WAVERLY — Host Waverly-Shell Rock secured the girls’ team championship Thursday night at eight-team Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational.

The Go-Hawks excelled in the field events where Haley Shaw won the discus (120-feet, 4-inches) and Reagan Dahlquist took first in the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 2-inches. Anna Hoins added a victory for W-SR on the track in the 800 in 2:36.02, while teammate Britney Young won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.75 and the Go-Hawks added shuttle hurdle title.

A variety of metro athletes tallied strong times.

One year after being slowed down by a hamstring injury, Purdue track and field recruit Kerris Roberts of Waterloo East has returned to form with four event victories.

Roberts won the 100-meter dash in 11.93, just .24 back of her personal record that ranks third among the state’s all-time sprinting greats.

Amanee Clark, Sha’Lynn Carey and Ellasa Horton joined Roberts for a championship time of 50.93 in the 4x100 and Jocelyn Nichols, Horton, Carey and Roberts won the 4x200 in 1:52.71. Valieghja Wright, Londyn McCarity, Roberts and Alivia See won the sprint medley in 1:57.03.

Waterloo West was led by Carley Caughron’s championship time of 1:04.28 in the 400-meter run.

Clear Creek-Amana edged Dike-New Hartford for the boys’ team title, 117.5 to 102.5.

Dike-New Hartford was paced by wins from its shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays. The Wolverines’ Parker Kiewiet added a championship leap of 21-10 3/4 in the long jump.

In the throws, a pair of returning state placewinners went head-to-head with Waverly-Shell Rock’s Mosai Newsom defeating New Hampton’s Noah Fenske for first in the discus, 164-5 to 161-6. Fenske beat Newsom for the shot put title, 54-7 to 49-3.

Waterloo East’s Kjuan Owens and Ray Talbert finished 1-2 in the 100-meter run, 11.66 to 11.69. Akhil Muhammad and Dylan Reyes joined them for a victory in the 4x100 in 45.12. Tavious Jenkins, Talbert, Reyes and Owens won the 4x200 in 1:36.03.

W-SR Invitational

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 111, 2. Charles City 100.5, 3. Hudson 87, 4. Waterloo East 78, 5. Waterloo West 64, 6. New Hampton 53.5, 7. Mason City 51, 8. Dike-New Hartford 43.

Event leaders

100 — 1. Kerris Roberts (East) 11.93, 2. Odeleine Daugherty (MC) 13.24, 3. Keeaja Scott (West) 13.41.

200 — 1. Rachel Rinken (NH) 27.54, 2. Jocelyn Nichols (East) 28.34, 3. Liz Fiser (CC) 28.67.

400 — 1. Carley Caughron (West) 1:04.28, 2. Jadyn Bennett (DNH) 1:05.02, 3. Kylee Sallee (Hudson) 1:05.23.

800 — 1. Anna Hoins (WSR) 2:36.02, 2. Marley Hagarty (CC) 2:36.12, 3. Emily Jackson (NH) 2:42.44.

100 HURDLES — 1. Britney Young (WSR) 16.75, 2. Haley Eckerman (WSR) 17.01, 3. Claire Quick (NH) 17.62.

1,500 — 1. Jessica Regenwether (Hudson) 5:27.84, 2. Caughron (West) 5:28.36, 3. Mackenzy Bilharz (CC) 5:33.28.

3,000 — 1. Kiki Connell (CC) 11:08.55, 2. Hoins (WSR) 11:25.04, 3. Regenwether (Hudson) 11:54.87.

DISCUS — 1. Haley Shaw (WSR) 120-4, 2. Jayden Engel (Hudson) 105-11, 3. Carly Stevenson (CC) 101-6.

HIGH JUMP — 1. Reagan Dahlquist (WSR) 5-2, 2. Sallee (Hudson) 5-0, 3. Madeline Grimm (West) 4-6.

LONG JUMP — 1. Sallee (Hudson) 17-3 1/2, 2. Hannah Thomas (MC) 16-1, 3. Connell (CC) 15-11.

