Prep roundup: Cedar Falls boys' track and field improves on final day of Drake qualifying

CEDAR FALLS — Records fell and multiple members of the Cedar Falls boys’ track and field team improved upon their seed times Thursday at the Cole Collinge Invitational at Cedar Falls High School.
The Tigers won the six team meet with 247 points. Mason City was second at 88.5 followed by Dike-New Hartford’s 85 point total.
T.J. Tomlyanovich of Cedar Falls, who entered the day with the state’s top 400-meter time, set a meet record when he circled the track in 48.05 seconds.
Tomlyanovich ran the 200-meter leg on a Cedar Falls sprint medley that included Will Eastman, Alex Mujica and Jack Jorgensen that set a meet record in 1:37.19. Mujica, Eastman, Joel Burris and Tomlyanovich also set a meet record in the 4x400 in 3:19.07, improving on the state’s top all-class time in that event.
Cedar Falls’ Nate Gee was a double-event winner in the 100 (11.27) and 200 (23.2). In total, Cedar Falls won eight individual track events, two field events and five relays.
Waterloo West’s Jaron Shaw, Syler Dams, Jeremiah Feahn and Tay Norman combined to win the 4x200 in 1:32.56. West’s Adam Teare won the discus with a mark of 142-11 1/2.
Boys’ soccerWAHAWKS EDGE SAILORS: Waterloo West quickly recovered from Tuesday’s loss with a 3-2 road win over metro rival Waterloo Columbus.
Seniors Boe Reh and Dino Pilipovic junior Grant Herbert scored for the Wahawks. West goalkeeper Armin Sarajlija finished with five saves.
TIGERS REMAIN PERFECT: Forward Truman Unruh finished with a hat trick that guided Cedar Falls to a 4-1 soccer victory over Waverly-Shell Rock Thursday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Matthew Iehl also scored for the Tigers (4-0), while Rentse DeJon, Carter Svoboda and Grant Simonson finished with assists.
The Cedar Falls defense was supported by goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt who stepped up and made a couple big saves in the second half. Back-up keeper Ethan Beneke came in and made a pair of saves towards the end of the first half after Schmidt had to leave briefly with an injury before returning for the final half.
Girls’ soccerMCNALLY LEADS WATERLOO PAST PRAIRIE: Anna McNally scored twice, including a go-ahead goal in the second half, as Waterloo earned a 2-1 road win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. Makenna Chidester came up with a big save late in the match that prevented Prairie from forcing overtime.
TIGERS BLANK HEMPSTEAD: Cedar Falls extended its win streak to three with a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference road victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
Boys’ tennisCOLUMBUS SWEEPS CADETS: Waterloo Columbus didn’t lose more than one game in a singles set during a 9-0 win at Iowa Falls-Alden.
Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag won by identical scores of 6-0, 6-1 in the top two singles positions before teaming up for a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory to lead the Sailors.
LINN-MAR TOPS WAHAWKS: Waterloo West’s boys challenged the Lions in the last two doubles positions during a 9-0 loss at Linn-Mar. Connor Heuthorst and Camden Schneider of West won a second set tiebreak before losing a match tiebreak to Linn-Mar’s Sam Winn and Jonah Skogerboe 10-6 at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Linn-Mar’s Steven Madasu and Arjun Palpaniappan defeated West’s Jackson Schmitt and Cole Jennings 7-5, 7-5.
TIGERS TAME WARRIORS: At the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls excelled at the bottom of its lineup during an 8-1 win over Cedar Rapids Washington. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan, Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores for the Tigers.
Girls’ tennisCOLUMBUS NEAR FLAWLESS AGAINST CADETS: Waterloo Columbus’ six varsity players combined to defeat Iowa Falls Alden 72-1 in singles games during a 9-0 dual victory at Byrnes Park.
Sasha Hycinth, Chloe Butler, Avery Hogan, Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain didn’t drop a singles game for Columbus. The Sailors’ Hogan and Erin Hollen posted a 6-0, 6-0 No. 2 doubles victory.
CEDAR FALLS WINS TOP 10 BATTLE: Cedar Falls defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-3, in a contest of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 2A.
Mira Keeran set the tone for the Tigers with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kathryn Zlystra at No. 1 singles. Madison Sagers defeated her cousin Liberty Wickham, 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 match and Cedar Falls’ Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala added straight-set wins at No. 4 and 5 singles. Maya Mallavarapu joined Keeran for a Cedar Falls win at No. 1 doubles and Sagers and Amjadi won the No. 2 doubles match.
Summaries
Boys’ track and field
Cole Collinge Invitational
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Cedar Falls 247, 2. Mason City 88.5, 3. Dike-New Hartford 85, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 80, 5. Waterloo West 69.5, 6. Waterloo East 23.
