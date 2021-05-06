Metro track roundup: Cedar Falls boys win divisional; Dike-N.H. sweeps NICL

DUBUQUE – On a day in which some of its top athletes didn’t compete or were limited shy of four events, Cedar Falls still had enough depth to secure a Mississippi Divisional team championship at Loras College.

The Tigers won two relays, a field event and two open running events and edged Cedar Rapids Prairie by three points for the team title.

Cedar Falls’ Will Eastman won the open 200 and ran on the Tigers’ first place 4x100 relay. Joel Burris added a convincing victory in the 400 hurdles and Jacob Kieler cleared 6-foot-6 for a win in the high jump.

Jack Jorgensen, Alex Mujica, Ben Roussell and Hunter Jacobson of Cedar Falls won the 4x400. Nate Gee, Zander White and Trey Campbell joined Eastman on the championship 4x100.

Norman leads WahawksTay Norman led Waterloo West with a championship sprint of 22.88 in the 200-meter dash in the Valley Divisional hosted by Dubuque Senior.

Waterloo East received a second-place effort from its sprint medley combination of Brian Keene, Kjuan Owens, Brenden Stigler and Ian Lucas in 1:37.81.