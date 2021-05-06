Metro track roundup: Cedar Falls boys win divisional; Dike-N.H. sweeps NICL

DUBUQUE – On a day in which some of its top athletes didn’t compete or were limited shy of four events, Cedar Falls still had enough depth to secure a Mississippi Divisional team championship at Loras College.
The Tigers won two relays, a field event and two open running events and edged Cedar Rapids Prairie by three points for the team title.
Cedar Falls’ Will Eastman won the open 200 and ran on the Tigers’ first place 4x100 relay. Joel Burris added a convincing victory in the 400 hurdles and Jacob Kieler cleared 6-foot-6 for a win in the high jump.
Jack Jorgensen, Alex Mujica, Ben Roussell and Hunter Jacobson of Cedar Falls won the 4x400. Nate Gee, Zander White and Trey Campbell joined Eastman on the championship 4x100.
Norman leads WahawksTay Norman led Waterloo West with a championship sprint of 22.88 in the 200-meter dash in the Valley Divisional hosted by Dubuque Senior.
Waterloo East received a second-place effort from its sprint medley combination of Brian Keene, Kjuan Owens, Brenden Stigler and Ian Lucas in 1:37.81.
West, East sprinters shineWaterloo West won a showdown with crosstown rival Waterloo East for an event title in the 4x200-meter relay at the Valley Divisional girls’ meet in Cedar Rapids.
West’s Carley Caughron, Jaide Domatob, TaNeesa Martin and Alex Zanders won the 4x200 in 1:50.74. East’s Valiegha Wright, Miah Norman, Neveah Jones and Nyla Norman were second in 1:53.87. The Wahawk quartet of Caughron, Domatob, Charlotte Gettman and Zanders was second in the 4x400 in 4:15.26.
East’s Miah Norman won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches. Miah Norman anchored a second place distance medley relay that included Wright, Jones and Nyla Norman.
Wolverines take NICL EastDike-New Hartford won the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the NICL East Conference meets.
Three relay event wins helped the Wolverine boys finish atop the standings. Wapsie Valley’s Trevor Sauerbrei turned in an outstanding individual performance with titles in the open 100, 200, 400 and a second place effort in the long jump. Carson Lienau of Jesup won the shot put and discus competitions.
On the girls’ side, Dike-New Hartford’s Eden Barrett was a four event champion with victories in the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200. Alexis Jensen won the open 400, joined Barrett on the championship 4x100 and anchored a first place 4x400.
Jesup’s Amanda Treptow won the 800, 1,500, 4x800 and distance medley. Kylee Sallee of Hudson doubled as a champion in the high jump and long jump.
Summaries
NICL East Girls
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Dike-New Hartford 199, 2. Denver 94, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 88, 4. Jesup 81, 5. Union 77, 6. Hudson 73.5, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 66.5, 8. Wapsie Valley 48, 9. Waterloo Columbus 3.
Event leaders
100 – 1. Eden Barrett (DNH) 12.51, 2. Alexis Jensen (DNH) 12.92. 200 – 1. Barrett (DNH) 25.64, 2. Shelby Ohrt (DNH) 26.98. 400 – 1. Jensen (DNH) 59.83, 2. Jadyn Bennett (DNH) 1:00.39. 800 – 1. Amanda Treptow (Jesup) 2:24.47, 2. Taylor Kvale (DNH) 2:27.82. 100 HURDLES – 1. Olyvia Bellows (AP) 16.87, 2. Ella Costello (DNH) 16.94. 1,500 – 1. Treptow (Jesup) 5:05.31, 2. Amber Homan (Denver) 5:12.76. 3,000 – 1. Ellie Rathe (Union) 10:45.01, 2. Addison Grady (Hudson) 10:58.93. 400 HURDLES – 1. Kvale (DNH) 1:08.37, 2. Costello (DNH) 1:10.27. DISCUS – 1. Abby Sohn (DNH) 108-0, 2. Sydney Eggenau (Denver) 99-4. HIGH JUMP – 1. Kylee Sallee (Hudson) 5-1, 2. Payton Petersen (DNH) 5-0. LONG JUMP – 1. Sallee (Hudson) 17-0 ½, 2. Jadyn Petersen (DNH) 14-11 ½. SHOT PUT – 1. Sydney Eggenau (Denver) 39-5, 2. Tayler Wessely (DNH) 34-6.
