IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls ran away with the team title and Waterloo East senior Kerris Roberts ran away with athlete of the year honors at Thursday night's Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional girls' track and field showcase.
Cedar Falls piled up 193 1/2 points and earned coaching staff of the year honors. Runner-up Iowa City High had 136 points, while East was sixth with 54 points.
Roberts won the 100-meter dash in a blistering 11.90 seconds and took the 200 in 25.19. She also anchored the Trojans' winning 4x100 relay where she joined Amanee Clark, Valieghja Wright and Jocelyn Nichols for a 49.70 finish to edge out Cedar Falls, and she closed out East's 4x200 that was second to the Tigers' group of Sydney Stokes, Morgan Sterrett, Lindsey Sires and Emerson Green.
Cedar Falls got a pair of wins from Mackenzie Michael in the 400 and 800, Emerson Green and Sarah Albaugh went 1-2 in the long jump, Allison Flanscha won the shot put and Myah Brinker took the discus.
Auriona Kimbrough was second to Michael in the 400 and second in the high jump, Noelani Mattson was runner-up in the 100 hurdles, while the Tigers were second in the 4x800, shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 4x100 relays.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys
KENNEDY WINS TIGHT RACE: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (139) edged Linn-Mar (132.5) and Iowa City West (130) for the title at Thursday's Mississippi Valley Conference boys' Valley Divisional meet in Cedar Rapids.
Waterloo West placed seventh with 54 points. Deyton Love won the long jump with an effort of 22 feet, 6 inches and took second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 400 hurdles. Jeron Shaw added fourths in the 100 and 200.
Linn-Mar's Trent Davis was named division Athlete of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.