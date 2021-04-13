Metro roundup: Cedar Falls girls' track team wins Tiger Invite

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls won three relays and seven individual events to capture the seven-team title with 197 points Tuesday in the Tiger invitational at Cedar Falls High School.
Lindsey Sires’ speed captured a 100-meter dash event win in 13.08 seconds and she was a part of Cedar Falls first-place relays in the 4x200 (1:51.35) and 4x400 (4:15.13).
The Tigers’ Maddy McFarland swept the 100 hurdles (15.76) and 400 hurdles (1:07.32) and Jasmine Barney won the 200 (28.5) and long jump 15-9. In the throws, Cedar Falls’ Myah Brinker took first in the discus (121-1) and shot put (34-10).
Sarah Albaugh, Anisia Smith and Grace Knutson joined Sires on a first-place 4x200 that edged Waterloo East by less than second with a time of 1:51.35. McFarland, Sires, Barney and Knutson won the 4x400 in 4:15.13 and Cedar Falls’ Lucy Dunning, Sara Goodenbour, Brooklyn Francis and Jules Fromm won the 4x800 in 10:18.2.
Waterloo East’s Valeigha Wright, Neveah Jones, Jocelyn Nichols and Nyla Norman continued a successful run in the 4x100 to start the season as they clocked a winning time of 52.73. Waterloo West was led by Charlotte Gettman’s second place finish in the 400.
Emma Hoins won the 800 and anchored a winning sprint medley during Waverly-Shell Rock’s runner-up effort in the team standings with 103 points. The Go-Hawks received a win in the high jump from Reagan Dahlquist after she cleared 5-3.
Girls’ golfSAILORS PREVAIL AT SOUTH HILLS: Molly Fereday’s medalist score of 44 led Waterloo Columbus to a triangular title Tuesday at South Hills.
Halle Haack of Hudson finished second with a 48. Aplington-Parkersburg was paced by Kendall Riherd’s 56.
Kennedy Guelner (56), Ali Vesely (57) and Lauren Parsons (64) rounded out Columbus team scoring.
CEDAR FALLS TAKES TWIN PINES QUAD: Cedar Falls edged Dubuque Hempstead by eight strokes to win a quadrangular meet at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
Amara Lytle of Cedar Falls was the meet medalist with a 39 and her teammate Marley Richter finished runner-up with a score of 44.
Girls’ tennis TIGERS SWEEP SENIOR: Maya Mallavarapu made some minor adjustments and put together a good strategy to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the first set as Cedar Falls defeated Dubuque Senior on the road, 9-0, with all of its wins coming in straight sets.
Madison Sagers and Malina Amjadi didn’t a drop a singles game for the Tigers.
XAVIER SHUTS OUT WEST: Cedar Rapids Xavier put together a strong 9-0 victory over Waterloo West in Cedar Rapids. Ava Shepard and Sarah Rizvic were the lone Wahawks to win a game during their singles matches.
Boys’ tennisBOONE WINS RANKED SHOWDOWN AT COLUMBUS: Class 1A’s No. 6 ranked Boone defeated No. 3 Waterloo Columbus 6-3 at Brynes Park.
Columbus’ Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag secured wins at No. 1 and 2 singles before teaming up for a win in the top doubles match. Boone won the remaining contests in straight sets.
CEDAR FALLS SECURES SWEEP: Vikashprithvi Ayyappan won a 10-7 match tiebreak at No. 4 singles to help Cedar Falls secure a 9-0 home win over Dubuque Senior at the University of Northern Iowa.
The Tigers’ double teams of Param Sampat and Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu and Ryan Venem each won competitive sets by 6-4 and 7-5 margins.
XAVIER HANDLES WEST: A challenging stretch of competition to open the season continued for Waterloo West as Cedar Rapids Xavier posted a 9-0 victory at West High. Will Klabunde and Connor Henthorst were the lone Wahawks to win games in singles.
Girls’ soccerCOLUMBUS DEFEATS HUDSON: Waterloo Columbus secured a 3-1 win over Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action at T.J. McLaughlin Stadium.
Kayla Koch opened scoring for the Sailors from the top of the 18-yard box in the fourth minute. Reagan Lindsay found Nikayla Youngblut who lofted a ball from beyond the box over the goalkeeper’s outstretched arms less than one minute into the second half. Koch found Youngblut for another goal 10 minutes later. Hudson got on the board in the 61st minute.
Summaries
Track and field
Tiger Invite
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Falls 197, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 103, 3. Marshalltown 77, 4. Waterloo West 59, 5. Waterloo East 52, 6. Mason City 50, 7. Starmont 40.
