WATERLOO -- Not much can be taken for granted as far opportunities to compete on the track amidst unpredictable spring weather.
Clear skies and favorable conditions Tuesday afternoon provided an early starting point for metro boys’ track and field coaches outdoors at Waterloo’s Memorial Stadium.
Each program began to access its depth for the upcoming season, while many of the metro’s top competitors will make their outdoor debuts in larger meets later this week.
“A lot of guys got a lot of really good conditioning being outside and got some good competition with two other schools,” Waterloo West coach Matt Mostek said. “We’re going to start piecing things together.
“The majority of our team is younger kids so it’s a really good experience for them to actually run on an outdoor track and see what a meet is like before we get into some of the bigger ones and it’s a little crazier and a little bit more chaotic.”
Waterloo East freshman Kjwon Owens made the most of his varsity outdoor debut, sprinting to a narrow victory in the 100 (11.3). Owens then ran legs on championship 4x200 and 4x100 relays. He anchored Akhil Muhammad, Ray Talbert and Dylan Reyes to a 4x100 hand time of 43.31 that would have finished among the state’s top five a season ago.
East coach Tim Moses had most of his athletes competing in four events during this meet, which was canceled last season.
“We needed that conditioning,” Moses said. “I’m really happy with where we’re at right now. I know we’ve got a long ways to go. It’s a long season so we’ve just got to stay healthy and keep these guys focused.”
Cedar Falls senior Jackson Leistikow produced one of the day’s most impressive performances with a mark of 53-feet, 5-inches in the shot put that should be good enough to qualify for the Drake Relays.
“Every meet he’s come out and had a season best,” Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said of his senior, who has found steady progress since the indoor season. “He’s closing in on a personal best. He’s put in a lot of hard work, dedicated himself in the weight room and took down most of the records in the weight room for us.
“Now he’s starting to showcase what his talent is in the shot and we’re excited to get him in the discus once we get an opportunity to compete in that event.”
Among the early surprises for Cedar Falls was sophomore Jack Jorgensen. He set a personal record by over a second with his anchor leg in the sprint medley before coming back and nearly recording another personal-best during a championship run in the 800.
This meet provided an opportunity for Waterloo West senior Andrew Newlon to shine. As the sun faded and temperatures dropped, he anchored the Wahawks to a narrow victory over Cedar Falls in the 4x400 relay finale after previously competing in the mile and 800.
“It’s always good to especially get that last one,” Mostek said. “The 4x4 has been something we’ve always liked to have as a good team. It was nice for those guys to cap off the night.”
West also received a standout effort from Zeph Toe, who set a personal record by seven inches in the long jump en route to an event title.
