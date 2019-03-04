CEDAR FALLS -- Mackenzie Michael of Cedar Falls served notice Monday that she will be hard to beat this season.
The Tiger distance standout won the 800 and the 1,500 to highlight the annual Dickinson Relays in the UNI-Dome. Michael clocked 2:18.89 in the 800 and 4:51.56 in the 1,500.
Michael's efforts led a strong showing by Cedar Falls. Auriona Kimbrough was third in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and fourth in a fiercely contested 400 where she finished in 1:00.87.
Tiger Leah Longnecker added a fifth in the long jump (16-5) and a seventh in the 200 (27.43), and Cedar Falls placed sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:51.53).
Other top finishes from area teams and athletes included Iowa Falls-Alden's win in the 4x800 relay (9:39.50), a shot put victory by Brylie Zeisneiss of South Hardin (44-3), a runner-up finish by Olivia Miller of Tripoli in the long jump (16-7), a third-place effort by Crestwood's Cassidy Ihns in the 3,000 (10:48.44) and a fifth by Waterloo East's Ellasa Horton in the 60 (8.14).
