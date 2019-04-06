IOWA CITY — Cedar Falls’ 4x100 relay posted a victory and met the Drake Relays qualifying standard during Saturday’s Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival hosted by Iowa City West.
The Tiger team of Mitch Young, Bryce Albaugh, Ryan Ostrich and Kyle Trunnell ran a 43.52 in a race that saw the top three teams within .26 seconds.
Cedar Falls also won the 4x200 relay with the quartet of Young, Ostrich, Michael Kremer and Jacob Paulson (1:30.78). Other top finishes for the Tigers included a second in the sprint medley with Trunnell, Albaugh, Jibreel Bailey and Joel Burris, a second in the 4x800 relay with Will Eastman, Brandon Conrad, Jack Jorgensen and Quinlan O’Hair, a third from Eastman in the 400, a second from Trunnell in the 110 hurdles, a 2-3 finish from Paulson and Kremer in the 200 and a runner-up effort in the 4x400 relay with Paulson, O’Hair, Conrad and Eastman.
Denver posted a second in the girls’ sprint medley relay with Tiffani Wright, Bella Laures, Ireland Pollock and Allison Waterman while Pollock and Cassie Rizer took second in the 100 and 400, respectively. The Cyclones’ 4x200 relay was third, as was Allison Waterman in the 800.
Jesup took second in the girls’ 4x800 with Emily Treptow, Alexis VanderWerff, Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Connor, Emily Treptow and O’Conner went 2-3 in the 1,500, Marina Diez Pousa was third in the discus and Zoe Miller was third in the long jump. New Hampton’s Claire Quirk won the 400 hurdles with Jesup’s Miller right behind her, and the Chickasaw group of Rachel Rinken, Hope McDonald, Quirk and Madi Usher was second in the distance medley relay.
Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling finished second in the 200.
Girls’ tennis
SAILORS WIN TOP GUN: Waterloo Columbus won four singles titles and swept the doubles on the way to the team title at its annual Top Gun girls’ tennis tournament Saturday at Byrnes Park.
“It was a good day for the Sailors, the weather was great, we all got a little sunburned and we hit a lot of tennis balls,” said Sailors head coach Dave Will.
Taylor Hogan, Elysse Trost, Grace Sullivan and Margaret Harn were singles champs for the Sailors while Hogan and Bella Fain, Trost and Sullivan and Harn and Bailey Sinnwell teamed up for doubles championships.
Girls’ golf
COLUMBUS TAKES THIRD: Molly Fereday and Abby Ward posted top 10 finishes to help Waterloo Columbus into third place at Saturday’s Benton Community Bobcat Invitational girls’ golf tournament.
Fereday shot a 95 for runner-up medalist honors while Ward’s round of 98 was good for eighth place.
Summaries
Girls’ track and field
At Iowa City West
Sprint medley relay — 1. Des Moines Hoover (Sakabu, Hurst, Lottie, Goods) 1:51.52, 2. Denver (Wright, Laures, Pollock, Waterman) 1:51.71.
3,000 — 1. Kelchen (Cascade) 11:57.71, 2. Kusick (I.C. Liberty) 13:50.29.
4x800 relay — 1. Iowa City Liberty (Reese, Mac, Keeney, Woody) 9:49.27, 2. Jesup (E. Treptow, VanderWerff, A. Treptow, O’Connor) 9:55.95.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Iowa City West (Woods, Liao, Nock, Steva) 1:06.91, 2. Cascade 1:09.94.
100 — 1. Severt (I.C. West) 12.91, 2. Pollock (Denver) 13.26.
Distance medley relay — 1. Cascade (Menster, McElmeel, Trumm, Rhomberg) 4:31.16, 2. New Hampton 4:39.74.
400 — 1. Barthelman (Sigourney) 1:00.37, Rizer (Denver) 1:07.68.
4x200 relay — 1. Des Moines Hoover (Hurst, Goods, Sakabu, Lottie) 1:47.78, 2. Iowa City Liberty 1:49.30).
100 hurdles — 1. Steva (I.C. West) 14.63, 2. Shonka (D.M. Hoover) 16.02.
800 — 1. Keeney (I.C. Liberty) 2:15.71, 2. Nagel (C.R. Jefferson) 2:22.15.
200 — 1. Osborn (Alburnett) 26.04, 2. Jungling (Apl.-Parkersburg) 26.61.
400 hurdles — 1. Quirk (N. Hampton) 1:09.82, 2. Miller (Jesup) 1:09.94.
