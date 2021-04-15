Prep girls' track and field: Cedar Falls showcases depth at Wahawk Invitational

WATERLOO – Jules Fromm runs the most important leg on her team’s 4x800-meter relay.
But the pressure on the Cedar Falls anchor was lessened considerably as her teammates staked her to a huge lead in the Waterloo West Wahawk Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers powered to victory as runners Lucy Dunning, Grace Knutson and Brooklyn Francis combined with Fromm for an impressive girls’ track and field win at Memorial Stadium.
Cedar Falls won the 4x8 by more than 200 meters in sun-splashed 50-degree temperatures with little wind. The Tigers prevailed in 10 minutes, 4.63 seconds.
“My teammates really did a great job of getting me a big lead,” Fromm said. “All three of them went out so fast and did an amazing job. They really inspired me. I just had to push the pace and run my race. I knew I had to go fast and I couldn’t let my teammates down.”
Cedar Falls rolled to the team title in the seven-team meet with 168.5 points. Waverly-Shell Rock was second with 136.5. Marshalltown edged Waterloo West 115-109 for third place.
The Tigers had a double-champion in Myah Brinker, who swept the shot put and discus competitions.
Cedar Falls also earned victories in the long jump (Jasmine Barney), shuttle hurdle relay, 100 (Lindsey Sires), 100 hurdles (Noelani Mattson) and 1,500 (Rachel Mandt).
Waterloo East won a tight battle early in the meet while capturing gold in the sprint medley relay. The quartet of Valiegha Wright, Donae Rivers, Miah Norman and Nyla Norman were clocked in a winning time of 1:55.41.
Nyla Norman outdueled Cedar Falls anchor Maddy McFarland in a close finish. The Tigers were a close second in 1:56.27. Norman ran a strong 62-second final 400 leg to earn the victory.
“My coach told me not to take off too fast on the backstretch,” Nyla Norman said. “I was able to stay up near the lead and then I knew the right time to kick it in. I was able to bring it home for the win.”
East’s Tia Waters captured the title in the 200-meter dash in 28.43 seconds. The Trojans also blazed to the 4x100 crown with Nyla Norman anchoring.
Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Sydney Bochman cruised to victory in the 3,000-meter run. She set a personal-best time in 11:37.49, winning by a margin of more than 200 meters and over 45 seconds.
“It’s definitely harder to run by yourself because no one is pushing you,” said Bochman, who just turned 15. “I just tried to set a fast pace and I’m super excited to run a PR. I’ve been working hard for this. My goal is to make it to state.”
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ramey Dahlquist won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Leah Cherry captured gold in the 400 and W-SR’s Emma Hoins won the 800. The Go-Hawks also came from behind as Hoins anchored the winning 4x400.
Waterloo West’s Charlotte Gettman turned in a superb anchor leg in the distance medley to make up a huge deficit in passing Sara Goodenbour of Cedar Falls for first place just before the finish line.
The Wahawks also won the 4x200 relay. West’s Laura Hepworth was first in the 400 hurdles.
Cedar Falls won the junior varsity team title.
Wahawk Invite
TEAM SCORING—1.Cedar Falls 168.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 136.5, 3. Marshalltown 115, 4. Waterloo West 109, 5. Waterloo East 84, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 16.
Event results
Shot put – 1. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls) 38-7.5, 2. Rose Jean (Jefferson) 34-3, 3. Jovanti Chestnut-Rucker (Waterloo West) 32-9.
Discus – 1. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls) 123-1, 2. Megann Rentz (Cedar Falls) 111-11, 3. Rose Jean (Jefferson) 102-7.
Long jump – 1. Jasmine Barney (Cedar Falls) 16-2, 2. Valiegha Wright (Waterloo East) 15-7.25, 3. Lily Ganfield (Cedar Falls)
High jump – 1. Ramey Dahlquist (Waverly-SR), 4-10, 2. Mia Rasmusson (Marshalltown) 4-8, 3. Sally Gade (Waverly-SR) 4-6.
