Prep boys' track and field: Cedar Falls wins Josh Ask Relays

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls put its boys’ track and field depth on display Saturday afternoon at Kingston Stadium.

The Tigers won four individual events and three relays to win the 10-team Josh Ask Relays with 155 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was second with 119.

Cedar Falls posted 1-2 finishes from Michael Goodenbour and Brayden Burnett in the 800, Cooper Olson and Eli Smith in the 3,200 and Jacob Kieler and Joe Burris in the high jump. Jack Jorgensen added a win in the 400 for the Tigers.

In the relays, Cedar Falls won the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley.

Josh Ask Relays

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Falls 155, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 119, 3. Iowa City West 98, 4. Linn-Mar 95.5, 5. Western Dubuque 72, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 60, 7. Muscatine 49, 8. Xavier 46.5, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 27, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 19.

Individual leaders