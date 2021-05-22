Paige Kisley helped Osage construct a state shuttle hurdle winner

“It’s takes a toll on your confidence, you’re in lane eight, it’s tough, but we took advantage of it,” Curtis said. “We knew we’re here for a reason. Everything this season has been leading up to it. We came out strong, kept it just so confident, and finished strong.”

Katie Mortensen and Tiffani Wright joined Pollock and Curtis on the 4x1. Elaina Hildebrand and Natalie Demai joined Pollock and Curtis on a 4x4 relay that finished fifth in 4:05.87.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of teams and I don’t think anyone has been as close as we are,” Curtis added. “That’s part of why we’re so successful this year. The most successful we’ve ever been.”

CONNELL, HOINS BATTLE AGAIN: Charles City’s Kiki Connell edged Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins, 4:47.26 to 4:47, for third place in the 1,500-meter run. Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen defeated Shewayne Johnson of Ballard in a back and forth battle for first, 4:42.21 to 4:43.58.