CEDAR FALLS -- Waterloo West's Deyton Love posted a pair of top three finishes as metro area athletes made a strong showing at the boys' Dickinson Relays Tuesday in the UNI-Dome.
Love came up just one inch short of Kaleba Jack of Iowa City High in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 2 inches and also clocked 8.36 in the 60 hurdles to take third place.
Cedar Falls got third-place efforts from Will Eastman in the 400 (51.82) and its 4x400 relay (3:35.58). The Tigers' Kyle Trunnell took fourth in the 60 hurdles behind Love (8.43), and Cedar Falls' 4x200 was also fourth (1:33.81).
Other top Cedar Falls finishes included a sixth byJackson Leistikow in the shot put (51.0), a seventh by Ryan Ostrich in the 200 (23.51) and a ninth by Michael Goodenbour in the 1,600 (4:46.10).
Waterloo East's Brenden Stigler was eighth in the 200 (23.59).