100—1. Nate Gee (CF) 11.27, 2. Jace Hall (DNH) 11.31. 200—1. Gee (CF) 23.2, 2. Zander White (CF) 23.5. 400—1. T.J. Tomlyanovich (CF) 48.05, 2. Will Eastman (CF) 49.08. 200 WHEELCHAIR—1. Koda Beland (CF) 47.54. 800—1. Alex Mujica (CF) 2:01.06, 2. Jack Jorgensen (CF) 2:01.3. 1,600—1. Michael Goodenbour (CF) 4:28.11, 2. Brayden Burnett (CF) 4:29.61. 3,200—1. Eli Smith (CF) 9:49.23, 2. Cooper Olsen (CF) 10:05.32. 110 HURDLES—1. Eric Lucas (CF) 15.4, 2. Jack Block (CF) 15.64. 400 HURDLES—1. Christian Rodriguez (MC) 56.09, 2. Ian Lucas (WE) 58.1. 4x100—1. Cedar Falls (Gee, White, JayVon Ratleff, Campbell Tressler) 44.39, 2. Dike-New Hartford (Devon Kollasch, Jerek Hall, Nathan Moore, Jace Hall) 44.71. 4x200—1. Waterloo West (Jeron Shaw, Syler Dams, Jeremiah Feahn, Tay Norman) 1:32.56, 2. Mason City 1:33.16. 4x400—1. Cedar Falls (Mujica, Eastman, Joel Burris, Tomlyanovich) 3:19.07, 2. Dike-New Hartford (Michael Herber, Nate Graves, Parker Latwesen, Moore) 3:30.53. 4x800—1. Cedar Falls (Burnett, Kyle Westhoff, Luke Hartman, Goodenbour) 8:36.45, 2. Mason City (Breyden Christensen, Kevin Carney, Caleb Currier, Kale Dimarco) 8:51.4. SPRINT MEDLEY—1. Cedar Falls (Eastman, Tomlyanovich, Mujica, Jorgensen) 1:37.19. 2. Cedar Falls (Ben Roussell, Derek Woods, Hunter Jacobson, Gavin Steege) 1:41.43. DISTANCE MEDLEY—1. Waverly-Shell Rock (Daniel DeBower, Ryan Folkerts, Austin Dewey, Nick Kepford) 3:42.84, 2. Dike-New Hartford (Kollasch, Herber, Graves, Moore) 3:46.6. SHUTTLE HURDLE—1. Cedar Falls (Eric Lucas, Logan Reiter, Sidney Atkins, Jack Block) 1:00.98, 2. Mason City 1:02.58. HIGH JUMP—1. Burris (CF) 6-0, 2. Reid Johnson (MC) 5-10. LONG JUMP—1. Ben Buseman (WSR) 19-3 1/2, 2. Samuel Roose (WSR) 19-1 1/2. SHOT PUT—1. Drew Hoth (CF) 53-0 1/2, 2. Capri Wilson (CF) 48-7. DISCUS—1. Adam Teare (West) 142-11 1/2, 2. Sebastian Brock (MC) 140-7 1/2.
Boys’ tennis
WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 0
Singles
Jon Dobson (CHS) def. Dawson Hadwiger, 6-0, 6-1. Joseph Haag (CHS) defeated Nolan Frohwein, 6-0, 6-1. Alex Feldmann (CHS) def. Jackson Neely (IFA), 6-1, 6-1. Alex Buser (CHS) def. Cody Hickethier, 6-1, 6-0. Simon Larsen (CHS) def. Riley Corbin, 6-1, 6-0. Jack Nolting (CHS) def. Aaron Halverson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Dobson/Haag (CHS) def. Frohwein/Neely, 6-0, 6-0. Feldmann/Buser (CHS) def. Hadwiger/Hickethier, 6-2, 6-1. Larsen/Nolting (CHS) def. Corbin/Halverson, 6-0, 6-0.
LINN-MAR 9, WATERLOO WEST 0
Singles
Arwind Swakumar (LM) def. Will Klabune, 6-0, 6-1. Ayush Kalia (LM) def. Nick Reynolds, 6-2, 6-0. Sudeep Gadde (LM) def. Connor Heuthorst, 6-0, 6-1. Brock Hanna (LM) def. Camden Schneider, 6-0, 6-0. Malcom Rice (LM) def. Jackson Schmitt, 6-0, 6-0. Camden Foster (LM) def. Cole Jennings, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Swakumar/Kalia (LM) def. Klabune/Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0. Sam Winn/Jonah Skogerboe (LM) def. Heuthorst/Schneider, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 10-6. Steven Madasu/Arjun Palpaniappan (LM) def. Schmitt/Jennings, 7-5, 7-5.
CEDAR FALLS 8, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 1
Singles
Grayson Zylstra (CRW) def. Neel Shah, 6-0, 6-0. Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Nicholas Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2. Param Sampat (CF) def. Ben Casey, 6-3, 6-2. Vikashprithvi Ayyappan (CF) def. Colton Eilers, 6-0, 6-0. Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Sam Lindwall, 6-0, 6-0. Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Logan Sherman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Zlystra/Lindwall, 7-5, 6-1. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Burkamper/Casey, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Slade White/Thor White, 6-1, 6-1.
Girls’ tennis
WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 0
Singles
Sasha Hyacinth (CHS) def. Jenny Wibholm, 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Butler (CHS) def. Lauren Wood, 6-0, 6-0. Bre Phillips (CHS) def. Morgan Jarnise, 6-1, 6-0. Avery Hogan (CHS) def. Audrey Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. Alli Hagness (CHS) def. Maris Houle, 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Fain (CHS) def. Jasmine Alaniz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Hagness/Fain (CHS) def. Wibholm/Wood, 6-3, 6-0. Hogan/Erin Hollen (CHS) def. Jarnise/Houle, 6-0, 6-0. Erica Smith/Rachel Hollen (CHS) def. Johnson/Kadynce Winters, 6-1, 6-0.
CEDAR FALLS 6, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 3
Singles
Mira Keeran (CF) def. Kathryn Zlystra, 6-0, 6-0. Katelynn Koch (CRW) def. Maya Mallavarapu, 6-4, 6-3. Madison Sages (CF) def. Liberty Wickham, 6-1, 6-2. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Josie Norris, 6-2, 6-0. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Mya Messenger, 6-3, 6-3. Chloe Palmer (CRW) def. Elena Escalada, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Keeran/Mallavarapu (CF) def. Zlystra/Koch, 6-3, 7-5. Sagers/Amjadi (CF) def. Wickham/Josie Norris, 6-1, 6-1. Messenger/Palmer (CRW) def. Kalala/Escalada, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.