1,500 — 1. Rhomberg (Cascade) 5:05.33, 2. E. Treptow (Jesup) 5:10.40.
4x100 relay — 1. Iowa City West (Liao, Severt, Woods, Steva) 50.34, 2. Des Moines Hoover 51.65.
4x400 relay — 1. Iowa City West (Steva, Liao, Woods, Malloy-Salgado) 4:14.70, 2. Des Moines Hoover 4:18.90.
Shot put — 1. Omari (I.C. West) 37-11, 2. Sonii (I.C. West) 35-6.5.
Discus — 1. Little (I.C. West) 121-2, 2. Jones (I.C. Liberty) 114-2.
Long jump — 1. Severt (I.C. West) 17-3, 2. Barthelman (Sigourney) 16-5.
High jump — 1. Prohaska (C.R. Jefferson) 5-1, 2. McDermott (Cascade) 4-9.
Boys
At Iowa City West
Sprint medley relay — 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Adams, Corrin, Kilpatrick, Griffin) 1:36.19, 2. Cedar Falls (Trunnell, Albaugh, Bailey, Burris) 1:37.44.
3,200 — 1. Greiner (I.C. West) 9:32.45, Winger (Dub. Hempstead) 9:43.31.
4x800 relay — 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Hermiston, Doser, Westermeyer, Holesinger) 8:05.20, 2. Cedar Falls (Eastman, Conrad, Jorgensen, O’Hair) 8:05.97.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Reilly, Kemokai, Thompson, Davis) 1:00.28, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1:01.85.
100 — 1. Smith (Ankeny) 10.92, 2. Stein (Spirit Lake) 11.10.
Distance medley relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Sarsfield, Hess, Martin, Dolezal) 3:37.39, 2. Calamus-Wheatland 3:38.74.
400 — 1. Yahn (Muscatine), 2. Schaaf (Treynor) 51.17.
4x200 relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Young, Ostrich, Kremer, Paulson) 1:30.78, 2. Western Dubuque 1:31.64.
110 hurdles — 1. Davis (Linn-Mar) 14.68, 2. Trunnell (Cedar Falls) 15.05.
800 — 1. VanBaale (Bond.-Farrar) 1:59.55, 2. McCaffery (Spirit Lake) 1:59.90.
200 — 1. Venditti (Calamus-Wheatland) 22.53, 2. Paulson (Cedar Falls) 22.77.
400 hurdles — 1. Burds (West. Dubuque) 54.78, 2. Woody (I.C. Liberty) 55.15.
1,600 — 1. Sindt (Ankeny) 4:24.40, 2. Jorgenson (Treynor) 4:27.15.
4x100 relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Young, Albaugh, Ostrich, Trunnell) 43.52, 2. Linn-Mar 43.76.
4x400 relay — 1. Western Dubuque (Burds, Goodman, Butcher, George) 3:24.90, 2. Cedar Falls (Paulson, O’Hair, Conrad, Eastman) 3:25.29.
Shot put — 1. Green (I.C. West) 53-10, 2. Baier (Ankeny) 53-0.
Discus — 1. Jones (C.R Kennedy) 173-7, 2. Dirth (Wapello) 150-9.
Long jump — 1. Gudenkauf (I.C. West) 21-7, 2. Bunten (C.R. Jefferson) 21-2.
High jump — 1. Allard (N. Scott) 6-5, 2. Fisher (Chariton) 6-3.
Boys’ tennis
LINN-MAR 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Luke VonDonslear (LM) def. Nick Ritland 6-1, 6-0, Jackson Eells (LM) def. Zach Heyerhoff 6-3, 6-2, Kartik Tharwani (LM) def. Andrew Christensen 6-1, 6-2, Sudeepb Gadde (LM) def. Will Klabunde 6-0, 6-0, Michael McGrew (LM) def. J.P. Richmond 6-1, 6-2, Thomas Diggman (LM) def. Austin Tieskotter 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Eels/Tharwani (LM) def. Heyerhoff/Christensen 6-1, 6-3, gadde/Diggman (LM) def. Ritland/Richmond 6-2, 7-6, McGrew/Lincoln (LM) def. Tieskotter/Klabunde 6-0, 6-3.
