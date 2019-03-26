WAVERLY -- The battle for the team title at Tuesday night's Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawk Early Bird girls' track and field meet couldn't have been much closer.
Cedar Falls came away with the win, edging Dubuque Senior by one point and Waverly-Shell Rock by two in a meet where just 19 points separated the first-place Tigers from fifth-place Waterloo West.
Depth paid off for Cedar Falls, along with five wins in individual events.
Halie Frahm swept the 100, 200, 400 and 800 wheelchair races, and Emerson Green added a victory in the long jump
Waterloo East made a strong showing with wins from Sha'Lynn Carey in the 200, the 4x100 relay of Amanee Clark, Kerris Roberts, Carey and Ellasa Horton and the sprint medley quartet of Horton, Londyn McCarity, Roberts and Alivia See.
Waterloo West didn't pull off any event wins but had four runner-up finishes during a strong showing.
Host Waverly-Shell Rock got wins from Reagan Dahlquist in the 100 hurdles, the throwers relay of McKenna Sprole, Jentry Eick, Bella Mohn and Haley Shaw, the shuttle hurdle relay of Haley Eckerman, Abby Bechtel, Dahlquist and Britney Young, along with Leah Cherry in the high jump
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.