johnson (CCA) 2:04.12. 1,600 – Brandon Barker (CCA) 4:50.48. 3,200 – Barker (CCA) 10:08.27. 110 HURDLES – Harrison Rosenberg (CCA) 15.57. 400 HURDLES – Trey Jochumsen (Hudson) 58.04. 4x100 – Clear Creek-Amana 44.43. 4x200 – Waverly-Shell Rock (Austin Carter, Asa Newsom, Austin Dewey, Ryan Folkerts) 1:37.16. 4x400 – Dike-New Hartford (Michael Herber, Nate Graves, Parker Latwesen, Nathan Moore) 3:35.57. 4x800 – CCA 8:32.29. SPRINT MEDLEY – Indedepndence (Koby Beatty, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty) 1:39.16. DISTANCE MEDLEY – Dike-New Hartford (Devon Kollasch, Jerek Hall, Herber, Moore) 3:53.62. SHUTTLE HURDLE – CCA 1:05.67. HIGH JUMP – Ian Collins (Charles City) 6-6. LONG JUMP – Collins (Charles City) 23-0 ½. SHOT PUT – Jake Sidles (Independence) 46-0. DISCUS – Sidles (Independence) 131-0.