C.R. XAVIER 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Brady Horstman (CRX) def. Ritland 6-2, 6-0, Wes Johnson (CRX) def. Heyerhoff 6-3, 7-5, Matthew Schmit (CRX) def. Klabunde 6-0, 6-0, Garret Coester (CRX) def. Christensen 7-5, 7-6, Hugh Courter (CRX) def. Richmond 6-1, 6-3, Ethan Shimak (CRX) def. Tieskotter 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Schmit/Johnson (CRX) def. Heyerhoff/Christensen 6-1, 6-1, Horstmann/Coester (CRX) def. Ritland/Richmond 6-0, 6-0, Courter/Shimak (CRX) def. Tieskotter/Klabunde 6-1, 6-2.
Girls’ tennis
Top Gun Invitational
At Waterloo
Team scores — 1. Waterloo Columbus 33.5, 2. Clinton 27.5, 3. Decorah 20, 4. Ottumwa 9.
Singles
No. 1 — 1. Taylor Hogan (Col) 3-0, 2. Kaylee Camp (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 2 — 1. Abby Struble (Clinton) 3-0, 2. Bella Fain (Columbus) 2-1.
No. 3 — 1. Elysse Trost (Columbus) 3-0, 2. Mackinzie Lange (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 4 — 1. (tie) Grace Sullivan (Columbus), Kylie Housenga (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 5 — 1. Margaret Harn (Columbus) 3-0, 2. Lacy Pickney (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 6 — 1. Soleil Smith (Dec) 3-0, 2. Bailey Sinnwell (Columbus) 2-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — 1. Hogan/Fain (Columbus) 3-0, 2. Camp/Struble (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 2 — 1. Trost/Sullivan (Columbus) 3-0, 2. Lange/Housenga (Clinton) 2-1.
No. 3 — 1. Harn/Sinnwell (Columbus) 3-0, 2. Pickney/Lanie Schmitz (Clinton) 2-1.
LINN-MAR 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Taylor Haan (LM) def. Meredith Eighmey 6-4, 5-7, 12-10, Cassie Smith (LM) def. Ava Shepard 6-4, 6-1, Natalie Neff (LM) def. Alyson Hurley 7-5, 6-3, Brianna Haynes (LM) def. Sarah Rizvic 6-4, 6-0, Kristina Schuring (LM) def. Quita Jackson 6-0, 6-0, Brynn Carr (LM) def. Kathleen Hepworth 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Smith/Neff (LM) def. Eighmey/Shepard 4-6, 6-4, 12-10, Haynes/Schuring (LM) def. Davis/Hurley 6-1, 6-4, Carr/Shae Beltz (LM) def. Rizvic/Jackson 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.
C.R. XAVIER 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Miyako Coffey (CRX) def. Eighmey 6-3, 6-2, Emily Jasper (CRX) def. Regan Davis 6-0, 6-0, Maddie Abu-Namah (CRX) def. Shepard 6-0, 6-0, Courtney Carstensen (CRX) def. Hurley 6-1, 6-1, Ally Burger (CRX) def. Rizvic 6-1, 6-0, Gabby Flynn (CRX) def. Kaitlyn Meyers 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Coffey/Jasper (CRX) def. Hurley/Davis 6-1, 6-0, M. Abu-Naham-Sara Abu-Namah (CRX) def. Shepard/Rizvic 6-0, 6-0, Carstensen-Burger (CRX) def. Hepworth/Jackson 6-0, 6-1.
CEDAR FALLS 9, LINN-MAR 0
Singles — Krisha Keeran (CF) def. Piper Boysen 6-2, 6-0, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Cassie Smith 6-0, 6-0, Maline Amjadi (CF) def. Natalie Neff 6-4, 6-0, Jamie Knox (CF) def. Brianna Haynes 6-1, 6-1, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Kristina Schuring 6-0, 6-1, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Shaw Beltz 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — K. Keeran/M. Keeran (CF) def. Boysen/Schuring 6-2, 6-2, Amjadi/Knox (CF) def. Neff/Smith 6-2, 6-3, Escalada/Dodiya (CF) def. Beltz/Brynn Carr 6-2, 6-4.
Girls’ golf
Benton Invitational
Team standings — 1. East Buchanan 385, 2. Benton Community 413, 3. Waterloo Columbus 419, 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 444, 5. Solon 445, 6. Independence 446.
Individual leaders — 1. Katie Gee (EB) 90, 2. Molly Fereday (Col) 95, 3. Kayla Kress (EB) 95, 4. Peityn Heeren (Bent) 96, 5. Leah Woesner (Solon) 97.
Columbus — Fereday 95, Abby Ward 98, Sophia Hanson 110, Jenna Ward 116.