4x100 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Jensen, Ohrt, Bennett, Barrett) 50.75, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 51.77. 4x200 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Kvale, Bennett, Ohrt, Barrett) 1:47.63, 2. Denver 1:51.8. 4x400 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Ohrt, Kvale, Bennett, Jensen) 4:06.08, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 4:07.77. 4x800 – 1. Jesup (Wright, VanderWerff, O’Connor, Treptow) 10:05.2, 2. Denver 10:21.77. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (Waller, Barrett, Bellows Luhring) 1:11.09, 2. Dike-New Hartford 1:15.65. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (Waller, Buseman, Stotler, Fruend) 1:53.88, 2. Denver 1:56.82. DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Jesup (Larson, VanderWerff, Becker, Treptow) 4:26.68, 2. Dike-New Hartford 4:33.34.
NICL East Boys
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Dike-New Hartford 160, 2. Wapsie Valley 127, 3. Denver 126.5, 4. Aplington-Parkersburg 94, 5. Jesup 93, 6. Hudson 48, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, 8. Union 38.5, 9. Columbus 10.
Event leaders
100 – 1. Trevor Sauerbrei (WV) 11.22, 2. Jace Hall (DNH) 11.41. 200 – 1. Sauerbrei (WV) 22.85, 2. Holten Robinson (WV) 23.17. 400 – 1. Sauerbrei (WV) 49.91, 2. Kody VanEngelenburg (SF) 50.32. 800 – 1. Aiden Dolan (Denver) 2:06.28, 2. Ben Kelly (Hudson) 2:07.27. 110 HURDLES – 1. Andrew Krause (Denver) 15.63, 2. Gunner Meyer (WV) 15.71. 1,600 – 1. Nolan Evans (Jesup) 4:54.84, 2. Alex Larson (Denver) 4:56.33. 3,200 – 1. Nolan Evans (Jesup) 10:21.91, 2. Josh Terrill (Denver) 10:49.75. 400 HURDLES – 1. Trey Jochumsen (Hudson) 56.12, 2. Kaden Huttinger (AP) 56.5. DISCUS – 1. Carson Lienau (Jesup) 159-10, 2. Reed Barrett (AP) 128-0. HIGH JUMP – 1. Jayden Mackie (AP) 6-4, 2. Gunner Meyer (WV) 6-4. LONG JUMP – 1. Jerek Hall (DNH) 20-6, 2. Sauerbrei (WV) 20-4. SHOT PUT – 1. Carson Lienau (Jesup) 51-10, 2. Cale Jensen (DNH) 49-5.
4x100 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Kollasch, Je. Hall, Adams, Ja. Hall) 44.67, 2. Wapsie Valley 44.79. 4x200 – 1. Wapsie Valley (Ott, Oltrogge, Robinson, Traeton Sauerbrei) 1:34.19, 2. Union 1:35.36. 4x400 – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Herber, Graves, Latwesen, Moore) 3:28.71, 2. Denver 3:30.54. 4x800 – 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (Thomas, Wolff, Livingood Johnson) 8:34.68, 2. Hudson 8:35.59. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Denver (Wirtjes, Dorn, Larson, Krause) 1:04.18, 2. Dike-New Hartford 1:04.94. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Kollasch, Hall, Graves, Moore) 1:37.33, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 1:40.25. DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Denver (Krause, Bradley, Grier, Dolan) 3:45.51, 2. Jesup 3:46.0.