SHOT PUT — 1. Grace Tobin (MC) 37-3, 2. Shaw (WSR) 34-9, 3. Engel (Hudson) 33-8.

4x100 — 1. East 50.93, 2. Charles City 53.07, 3. West 54.25.

4x200 — 1. East 1:52.71, 2. Mason City 154.82, 3. West 1:56.0.

4x400 — 1. Charles City 4:20.85, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 4:21.88, 3. Mason City 4:25.39.

4x800 — 1. Charles City 10:51.51, 2. Mason City 11:07.54, 3. Dike-N.H. 11:59.13.

SHUTTLE HURDLE — 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 1:11.66, 2. Charles City 1:14.26, 3. Waterloo West 1:19.75.

SPRINT MEDLEY — 1. East 1:57.03, 2. Charles City 1:59.99, 3. New Hampton 2:01.44.

DISTANCE MEDLEY — 1. Hudson 4:49.41, 2. East 4:51.23, 3. New Hampton 4:58.84.

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Clear Creek-Amana 117.5, 2. Dike-New Hartford 102.5, 3. Charles City 75, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 67, 5. Mason City 64, 6. Waterloo East 61, 6. Hudson 61, 8. New Hampton 38.

Event leaders

100 — 1. Kjuan Owens (East) 11.66, 2. Ray Talbert (East) 11.69, 3. Marcus Cranshaw (CC) 12.24.

200 — 1. John Sibuma (CC) 24.72, 2. Ethan Vogt (Hudson) 24.77, 3. Elijah Davis (WSR) 25.27.

400 — 1. Alan Jackson (Hudson) 55.32, 2. Quentin Gisleson (CCA) 56.91, 3. Griffin Butler (CCA) 57.83.

800 — 1. Sam Kepford (WSR) 2:05.77, 2. Collin Luck (Hudson) 2:09.69, 3. Kaden McAreavy (CCA) 2:10.96.

1,600 — 1. Nick O’Connor (CCA) 4:37.43, 2. Michael Rowe (MC) 4:42.3, 3. Jack Sexton (CCA) 5:00.16.

3,200 — 1. Brandon Barker (CCA) 10:14.38, 2. Caleb Alcorn (CCA) 10:53.86, 3. Sam Hansen (Hudson) 10:56.73.

400 HURDLES — 1. Christian Rodriguez (MC) 58.62, 2. Trey Jochumsen (Hudson) 59.68, 2. Evan Gossling (NH) 59.68.

DISCUS — 1. Mosai Newsom (WSR) 164-5, 2. Noah Fenske (NH) 161-6, 3. Kade Kloster-Hodak (MC) 119.7.

HIGH JUMP — 1. Bradley Andrews (CC) 6-0, 2. Ian Collins (CC) 5-10, 3. Dane Fulle (DNH) 5-10.

LONG JUMP — 1. Parker Kiewiet (DNH) 21-10 3/4, 2. Ryan Zuspan (CC) 20-0 1/2, 3. Harrison Cory (CCA) 19-7 3/4.

SHOT PUT — 1. Fenske (NH) 54-7, 2. Newsom (WSR) 49-3, 3. Seth Blanchette (WSR) 43-11 1/2.

4x100 — 1. East 45.12, 2. Dike-NH 46.36, 3. Mason City 46.56.

4x200 — 1. East 1:36.03, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 1:38.39, 3. Charles City 1:38.43.

4x400 — 1. Dike-N.H. 3:30.49, 2. Hudson 3:40.51, 3. Charles City 3:41.93.

4x800 — 1. Clear Creek-Amana 8:31.23, 2. Charles City 8:47.86, 3. Dike-NH 8:50.09.

SHUTTLE HURDLE — 1. Dike-NH 1:03.17, 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1:07.99, 3. Charles City 1:08.2.

SPRINT MEDLEY — 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1:41.57, 2. East 1:41.98, 3. Mason City 1:44.22.

DISTANCE MEDLEY — 1. Clear Creek Amana 3:52.3, 2. Mason City 3:54.58, 3. Dike-New Hartford 4:02.17.

