Prep roundup: Cedar Falls boys' track and field improves on final day of Drake qualifying

Seniors Boe Reh and Dino Pilipovic junior Grant Herbert scored for the Wahawks. West goalkeeper Armin Sarajlija finished with five saves.

TIGERS REMAIN PERFECT: Forward Truman Unruh finished with a hat trick that guided Cedar Falls to a 4-1 soccer victory over Waverly-Shell Rock Thursday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Matthew Iehl also scored for the Tigers (4-0), while Rentse DeJon, Carter Svoboda and Grant Simonson finished with assists.

The Cedar Falls defense was supported by goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt who stepped up and made a couple big saves in the second half. Back-up keeper Ethan Beneke came in and made a pair of saves towards the end of the first half after Schmidt had to leave briefly with an injury before returning for the final half.

Girls’ soccerMCNALLY LEADS WATERLOO PAST PRAIRIE: Anna McNally scored twice, including a go-ahead goal in the second half, as Waterloo earned a 2-1 road win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. Makenna Chidester came up with a big save late in the match that prevented Prairie from forcing overtime.

TIGERS BLANK HEMPSTEAD: Cedar Falls extended its win streak to three with a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference road victory over Dubuque Hempstead.