Mississippi Boys Divisional
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Falls 158, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 155, 3. Iowa City High 123.5. 4. Iowa City Liberty 89.5, 5. Linn-Mar 74.5, 6. Western Dubuque 66.5, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 37, 8. Dubuque Wahlert 35.
Event leaders
100 WHEELCHAIR – 1. Koda Beland (CF) 23.69. 200 WHEELCHAIR – 1. Beland (CF) 45.24. 100 – 1. Miles Thompson (CRW) 11.103, 2. Ryan Brosius (DW) 11.109. 200 – 1. Will Eastman (CF) 22.12, 2. Ceonde Adams (CRP) 22.21. 400 – 1. Jovan Harris (ICH) 49.89, 2. Hunter Jacobson (CF) 50.9. 800 – 1. Ammon Smith (ICH) 1:56.53, 2. Jack Jorgensen (CF) 1:57.98. 1,600 – 1. Bowen Gryp (Liberty) 4:23.52, 2. Ford Washburn (ICH) 4:24.92. 3,200 – 1. Andrew Bickford (CRP) 9:33.4, 2. Eli Smith (CF) 9:35.58. 110 HURDLES – 1. Adam Longwell (CRP) 15.02, 2. Logan Brosius (WD) 15.1. 400 HURDLES – 1. Joel Burris (CF) 54.38, 2. Matt Schaeckenbach (ICH) 56.08.
4x100 – 1. Cedar Falls (Gee, White, Eastman, Campbell) 42.91, 2. Prairie 43.57. 4x200 – 1. Prairie (Moeller, Keiper, Pearson, Lewis) 1:30.13, 2. Wahlert 1:31.32. 4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls (Jorgensen, Mujica, Roussell, Jacobson) 3:24.44, 2. Iowa City High 3:28.12. 4x800 – 1. Iowa City Liberty (Keeney, Robinson, Schillinger, Gryp ) 8:03.08, 2. Iowa City High 8:04.28. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Prairie (Adams, Lewis, Hardaway, Keiper) 1:34.31, 2. C.R. Washington 1:34.97. DISTANCE MEDLEY—1. Liberty (Chandler, O’Connor, Miller, Kinzer) 3:39.02, 2. Cedar Falls (Finck, White, Roussell, Cayden Schellhorn) 3:43.79. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Prairie (Longwell, Guckenberger, Ebel, Hardaway) 1:00.46, 2. Iowa City High 1:00.64.
HIGH JUMP – 1. Jacob Kieler (CF) 6-6, 2. TJ Jackson (LM) 6-2. LONG JUMP – 1. Daqwan Sanders (Liberty) 20-9 1/2, 2. Isaac Guerro (LM) 20-4 1/2. SHOT PUT – 1. Raph Hamilton (ICH) 54-10 ¼, 2. Dakota Hoffman (WD) 51-1 1/2. DISCUS – 1. Duke Faley (DW) 162-1, 2. Hamilton (ICH) 151-10.
Valley Boys Divisional
At Dubuque
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 153, 2. Dubuque Senior 148, 3. Iowa City West 144.5, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 94, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66.5, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, 7. Waterloo West 42, 8. Waterloo East 13.
100 – 1. Drew Bartels (CRK) 11.04, 2. Davis Williams (Senior) 11.12, 200 – 1. Tay Norman (WW) 22.88, 2. Fabian Brown (ICW) 23.02. 400 – 1. Matthew Kruse (Senior) 49.76, 2. Kenzie Reed (CRK) 51.4. 800 – 1. Derek Leich (DH) 1:58.32, 2. George Holesinger (DH) 2:03.58. 110 HURDLES – 1. Bartels (CRK) 14.29, 2. Jason Lu (ICW) 15.32. 1,600 – 1. Owen Maloney (DH) 4:29.21, 2. Alex McKance (ICW) 4:31.82. 3,200 – 1. McKane (ICW) 9:36.7, 2. Ryan Winger (DH) 9:40.37. 400 HURDLES – 1. Bartels (CRK) 52.83, 2. Kruse (DS) 54.08. DISCUS – 1. Jamison Bean (CRK) 137-5, 2. CJ Coker (CRK) 136-7. HIGH JUMP – 1. Logan Flanagan (DS) 6-2, 2. Prosper Kapongo (CRJ) 6-1. LONG JUMP – 1. Sam Akins (DS) 22-11 ¼, 2. Bartels (CRK) 22-10 ¼. SHOT PUT – 1. Mason Applegate (ICW) 49-11, 2. Jackson Stone (CRK) 49-7 ¾.
