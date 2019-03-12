CEDAR FALLS — It was the girls’ turn for an early season test Tuesday at the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field meet inside the UNI-Dome.
With the track still warm from Monday’s boys’ event, the girls put on an impressive showing of their own.
Cedar Falls had a stellar night as the Tigers took four firsts and had an athlete finish in the top seven of all but two events.
“I wasn’t worried too much about how the girls placed as much as I just wanted them to run hard and run fast,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Wood said. “It was good to get out and stretch our legs and not be confined to a 40-meter hallway.
“We have been itching to get out to run farther distances and they came out and ran hard and competed so well. I am truly impressed by what I saw tonight, especially in the field events. Our throwers and jumpers all had great nights.”
Auriona Kimbrough got the night started with a first-place leap of 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump. Teammate Sabrina Leistikow was fifth.
Emerson Green took third in the long jump with a distance of 16-9-1/2, two inches shy of Dimia Burrell of Linn-Mar. The Tigers also recorded fifth-place finishes in the shot put by Allison Flanscha and Leah Longnecker in the long jump.
“We have one more indoor meet, then it is spring break a week later,” Wood said. “After that we will be outside and ready to get back into it. It will be a lot of fun.”
Other Cedar Falls winners were the sprint medley team and the 4x400 relay. MacKenzie Michael grabbed first in the 400, Paige Wageman was sixth in the 1,500, Anisia Smith took third in the 60 and seventh in the 200 where Lindsey Sires was fifth.
Waterloo West coach Joe Malsam saw his squad capture a top eight finish in five events.
The Wahawks’ 4x100 was sixth and the 4x200 took seventh, while the sprint medley foursome grabbed eighth.
“We are a different team this year and we are trying to figure out what type of team we are,” said Malsam. “Usually we know where we might be the strongest but right now we don’t have a clear vision of where that is.
“We have an awesome group of girls that held their own tonight in such a tough conference. We are right there and we are putting the pieces together and it is exciting.”
Individual standouts for the Wahawks were NaTracia Ceaser and Carley Caughron, who finished fourth in the shot put and 800, respectively.
Waterloo East showed great promise as the Trojans crossed the tape in fourth place during the sprint medley and sixth place in the distance medley.
“I think tonight was a good eye-opener for the girls,” first-year coach Wilmont Wellington said. “We had a lot of freshmen step up and show how they have progressed and we had some very strong relay teams tonight.
“As a matter of fact, for the first time in a decade we were able to put together a shuttle hurdle team. Our numbers are improving and the girls have a great attitude. Now we need to get outside and run, but first I have to go out there and snowblow the track off.”
MVC Indoor
Shot put — 1. Salima Omari (ICW) 38-10, 2. Lexie Little (ICW) 36-7, 3. Madison Fleckenstein (DH) 35-1, 4. NaTracia Ceaser (WW) 35-1, 5. Allison Flanscha (CF) 34-8.
Long jump — 1. Dimia Burrell (LM) 16-11.5, 2. Katie Severt (ICW) 16-10.5, 3. Emerson Green (CF) 16-9.5, 5. Leah Longnecker (CF) 16-4.5.
High jump — 1. Auriona Kimbrough (CF) 5-1, 2. Hannah Stuelke (CRW) 5-1, 3. Kajsa Gerkens (CRK) 5-0, 5. Sabrina Leistikow (CF) 4-8.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls 1:53.52, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 1:53.78, 3. Linn-Mar 1:53.87, 4. Waterloo East 1:58.02, 8. Waterloo West 2:07.51.
3,000 — 1. Deniz Ince (ICW) 10:31.83, 2. Reagan Gorman (CRW) 10:43.49, 3. Claire Edmondson (DS) 10:49.13.
4x800 relay — 1. Linn-Mar 9:57.99, 2. Iowa City High 10:01.37, 3. Cedar Falls 10:11.46.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Iowa City High 39.33, 2. Iowa City West 39.47, 3. Iowa City Liberty 41.33, 4. Cedar Falls 41.74.
60 — 1. Cheyenne Mitchell (CRK) 7.79, 2. Emma Cooper (ICH) 8.02, 3. Anisia Smith (CF) 8.09.
Distance medley relay — 1. Iowa City Liberty 4:26.20, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4:26.56, 3. Iowa City West 4:36.84, 6. Waterloo East 4:41.15, 7. Cedar Falls 4:45.70.
400 — 1. MacKenzie Michael (CF) 1:00.07, 2. Lily Haars (LM) 1:01.25, 3. Audrey Biermann (WD) 1:03.23.
4x200 relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1:48.71, 2. Cedar Falls 1:49.38, 3. Iowa City High 1:50.27, 7. Waterloo West 1:55.39.
60 hurdles — 1. Taylor Cannon (ICL) 8.66, 2. Chana Northrup (LM) 9.29, 3. Ella Woods (ICW) 9.39, 7. Lily Becker (CF) 9.81.
800 — 1. Gabby Cortez (CRP) 2:24.69, 2. Micah Poellet (LM) 2:27.40, 3. C. Schaeckenbach (ICH) 2:29.85, 4. Carley Caughron (WW) 2:30.80.
200 — 1. Libby Wedewa (DW) 26.05, 2. Stuelke (CRW) 27.08, 3. Jenna Burds (WD) 27.71, 5. Lindsey Sires (CF) 28.04, 7. Smith (CF) 28.56.
1,500 — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL) 4:41.84, 2. Ince (ICW) 4:54.39, 3. Lily Geelan (LM) 5:06.39, 6. Paige Wagemann (CF) 5:13.50.
4x100 relay — 1. Iowa City West 55.02, 2. Cedar Falls 52.93, 3. Linn-Mar 53.22, 6. Waterloo West 53.75.
4x400 relay — 1. Cedar Falls 4:07.79, 2. Iowa City High 4:09.69, 3. Linn-Mar 4:15.01.
