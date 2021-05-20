 Skip to main content
Myah Brinker captures 4A discus championship
Myah Brinker captures 4A discus championship

Myah Brinker 4A state discus

Cedar Falls junior Myah Brinker releases her discus in the midst of a downpour during the Class 4A state meet Thursday in Des Moines. Brinker won a championship with a mark of 128 feet, 8 inches.

 NICK PETAROS, The Waterloo Courier

DES MOINES – Steady rain turned into a downpour during Thursday afternoon’s Class 4A state and field discus competition.

Cedar Falls junior Myah Brinker was prepared for the challenge.

Brinker uncorked a state championship throw of 128 feet, 8 inches, improving from her fourth place position entering the finals as her feet sloshed through the water. Iowa City West’s Phoebe Burt finished in second after her early mark of 125-4 was overtaken.

“It a little bit slippery for people that had it cleared out, but with the water in there it was just more about pushing into the rain than anything else,” Brinker said. “I talked with my coaches and we just said to put it all on the line for one throw. That was the throw that I ended up winning with.”

A wet week helped prepare Brinker for Thursday’s competition. She practiced in rainy elements for the first time this season leading into the state meet.

This victory marked an improvement from Brinker’s runner-up finish at the Drake Relays when she scratched on her first two attempts before posting her best throw under pressure. Cedar Falls throws coach Bridgitte Duffy saw the championship potential that Brinker showcased dating back to the Cedar Falls thrower’s freshman season.

“Her form was a little scrappy (freshman year), but she’s tall, she’s got long arms, she listens well,” Duffy said. “She can get on what needs to be done. I say do this and she does it. It’s fantastic to coach her.”

As for Brinker, her confidence grew as the season progressed.

“I knew there was like a slight chance, but I never really expected it,” Brinker said. “I was hoping.”