4x100 – 1. C.R. Jefferson 43.1, 2. Dubuque Senior 44.15. 4x200 – 1. C.R. Jefferson 1:30.9, 2. Kennedy 1:31.52. 4x400 – 1. Dubuque Senior 3:27.44, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 3:28.52. 4x800 – 1. Dubuque Hempstead 8:11.43, 2. Xavier 8:26.59. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Kennedy 1:01.62, 2. Iowa City West 1:03.16. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Senior 1:37.5, 2. Waterloo East (Brian Keene, Kjuan Owens, Brenden Stigler, Ian Lucas) 1:37.81. DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Iowa City West 3:47.85, 2. Kennedy 3:49.24.
Valley Girls Divisional
At Cedar Rapids
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Dubuque Hempstead 176, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 123, 3. Dubuque Senior 120, 4. Iowa City West 108.5, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 80.5, 6. Waterloo West 52, 7. Waterloo East 43, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18.
100 – 1. Emily Klein (DH) 12.86, 2. Emma Hilkin (DH) 13.11. 200 – 1. Klein (DH) 26.8, 2. Natasha Freiburger (DH) 27.59. 400 – 1. Addison Swartzendruber (CRK) 1:01.18, 2. Keelee Leitzen (DH) 1:02.08. 800 – 1. Julia Gehl (DH) 2:22.04, 2. Sidney Swartzendruber (CRK) 2:22.69. 100 HURDLES – 1. Ella Woods (ICW) 15.87, 2. Grace Braden (CRK) 16.17. 1,500 – 1. Keelee Leitzen (DH) 4:56.53, 2. Julia Gehl (DH) 4:56.55. 3,000 – 1. Keelee Leitzen (DH) 10:43.88, 2. Lily Schmidt (DS) 10:45.87. 400 HURDLES – 1. Erinn Varga (ICW) 1:08.1, 2. Emma Arnold (Xavier) 1:08.38. DISCUS – 1. Phoebe Burt (ICW) 126-11 ½, 2. Briona Charipar (Xavier) 105-7. HIGH JUMP – 1. Lucie Lamb (DS) 4-10, 2. Keeshana Crowder (DH) 4-6. LONG JUMP – 1. Miah Norman (East) 16-8, 2. Kaliyah Johnson (DS) 16-7. SHOT PUT – 1. Charipar (Xavier) 37-3 ½, 2. Phoebe Burt (ICW) 36-10.
4x100 – 1. Hempstead 51.7, 2. Kennedy 53.37. 4x200 – 1. Waterloo West (Carley Caughron, Jaide Domatob, TaNeesa Martin, Alexa Zanders) 1:50.74, 2. Waterloo East (Valiegha Wright, Miah Norman, Neveah Jones, Nyla Norman) 1:53.87. 4x400 – 1. Dubuque Hempstead (O’Brien, Hermiston, Gehl, Leitzen) 4:14.44, 2. Waterloo West (Caughron, Domatob, Charlotte Gettman, Zanders) 4:15.26. 4x800 – 1. Kennedy 10:02.31, 2. Senior 10:07.13. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Kennedy 1:09.38, 2. Xavier 1:13.96. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1:53.49, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 1:55.53. DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Xavier (Weiss, Jansen, Arnold, Schmitt) 4:29.15, 2. Waterloo East (Wright, Neveah Jones, N. Norman, M. Norman) 4:40.05.