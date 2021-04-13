Metro roundup: Cedar Falls girls' track team wins Tiger Invite

Boys’ tennisBOONE WINS RANKED SHOWDOWN AT COLUMBUS: Class 1A’s No. 6 ranked Boone defeated No. 3 Waterloo Columbus 6-3 at Brynes Park.

Columbus’ Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag secured wins at No. 1 and 2 singles before teaming up for a win in the top doubles match. Boone won the remaining contests in straight sets.

CEDAR FALLS SECURES SWEEP: Vikashprithvi Ayyappan won a 10-7 match tiebreak at No. 4 singles to help Cedar Falls secure a 9-0 home win over Dubuque Senior at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Tigers’ double teams of Param Sampat and Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu and Ryan Venem each won competitive sets by 6-4 and 7-5 margins.

XAVIER HANDLES WEST: A challenging stretch of competition to open the season continued for Waterloo West as Cedar Rapids Xavier posted a 9-0 victory at West High. Will Klabunde and Connor Henthorst were the lone Wahawks to win games in singles.

Girls’ soccerCOLUMBUS DEFEATS HUDSON: Waterloo Columbus secured a 3-1 win over Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action at T.J. McLaughlin Stadium.