Prep girls' track and field: Cedar Falls showcases depth at Wahawk Invitational

Waterloo East won a tight battle early in the meet while capturing gold in the sprint medley relay. The quartet of Valiegha Wright, Donae Rivers, Miah Norman and Nyla Norman were clocked in a winning time of 1:55.41.

Nyla Norman outdueled Cedar Falls anchor Maddy McFarland in a close finish. The Tigers were a close second in 1:56.27. Norman ran a strong 62-second final 400 leg to earn the victory.

“My coach told me not to take off too fast on the backstretch,” Nyla Norman said. “I was able to stay up near the lead and then I knew the right time to kick it in. I was able to bring it home for the win.”

East’s Tia Waters captured the title in the 200-meter dash in 28.43 seconds. The Trojans also blazed to the 4x100 crown with Nyla Norman anchoring.

Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Sydney Bochman cruised to victory in the 3,000-meter run. She set a personal-best time in 11:37.49, winning by a margin of more than 200 meters and over 45 seconds.

“It’s definitely harder to run by yourself because no one is pushing you,” said Bochman, who just turned 15. “I just tried to set a fast pace and I’m super excited to run a PR. I’ve been working hard for this. My goal is to make it to state.”