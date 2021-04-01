Prep track: Dike-New Hartford girls step up at Waverly; CF boys shine in Cedar Rapids

WAVERLY – The Dike-New Hartford girls’ track and field team put together a convincing championship performance against larger schools Thursday night in Waverly.

The Wolverines captured the eight-team Waverly Invite with 131 points. Sprinter Eden Barrett led Dike-New Hartford with victories in the 100 and 200. Taylor Kvale won the 400 hurdles and DNH added wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Waterloo West’s sprint medley combination of Taneesa Martin, Keeaja Scott, Madeline Grimm and Carley Caughron raced to victory in 1:56.59. The Wahawks also received a victory from Laura Hepworth in the 100 hurdles (18.23).

East’s Ellasa Horton, Valiegha Wright, Jocelyn Nichols and Nyla Norman won the 4x100 in 51.29. Miah Norman won the 400 in 1:04.48.

In the boys’ competition, Clear Creek-Amana won with 156.5 points. East’s Max Villa won the 400-meter dash (54.84) to lead metro athletes.

Cedar Falls relays shine

At Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Cedar Falls by three points (144-141) for the team title in the Wilkinson Relays at Kingston Stadium.

The Tigers won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley relays.