Event leaders
100 – 1. Lindsey Sires (CF) 13.08, 2. Anisia Smith (CF) 13.31. 200 – 1. Jasmine Barney (CF) 28.5, 2. Mattie Janssen (WSR) 28.8. 400 – 1. Brycelyn Hanson (MC) 1:03.97, 2. Charlotte Gettman (West) 1:08.74. 800 – 1. Emma Hoins (WSR) 2:25.35, 2. Grace Rasmussen (Marshalltown) 2:37.0. 100 HURDLES – 1. Maddy McFarland (CF) 15.76, 2. Noelani Mattson (CF) 16.25. 1,500 – 1. Micah Blevins (Marshalltown) 5:27.91, 2. Sara Goodenbour (CF) 5:30.73. 3,000 – 1. Rachel Mandt (CF) 11:25.6, 2. Marcella Sierra (MC) 12:03.58. 400 HURDLES – 1. McFarland (CF) 1:07.32, 2. Reagan Dahlquist (WSR) 1:14.47. DISCUS – 1. Myah Brinker (CF) 121-1, 2. Megann Rentz (CF) 108-3. HIGH JUMP – 1. Dahlquist (WSR) 5-3, 2. Mia Rasmusson (Marshalltown) 4-10. LONG JUMP – 1. Barney (CF) 15-9, 2. Niah Norman (East) 15-5. SHOT PUT – 1. Brinker (CF) 34-10, Megann Rentz (CF) 31-8. 4x100 – 1. East (Valiegha Wright, Neveah Jones, Jocelyn Nichols, Nyla Norman) 52.73, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 53.85. 4x200 – 1. Cedar Falls (Sarah Albaugh, Smith, Grace Knutson, Sires) 1:51.35, 2. East 1:52.08. 4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls (McFarland, Sires, Barney, Knutson) 4:15.13, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 4:19.81. 4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls (Lucy Dunning, Goodenbour, Brooklyn Francis, Jules Fromm) 10:18.2, 2. Marshalltown 10:44.96. SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Mason City 1:14.77, 2. Marshalltown 1:15.6. SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Waverly-S.R. (Mattie Janssen, Keirsten Holmquist, Leah Cherry, Emma Hoins) 1:56.78, 2. East 1:57.29. DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Marshalltown 5:01.33, 2. Starmont 5:09.02.
Girls’ golf
At Twin Pines
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Cedar Falls 191, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 199, 3. Iowa City High 219, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 220.
CEDAR FALLS (191) – Lytle 39, Richter 44, Taylor Urbanek 52, Bella Lorenz 57.
Girls’ tennis
CEDAR FALLS 9, DUBUQUE SENIOR 0
Singles
Mira Keeran def. Natalis Kaiser, 6-1, 6-0. Maya Mallavarapu def. Riley O’Donnell 6-4, 6-1. Madison Sagers def. Maddy Sampson-Brown, 6-0, 6-0. Malina Amjadi def. Chloe Hillary, 6-0, 6-0. Sriya Kalala def. Maddie Hendricks, 6-2, 6-0. Elena Escalada def. Emma Chambers, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Keeran/Mallavarapu def. Kaiser/O’Donnell, 6-2, 6-1. Sagers/Amjadi def. Sampson-Brown/Hendricks, 6-1, 6-1. Kalala/Escalada def. Hillary/Chambers, 6-3, 6-1.
XAVIER 9, WATEROO WEST 0
Singles
Miyako Coffey def. Kathleen Hepworth, 6-0,6-0. Courtney Carstensen def. Ava Shepard, 6-0,6-1. Ally Burger (11) def. Sarah Rizvic, 6-0,6-1. Gabby Flynn def. Eldina Tahirovic, 6-0, 6-0. Avery Link def. Zonish Tahir, 6-0, 6-0. Riley Braksiek def. Lilly Duncan, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Carstensen/Flynn def. Hepworth/Shepard, 6-1, 6-0. Link/Braksiek def. Rizvic/ Duncan 6-0, 6-1. Maggie Zittergruen/Isabel Barnes def. Tahirovic/Avaya Burnside, 6-0, 6-1.
Boys’ tennis
BOONE 6, COLUMBUS 3
Singles
Jon Dobson (C) def. Ben Cravin, 6-4, 4-6, 10-1. Joseph Haag (C) def. Joe Zehr, 6-4, 7-5. Marcus McPartland (B) def. Alex Feldmann, 7-5, 7-5. Tate Sandvig (B) def. Alex Buser, 6-3, 6-0. Cody Overland (B) def. Simon Larsen, 6-2, 6-0. Wyland Harberer (B) def. Jack Nolting, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Dobson/Haag (C) def. McPartland/Zehr, 6-3, 6-1. Craven/Sandvig (B) def. Feldmann/Buser, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Overland/Jake Judge (B) def. Larsen/Nolting, 6-2, 6-3.
CEDAR FALLS 9, DUBUQUE SENIOR 0
Singles
Neel Shah def. Julian Nemmers, 6-2, 6-2. Pranav Chandra def. Harry Tompkins, 6-1, 6-3. Param Sampat def. Zach Kahle, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Vikashprithvi Ayyappan def. Will Lawless, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7. Sai Pranav Kota def. Cam O’Donnell, 6-2, 6-0. Anurag Anugu def. Andrew Day, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Shah/Chandra def. Nemmers/Tompkins, 6-1, 6-1. Sampat/Kota def. Kahle/Lawless, 6-4, 7-5. Anugu/Ryan Venem def. O’Donnell/Day, 7-5, 6-4.
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 9, WATERLOO WEST 0
Singles
Brady Horstmann def. Will Klabunde, 6-1, 6-0. Matthew Schmit def. Nick Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0. Declin Coe def. Connor Henthorst, 6-0, 6-1. Ethan Shimak def. Camden Schneider, 6-0, 6-0. Trent Link def. Jackson Schmitt, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Schmit def. Cole Jennings, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Horstmann/M. Schmit def. Klabunde/Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0. Coe/Link def. Henthorst/Schneider, 6-1, 6-0. Schimak/R. Schmit def. Schmitt/Jennings, 6-0, 6-0.