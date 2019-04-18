CEDAR FALLS -- The pressure that Parker Kiewiet felt a year ago was absent Thursday afternoon on the final day of qualifying for next week’s Drake Relays.
Dike-New Hartford’s junior already owned the state’s top all-class mark in the long jump before he entered the pit at Cedar Falls’ Cole Collinge Invitational. While Kiewiet was unable to improve on his career-best leap of 22-feet, 9 3/4-inches recorded nine days earlier in Waverly, he glided to a title at 21-10.
“I never would have thought I’d have the type of jump to be first in the state,” said Kiewiet, who first qualified for Drake in a last-chance meet last season before placing fifth in the all-class gathering of the state’s leaders. “I’m trying to be humble with it and my friends are supporting me all the way. It just feels awesome to have that.”
With a slight breeze at his back on this cool day, Kiewiet just scratched by a sliver on a fifth attempt that would have threatened his personal best. He credits a longer approach as a key to this year’s growth, and spoke confidently that recent scratches won’t be a factor next week in his pursuit of a Drake title.
“In practice me and my coach (Greg Moore), we decided that I needed more speed so we went back a couple steps and then it was just a big lift,” Kiewiet said. “More speed means you’re going up higher and further out. We just knew that speed was going to be a factor for getting that high 22.”
While weather conditions weren’t as favorable as earlier this week for athletes attempting to secure or improve their position in the Drake Relays field, plenty of talent was on display at the Collinge Invitational. Host Cedar Falls used its depth to win the team title with 214 points. Dike-New Harford was runner-up with 112.
Kyle Trunnell led the Tigers with event titles in the 100 (11.28) and 110 hurdles (14.84), the latter served as a final tune-up for Drake. His Cedar Falls teammate Bryce Albaugh won the high jump at 6-4 and ran on first-place 4x200 and 4x100 relays. Michael Kremer and Ryan Ostrich were members of both relays, while Jibreel Bailey ran on the 4x200 and Mitch Young the 4x100.
Cedar Falls’ Will Eastman (400) and Michael Goodenbour (3,200) secured individual event titles, and the Tigers also won the sprint medley and 4x800.
Cedar Falls senior Jackson Leistikow will have an opportunity to experience what Kiewiet felt a year ago as a first-time Drake Relays qualifier. Through successful offseason lifting and indoor work during a snow-covered month of February, Leistikow has emerged as one of the state’s top competitors in the shot put.
Even though the UNI football recruit was unable to improve on his personal record mark of 54-2 1/2 set on Tuesday, Leistikow powered his way to a 53-0 that defeated Waverly-Shell Rock’s Mosai Newsom’s 50-8 1/2 for the shot put title.
“I got first but it wasn’t a personal best, so it was OK, I guess,” Leistikow said, assessing his performance. “I definitely need work on getting my legs into it a lot more and accessing my lower body and I should be able to throw a lot further.”
Newsom, who entered the meet fifth among the state’s discus leaders, returned the favor with a championship mark of 155-0 3/4 in that competition. His W-SR teammate, Sam Kepford, added a title in the 800 in 2:02.16.
While Kiewiet was the only Dike-New Hartford boys’ track athlete to reach Drake last season, it appears he’ll have company this year. Grant Bixby of D-NH won the 400 hurdles in 56.63, but was unable to improve on his season-best time. He entered the day ranked 14th among the state’s leaders in an event where the top 16 qualify for Drake.
The Wolverines are potential Drake qualifiers in the shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
“It feels so good knowing I have teammates coming down with me,” Kiewiet said. “It’s awesome to have their support.”
