Paige Kisley helped Osage construct a state shuttle hurdle winner

DES MOINES – Paige Kisley crossed the finish line first in the Class 2A shuttle hurdle relay and shared a moment of joy with her teammates during the state track and field championships Saturday morning inside Des Moines’ Drake Stadium.
Working as part of a relay to achieve hurdling success has been a goal for the University of Northern Iowa track recruit since she entered Osage High School. Kisley can recall her freshman year when the Green Devils didn’t have enough hurdlers to form a shuttle hurdle team so she decided to invest in the future.
An annual 100-meter hurdle state placewinner, Kisley began working with current sophomores Brooklyn Holbach and Claudia Aschenbrenner when they were in middle school. Senior Ainsley Dodd provided additional leadership to a quartet that defeated runner-up Cascade by nearly a full season with a time of 1:06.25 during Saturday's 2A final.
“Any middle schoolers, I’ve always tried to stay after (practice) and help,” Kisley said. “I know Brooklyn and Claudia were really interested in middle school.
“I think we’re great leaders. Ainsley and I are two different people, but that’s why we work good together.”
When Kisley takes part in her individual Sunday workouts, she helps support an increasing number of local runners.
“I see little kids there sometimes and more and more have come out over the years,” Kisley said. “Helping them is what I try to give back to the program.”
Kisley had a productive morning. She finished third in the 100 hurdles in 15.27 and joined Azure Christensen, Addyson Grimm and Meredith Street to finish fourth in the sprint medley in 1:50.88.
Osage’s Meredith Street added runner-up efforts in the 100 (12.68) and 200 (26.05).
The Green Devils finished third in the 2A team race with 45 points. Mid-Prairie won with 61 points and Northeast, Goose Lake scored 49 for second place.
DENVER FINISHES RELAYS STRONG: Four classes typically compete together during the state meet on Saturday, allowing extra rest between events.
That wasn’t the case this weekend as Class 2A and 3A took place in the morning and 1A and 4A in the afternoon, a schedule originally set when Drake University was limiting attendance due to the pandemic.
Multiple athletes still completed in back-to-back 4x100 and 4x400 relays, including Denver’s determined duo of Ireland Pollock and Anna Curtis. The Cyclones improved from their eighth-place seed from the prelims to finish a strong fourth after Curtis passed multiple runners on her anchor leg and clocked a time of 51.04.
“It’s takes a toll on your confidence, you’re in lane eight, it’s tough, but we took advantage of it,” Curtis said. “We knew we’re here for a reason. Everything this season has been leading up to it. We came out strong, kept it just so confident, and finished strong.”
Katie Mortensen and Tiffani Wright joined Pollock and Curtis on the 4x1. Elaina Hildebrand and Natalie Demai joined Pollock and Curtis on a 4x4 relay that finished fifth in 4:05.87.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of teams and I don’t think anyone has been as close as we are,” Curtis added. “That’s part of why we’re so successful this year. The most successful we’ve ever been.”
CONNELL, HOINS BATTLE AGAIN: Charles City’s Kiki Connell edged Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins, 4:47.26 to 4:47, for third place in the 1,500-meter run. Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen defeated Shewayne Johnson of Ballard in a back and forth battle for first, 4:42.21 to 4:43.58.
WOLVERINES ENCOUNTER ADVERSITY: Dike-New Hartford’s Eden Barrett placed seventh in the 100 and third in the 200, but was unable to make a run at a 4x100 title in Class 2A when she and Jadyn Bennett missed their relay exchange into the anchor leg. Barrett's third-place 200-meter time was 26.21, just a couple tenths back of champion Jaidyn Sellers of Panorama's 25.91.
Shelby Ohrt, Bennett, Taylor Kvale and Alexis Jensen added a sixth-place time of 4:05.94 in the 4x400.
BLAZEK’S BIG DAY: Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek anchored a team of Kara Reicks, Clare Courtney and Olivia Snyder to second in the 1A sprint medley in 1:52.32. Blazek was third in the 800 in 2:20.32.
Other top eight performances among Northeast Iowa athletes:
- 2A 1,500: Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden made a late move to finish third in 4:53.6. Union’s Ellie Rathe was fourth in 4:54.28. Jesup’s Amanda Treptow added a fifth-place time of 4:55.41 and Denver’s Amber Homan was seventh in 4:57.45.
- 2A 100 hurdles: Oelwein’s Malayna Kiel placed fourth in 15.47. Carlee Rochford of New Hampton was seventh in 15.9.
- 2A shuttle hurdle: Aplington-Parkersburg (Olyvia Bellows, Ellen Waller, Shayla Barrett, Seyann Luhring), fourth, 1:09.69.
- 2A sprint medley: Dike-New Hartford (Jadyn Petersen, Ella Costello, Shelby Ohrt, Jadyn Bennett), eighth, 1:52.41.
- 3A shuttle hurdle: Decorah (Lani Hubka, Kallie Mincks, Anya Lovstuen, Isabelle Knutson), fifth, 1:07.92.
- 2A 800: Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden) fourth, 2:18.31, Amanda Treptow (Jesup) seventh, 2:19.95.
- 1A 100: Makenzie Foelske (Nashua-Plainfield) seventh, 13.25.
- 3A 800: Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock) eighth, 2:18.19.
- 1A 1,500: Grace Lidgett (North Tama) eighth, 5:09.06.