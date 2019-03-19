AMES — Cedar Falls won a pair of relays Tuesday night at an Iowa State Indoor boys’ track and field meet that drew more than 80 schools from across the state to the Leid Recreation Facility.
The Tigers’ 4x400 group of Jacob Paulson, Quinlan O’Hair, Brandon Conrad and Will Eastman clocked 3:25.47 to win a tight race over Ames, Waukee and Atlantic.
Cedar Falls followed that up by taking a 4x800 that featured 55 teams. Eastman, Conrad, Jack Jorgensen and O’Hair posted a time of 8:19.82 in that win.
The Tigers’ Jackson Leistikow finished third in the shot put at 52 feet, 8.75 inches, while Kyle Trunnell was sixth (8.65) in the 60 hurdles.
Tyler Campbell of Cedar Falls was fifth (20-3) in the long jump, while Bryce Albaugh of Cedar Falls and Timothy Long of Iowa Falls-Alden tied for seventh in the high jump (5-10).
At Monday’s ISU Indoor girls’ meet, Iowa Falls-Alden won the 4x800 relay in 9:37.21 with Maddy Juhl, Ellie Meyer, Lauren Juhl and Grace Juhl. Grace Kuhl was second (2:22.21) and Maddy Juhl fourth (2:24.86) in the 800. The Cadets also got an eighth from Lauren Juhl and a ninth from Ellie Meyer in the 1,500. IF-A’s 4x400 of Jenny Wibholm, Hadyn Miller, Maddy Juhl and Grace Juhl was fourth, while Wibholm placed eighth in the high jump.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Reagan Dahlquist won the high jump at 5-6.25 and Go-Hawk Emma Hoins was ninth in the 800, Tripoli’s Olivia Miller eighth in the 60 hurdles and Jesup’s 4x800 of Emily Treptow, Mara Moore, Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Conner was fifth.
Crestwood got top 10 finishes from Cassidy Ihns (third in the 1,500), Katie Saner (sixth in the 60), Kristin Reicks (sixth in the shot put) and the sprint medley relay of Lexi Hoppe, Keelee Andera, Annie Mast and Katie Saner took eighth.
ISU Indoor
60 — 1. Harrison Waylee (Urbandale) 6.96, 2. Ardell Inlay (S.C. East) 6.99, 3. Max Smith (Ankeny) 7.01.
1,600 — 1. Noah Kohut-Jackson (Ames) 4:29.52, 2. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.62, 3. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 4:30.71.
3,200 — 1. Tim Sindt (Ankeny) 9:37.28, 2. Jack Pendergast (C.R. Prairie) 9:39.97, 3. Kolby Greiner (I.C. West) 9:40.98.
60 hurdles — 1. Jack Garber (BCLUW) 8.21, 2. Jace Christensen (SE Polk) 8.44, 3. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 8.54.
4x400 relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Paulson, O’Hair, Conrad, Eastman) 3:25.47, 2. Ames 3:26.82, 3. Waukee 3:27.22.
4x800 relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Eastman, Conrad, Jorgensen, O’Hair) 8:19.82, 2. Center Point-Urbana 8:20.55, 3. Pella 8:22.54.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Atlantic (Co. Mullenix, Moen, Niklasen, Ch. Mullenix) 3:38.80, 2. Algona 3:39.29, 3. South Central Calhoun 3:39.88.
Shot put — 1. Landon Green (I.C. West) 53-10.25, 2. Jacob Baier (Ankeny) 53-9.50, 3. Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls) 52-8.75.
High jump — 1. Japannah Kellogg (Ames) 6-4, 2. Landon Kooiker (Fairfield) 6-4, 3. Bret Price (Boone) 6-2.
Long jump — 1. Trenton Beck (Carlisle) 21-7, 2. Ardell Inlay (S.C. East) 20-9.5, 3. Zach Vondra (Glenwood) 20-4.50.