Sprint medley – 1. Waterloo East (Valiegha Wright, Donae Rivers, Miah Norman, Nyla Norman) 1:55.41, 2. Cedar Falls (Grace Penrith, Emma Cawelti, Lindsey Sires, Maddy McFarland) 1:56.27, 3. Waterloo West (Taneesa Martin, Madeline Grimm, Jaide Domatob, Alexa Zanders) 2:00.84.
3,000 – 1. Sydney Bochman (Waverly-SR) 11:37.49, 2. Veronica Herrera (Marshalltown) 12:22.55, 3. Natalie DeGabriele (Cedar Falls) 12:48.80.
4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls (Lucy Dunning, Grace Knutson, Brooklyn Francis, Jules Fromm) 10:04.63, 2. Marshalltown 10:53.46, 3. Waterloo West (Madison Tieskotter, Addisyn Reger, Belle Williams, Alexa Decker) 12:03.89.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Falls (Lauryn Bennett, Noelani Mattson, Johnna Dieken, Maddy McFarland) 1:07.68, 2. Marshalltown 1:12.94 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (Xylodia Miller, Kiara Djoumessi, Ashlynn Golly, Reagan Dahlquist) 1:13.41.
100 – 1. Lindsey Sires (Cedar Falls) 12.86, 2. Mattie Janssen (Waverly-SR) 13.38, 3. Ashionna Dufauchard (Waterloo West) 13.71.
Distance medley – 1. Waterloo West (Savanah Payton, Samantha Elliott, Brianna Williams, Charlotte Gettman) 4:44.09, 2. Cedar Falls (Lauryn Jensen, Rosie Hawbaker, Lainey Schreiber, Sara Goodenbour) 4:44.47, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (Sally Gade, Faith Schulze, Anna tenHoeve, Ali Christensen) 5:06.33.
400 – 1. Leah Cherry (Waverly-SR) 1:03.26, 2. Nyla Norman (Waterloo East) 1:03.92, 3. Jules Fromm (Cedar Falls) 1:08.14.
4x200 – 1. Waterloo West (Taneesa Martin, Madeline Grimm, Jaide Domatob, Alexa Zanders) 1:52.80, 2. Cedar Falls (Grace Penrith, Emma Cawelti, Carley Strelow, Jasmine Barney) 1:54.22, 3. Waterloo East (Valiegha Wright, Jaleah Jones, Miah Norman, Donae Rivers) 1:55.82.
100 hurdles – 1. Noelani Mattson (Cedar Falls) 16.03, 2. Laura Hepworth (Waterloo West) 17.13, 3. Lauryn Bennett (Cedar Falls) 17.13.
800 – 1. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock) 2:21.93, 2. Micah Blevins (Marshalltown) 2:37.38, 3. Grace Rasmussen (Marshalltown) 2:37.81.
200 – 1. Tia Waters (Waterloo East) 28.43, 2. Ashionna Dufauchard (Waterloo West) 28.57, 3. Hannah Hoeger (Jefferson), 29.43.
400 hurdles – 1. Laura Hepworth (Waterloo West) 1:16.17, 2. Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-SR) 1:17.60, 3. Sophia Bell (Waterloo West) 1:22.93.
1,500 – 1. Rachel Mandt (Cedar Falls) 5:20.49, 2. Rachel Smith (Marshalltown) 5:42.06, 3. Mackenna Ainsworth (Marshalltown) 5:44.13.
4x100 – 1. Waterloo East (Valiegha Wright, Ellasa Horton, Jocelyn Nichols, Nyla Norman) 52.01, 2. Waterloo West (Taneesa Martin, Madeline Grimm, Alexa Zanders, Carley Caughron) 53.08, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (Sarah Hemer, Izzy Their, Mattie Janssen, Keirsten Holmquist) 53.23.
4x 400 – 1. Waverly-Shell Rock (Leah Cherry, Keirsten Holmquist, Marley Hagarty, Emma Hoins) 4:14.93, 2. Cedar Falls (Grace Knutson, Lindsey Sires, Lucy Dunning, Maddy McFarland) 4:15.80, 3. Waterloo West (Jaide Domatob, Charlotte Gettman, Brianna Williams, Alexa Zanders) 4:27.82.